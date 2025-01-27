What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 2025, From A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope has predictions and advice for February 2025. February is typically associated with love, and according to the stars, while we are indeed slated for a very busy month in love, our career and money status get a boost from a highly activated Venus the first week of February.

Two specific tarot cards popped from the deck while shuffling for this month's tarot card reading: The Knight of Pentacles and the Four of Swords. We will be hard at work obtaining the life we desire in February, but we are also supposed to rest and recuperate after putting in the effort. So, in your career, this means logging in your hours and doing your best, but when you have time off, enjoy it and play. Spend time with your loved ones, pets, and family, and when possible, sleep in.

If you're working hard to improve a romantic relationship, that's great! This is the perfect time to do it. The tarot horoscope for this month can easily be interpreted to imply working hard on your partnership, but remember to take time for self-care, too. You need external love as much as you require inner validation. Don't skimp out on one for the sake of another. Now, let's discover what your zodiac sign's monthly tarot card horoscope reveals for you!

The February 2025 tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Aries: Wheel of Fortune

What goes up stays up, Aries, and this means you are on an upward trajectory in your career and all areas of your life. This is great news for you, as Mars retrograde ends on February 24. So for nearly three solid weeks, you're resting, getting things organized, and planning your moves.

The start of the year is really intended for you to plan, anyway. Your life won't 'blow up' until your birthday month begins in March or April.

So, even though you may desire results in love this month, February is about growing your career. Now that you have a clear picture of what you need to take things to a new level in your career, you can start to get to work.

If you love your current role and want to climb the corporate ladder of success, look for opportunities at your company. Ask your supervisor to review your skills to get feedback on areas for improvement. Set a goal with your team, including feedback on how you can be supportive.

If you are ready to change companies or make a career change, this is the month to start looking. Enlist a recruiter or submit your resume to job boards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Lucky for you, this month promises to bring you many fabulous things related to all the luxuries your little heart desires.

Your ruling planet, Venus, starts the month with you dreaming about the future. Venus rules you, so look out for all things Venusian. From food to luxury trips and, yes, money and love. You're ready to enjoy all the good stuff you work hard to earn.

Hard work generates many opportunities for you, as seen from the Ace of Pentacles tarot card. This card reveals how February has the potential to be a money-making month for you, Taurus; however, it's a time to create a solid foundation where profitability extends throughout the year.

In tarot, the Ace of Pentacles symbolizes intentionality, so this month, get clear about what you want to accomplish this year at work and how much money you'd like to earn or save by 2025.

If you're a visual learner or enjoy motivational quotes, consider creating a vision board to help you mentally conceptualize the future. Put money and wealth quotes where you read them at various times of the day to align your thoughts with action.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Gemini: Death

You may feel like you're speaking but no one is listening. Part of that is because Mercury, your ruling planet, will be burned by the rays of the Sun. It won't last long, but it helps to unpack what the Death tarot card indicates for you throughout the month.

February is a month dedicated to processing your emotions. Since 2025's theme is emotional intelligence and using it for success, you will dive right into feelings and learn how to express them this month.

If you worked on restructuring your schedule and organizing during January, you have a plan in place; it's time to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new. The Death tarot card indicates a month where you let go of the past and grow comfortable setting something important to you to rest. You may be cutting ties with old friends or redefining a romantic relationship.

You may experience some sadness and grief as you start to do things in a way that you have not done before. In other words, you may feel a loss of identity and wonder if you are doing the right thing for your future.

Change is uncomfortable but often necessary to create a new future and outgrow your past. You will want to honor these emotions. This month is a good time to work with a counselor to discuss your thoughts.

You will benefit from journaling, scrapbooking, and doing things that commemorate your past experiences so you can look back at them fondly whenever you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

You are ruled by the Moon, so as you feel the bending of the Nodes in Pisces and Virgo, a sweet sensation of goodness comes your way.

Mid-month, you may release some unnecessary tension in life, and that helps you to accomplish the goal that February has set out for you: release and healing. In fact, February is a deeply personal healing ground for you to plant seeds and grow a new garden.

Use this month to work on past hurts and old wounds. Seek counseling or talk to a therapist online. Journal and write your thoughts and feelings.

Since February is the month of love, tap into self-love. Surround yourself with red and fresh flowers. Keep some on your desk. Get into nature and eat healthy, nurturing foods. Make rest a primary focus and embrace a more gentle way of life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Leo: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

"Let go and let God" can be your power mantra for the month. You have a Full Moon in your sign and the Queen of Pentacles teaching you to release your struggle to find what's hidden in your imagination.

Take advantage of your creative nature and explore your artistic talents. February is the time to address your mental blocks to success and manifest what you want, especially in art, music or digital media.

It's interesting how the moment you want to start manifesting money, fears about scarcity creep in. Have you shoved these emotions under the rug in the past? You won't want to do that in February. Instead, view each doubt as an opportunity to confront it and grow.

How have you felt poor in the past? What actions have you taken that keep you stuck? Take a personal inventory to get to the heart of the matter. You will want to address these fears to void self-sabotage when opportunities come your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

Love is on the horizon; it's in the cards, and for you, it's in the astrology of the entire year all through 2026. The South Node is in your sign, and that means soul-mate energy and your past life will reveal hidden things that you need to heal, but also remind you who you are meant to be now.

February is about personal responsibility in action. The foundation is set in January, and now that February is here, you can roll up your sleeves and get to work.

You're going to be a superstar, Virgo. A real human being that others can depend on. You might already believe yourself to be fully dependable; however, be open to growth.

This month, expand your talents to a whole new level. Consider a mini-course in project management or a small training on how to be more punctual or organized. Even the slightest improvement can boost your current skill set. You want to be a leader in every way possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Libra: Eight of Cups

What's holding you back from the life of your dreams in love, partnerships, business or finances? With your ruling planet entering Aries at the top fo the month, love teaches you a few valuable lessons you need to know to make the most of the month.

February is about letting go of the past. The past can hold you back from having the desired life and relationships. So, why bring it with you into the new year?

Loving others with vulnerability and full trust is not easy when you've been hurt in the past. Getting over hurts and disappointments can be a challenge this month. But you don't want to project assumptions onto your loved ones, and you certainly don't want to attract negative people into your life as before. So, this month, bravely face your part in the process.

Taking a deep dive into your past with a trusted friend or therapist is important, and it can help you spot potential problems in the future.

To open your heart with vulnerability and courage, explore how specific patterns manifest in your relationships to avoid future red flags. Learn about boundaries. Study literature on attachment styles and love languages. The next few months will be built on the work you do now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Life may feel a bit more settled for you the first three weeks of the month since Mars, your ancient ruler, is introverted and reflected. However, don't be fooled by peace and quiet.

The Seven of Wands reveals how you have a few powerful things to do, like make a change in the world and be more vocal in society. February is about personal convictions and taking a stand for what you believe.

It isn't always easy to pick one topic to be an expert in. Ask yourself what problems your friends and family ask you to solve. Do you solve similar problems at your job? Write down all your strengths and areas of professional knowledge. The ones that bring you the most joy can become a platform for future career and professional success.

If you are still at the beginning of your career, don't worry. You can focus on career-building opportunities to position yourself as a leader.

Use this month to write down your thoughts, life lessons, and insights, or record them on video for future reference. If you want to start live streaming on social media, experiment with various tools that will help you make videos this month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Cups

Jupiter retrograde ends on the 4th. So, the month of February encourages self-care. Enjoy what you have and practice gratitude.

You are naturally very thankful, so practicing gratitude will be easy. However, this month is more than feeling happy for what you have. The Nine of Cups encourages you to place contentment at the forefront of your mind.

Make changes, but don't over do it. Enjoy new opportunities but abandon 'go hard' or grind-culture mentality.

Celebrate small wins as much as you would larger ones. Embrace the energetic vibration of goodness in your life and observe how feeling thankful gives you peace of mind. Take life slowly, and don't push yourself beyond what makes sense for this month.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Swords, reversed

Saturn, your ruling planet, will not make many waves in February until around the 25th, when it connects with Mercury. You may feel blocked in your verbal and written expressions at the start of the month, and it may feel like you're trying very hard, but nothing is happening, and no one is listening.

This month, you learn to confront unprocessed emotions that impact your mindset financially and emotionally.

Early in the year, you may encounter individuals who see you trying to change but refuse to accept your efforts as genuine. You may hear that you're the topic of gossip; perhaps the help you need from others won't come.

February can be a tough month to navigate, and it's when you are most vulnerable. You will want to recommit to the goals you set for yourself in January.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Tradition or innovation? You may be unsure which path is best to take if anyone at all. With Uranus only speaking twice in February, once with the Sun and with Mercury, it may feel like. you are at odds with people you know.

Growth can start this way, where you begin to outgrow people and situations. That's why February is about letting go of the old to make room for new things.

Declutter closets. Remove things from the garage or basement. Declutter your cell phone. Get rid of apps and unfriend or mute people on your social media feed. You're striving for a clean mind, which ultimately leads you to a peaceful soul.

If you planted good seeds in fertile soil in January, things start to shake up in your personal life in February. You may discover that friends you used to hang out with aren't as much fun as they used to be. A job you love may seem limited, and you start to get an itch to change roles or find a new company to work with.

When you change, everything else has to shift to meet you where you are, and change is indicated with the Three of Pentacles tarot card, especially in love. If you're in a relationship, your significant other may feel confused about why you're changing so dramatically. They may fear your change will make them less desirable to you, and you'll have to work things out.

This can be a wonderful season of renewal for your partnership if you work together as a team. However, it may also lead to a breakup if you go in different directions. February requires lots of communication, understanding, and effort to make things work in relationships.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

February tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups

You get a sweet touch of love from the stars early this month when Venus connects with Neptune. Any illusions will begin to fade, and you'll start to see things in your life for what they are.

February is a sweet month for love, and you, Pisces, are romantic. If you enter the year wanting to have all that romance brings, this is the most romantic month of the year for you. Astrologically, the beginning of March, almost to the end, is dedicated to your zodiac sign.

And, if you recently celebrated your birthday, you’re ready to take this time of life seriously. Or maybe this is your month to celebrate a year of growth, and with it comes reflection, awareness, and a desire to build on the past to create a brighter future.

The Six of Cups indicates that childhood plays an important role this month. You may have a ‘blast from the past,’ an old lover or dear friend whom you will reconnect with. You may imagine this to be a karmic meeting of soulmates where you have met many lifetimes and are now in real form on Earth. Or you could have an ex return from your past and get a redo of what you had not done so well.

Rekindling a long-lost love or finally restoring an existing relationship can happen in February. You will feel giddy again. You will experience a honeymoon stage just in time for Valentine's Day. Hey, every day could be Valentine's Day if you want it to be all month.

The best of this month is a beautiful period of love and happiness. Fertility will be high, and if you get pregnant, your child could be a soulmate of you and your partner's, too.

However, this card also comes with a warning as sweet and fruitful as it is. As much as you enjoy basking in the radiance of love, don’t allow yourself to become complacent about other areas of your life. Stay purposeful as you make time for love. Love, and do the other work you’ve planned to do to carry yourself to the finish line. You need a love nest.

Partnership requires a foundation to build on. The risk here is letting a blooming and strengthening relationship alter your path away from all forms of success. Try to remember that every area of your life is equally important.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.