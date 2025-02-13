This week, luck teaches us to take our time to do the things we need to do. Every pause always serves a purpose, and this is especially true during each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week. The slowness experienced the week of February 17 - 23, 2025, can often feel frustrating; however, in that space where nothing has happened, the universe is conspiring in your favor.

Pisces Season begins on Tuesday, February 18, ahead of Mars stationing direct, adding a spiritual meaning to our horoscopes and the pause you’ve been in. Pisces Season is a time to connect with your spirit guides, listen to your intuition, and dream your way into the life that you want to live.

Amid Mars stationing direct in Cancer and the beginning of Pisces Season, asteroid Juno will return to Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19. Juno rules over commitment and contracts, yet in Sagittarius, it is seeking freedom, exploration, and adventure. This is the perfect astrological energy to help you commit to your dreams, knowing that the straightest path forward may not be the one that leads to your divine destiny.

Since the start of the year, you have felt like there was a delay or stagnation around your plans as Mars continued to move through its retrograde; however, good things come to those who wait. We end the week on a high note this Sunday, February 23, when Mars will station direct.

Let yourself explore the possibilities, but be ready to strike, as it will become necessary not just to seize opportunities in work or personally, but to take bold action toward everything you’ve always wanted.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from February 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, February 19

It’s time to go all in, Aries. You are being guided to choose in the week ahead, and it will impact the rest of your life. You’ve had a difficult time believing in yourself recently, which has been responsible for some of the delays that you’ve been experiencing in your life.

However, as Juno shifts into Sagittarius, ruler of your house of luck, on Wednesday, February 19 — you must commit to your dreams. This area of your life doesn’t just represent luck but the divine inspiration and dreams that can catalyze change. Reflect on the choices that arise this week, and be sure to choose the path that scares you the most — as that will be where the greatest luck is found.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, February 18

Dream your way into a better life, Taurus. As an earth sign, it’s no surprise that you need proof that taking a new opportunity in your life is a good idea. However, during Pisces Season, which begins on Tuesday, February 18, you won’t be able to rely on your logic. Pisces Season is all about having faith in what you can’t see, which also brings in the necessity to take a leap of faith.

Pisces governs your house of wishes, so what you hope and dream for will be easily manifested — but you need to let yourself take a chance. The connections that you have in your life will help immensely in this process, so don’t be scared to lean on others for support — but do make sure you’re choosing the path that resonates with your soul.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, February 23

Step into greater abundance, Gemini. Mars has been retrograde in your house of finances since it shifted into Cancer on January 6. There may have been challenges or stagnation during this period as you were guided to focus on the positive changes you could make. Part of this may have involved reviewing your spending and your sources of income.

However, as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23, this restriction period will be over, and you can manifest abundance. Focus on implementing changes to your financial and professional life that could positively impact your sense of wealth. With so much energy currently in Pisces, the ruler of your career, you could be looking at a significant promotion soon,https://www.yourtango.com/money/mindset-shifts-manifest-money-abundance too.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, February 23

You have to feel it in your soul, Cancer. You must want the life you dream of so badly that you can almost taste it. Spend time visualizing what would go into living the life of your dreams. Whether it’s where you call home, your career, or a romantic relationship, it’s important to see how it would truly look. This will be of benefit as asteroid Ceres moves into Pisces on Sunday, February 23.

Ceres represents themes of nurturing and care, and in this part of your life, it directs you to see your dreams in this way. Care for your dreams, nurture them, and begin to visualize your future. You will feel a stronger sense of urgency in manifesting what you want for your life, and anything is possible — especially once you can genuinely believe in it.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, February 19

Make room for joy, Leo. Life doesn’t always have to be solely about money or accolades. While those aspects of life may contribute to your joy, it doesn’t necessarily define it. You are heading into an extremely beneficial period of your life; however, you must commit to your happiness. Juno will return to Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19, highlighting your house of joy, pleasure, and creativity.

While this will benefit any themes of creativity, especially in your professional life, it’s also about how you choose to live your life. Try to prioritize your happiness and think about those who are part of that. You may want to take some time off to enjoy life, which would help you call in the luck you seek. Following your joy is the clearest path to manifesting your dream life.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, February 23

Don’t stop until you are living the life you have dreamed of, Virgo. You are an incredibly dedicated zodiac sign, which allows you to bring anything you wish to fruition. However, you often try to go alone or think that no one will or can help you in your process. Yet, as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23, you will begin to see that working together with others only helps to further your dreams.

Mars direct in Cancer allows you not just to bring your intentions to fruition but also has you working or collaborating with others. Be sure you’re not still trying to achieve individual success, and instead, focus on the idea that everyone can win when you win.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, February 23

Have patience in the process, Libra. You’ve had big dreams for your career and life; however, it doesn’t seem that situations have unfolded as quickly as you would have liked. While this has all been part of the divine process for you, it seems that it has also served to test your faith that you would ever reach your goals.

This is why having patience in the process has been so crucial. Once Mars stations are directed to Cancer on Sunday, February 23, the pace of your life will start to pick back up. Mars direct in Cancer occurs in your professional house, so all those delays you were experiencing have been part of the divine plan. It’s time to pick yourself back up and find your faith as once this restriction is removed from your career, you are set to accomplish great success.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, February 18

If there is a will, there always is a way, Scorpio. You may have felt disheartened recently because it seemed like there was no possible way to manifest the life you’ve been dreaming of. Part of this is understanding that not only do great changes take time, but they also require you never to give up. There is always a way forward. It may not be as easy as you had hoped or what you wanted, but you can manifest what you’ve always wanted.

As Pisces Season begins on Tuesday, February 18, the Sun will move into this dreamy water sign, helping you to take action with your plans. Pisces governs over themes of creatively figuring out how to live the life you’ve dreamed of and the happiness you hope to experience. Spend time reflecting, but most importantly, don’t give up as the breakthrough happens when you decide to take action.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, February 19

You deserve to have your life reflected on your truth, Sagittarius. There have been so many changes and shifts that you’ve been through in the past year. This may have led you to question or reevaluate who you are and what that means for the plans you are trying to make.

Yet knowing who you are isn’t an instantaneous occurrence but a journey of unfolding. You have been in a state of becoming, and as long as you’re open to the process, it will continually reveal its riches to you.

On Wednesday, February 19, Juno will return to your sign of Sagittarius, helping you commit to yourself, your truth, and the life you deserve. Juno rules over-commitment, so commit to being yourself — if knowing what that means is still in process. Approach each decision with whether it is getting you closer or further from the life you want, and then act accordingly.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, February 19

Uncomfortableness is the source of growth, Capricorn. Just because you like to keep two feet on the ground doesn’t mean you can’t allow yourself to dream. You are one of the most grounded earth signs, yet you have an incredible intuition that you often overlook. Whether this is your inner voice or your dreams, the universe is always speaking to you. Yet it’s your job to listen.

Asteroid Juno will shift into Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19, inviting you to commit to following your intuition and dreams. This may feel uncomfortable or foreign, yet it’s also a source of great power. Use this to your advantage and launch a new beginning or radically change your life. Everything you want is possible, but you listen to your intuition to see the way forward.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, February 18

You are an abundant light, Aquarius. It’s not just that you are meant for a life of abundance but that you radiate abundance. Become an energy and conduit for abundance, and watch how it effortlessly attracts all you desire into your life. Pisces Season will begin on Tuesday, February 18, highlighting themes of abundance and wealth. Not only will this help you attract what you desire, but it will also bring new financial developments into your life.

Your finances will increase through your professional life, investments, or other avenues. Pisces represents the spiritual realm, not just the physical world, so you must meditate and envision that you are the source of abundance. Because of that, you attract everything you dream of into your life.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, February 19

You are no stranger to commitment, Pisces. While it has been a period of tough lessons, since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2003, you’ve been guided to learn what committing yourself and your dreams means.

Although you feel exhausted by all of the work this period of your life has entailed, it doesn’t mean you aren’t close to manifesting your dreams. Be mindful of what surfaces in your life once Juno moves into Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19.

Sagittarius rules over your career sector, and Juno represents commitment and contracts. You will be receiving a new offer for a position or career advancement during this period, so it will be essential that you don’t hesitate to accept and sign on the dotted line.

Don’t let imposter syndrome stop accepting the opportunity you’ve been working hard to manifest, as this is the lucky break you’ve been waiting for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.