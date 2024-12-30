The 7 Most Significant Dates In 2025, According To An Astrologer

2025 will bring more important astrological changes than we have yet to see in our lifetime, and the most significant days in 2025 represent the start of these important shifts.

"The astrology of 2025 is wild," astrologer Rachel Star exclaimed in a TikTok video, adding that the year is one where we are challenged to reach the next level of our personal power — or fall ten steps backward. "We have never seen a year like this in our lifetime, and we never will again," she added.

2025 is significant because Pluto will begin its first full year of the next 20 years in Aquarius. While Pluto in Capricorn was about hierarchy, big business, and corruption, Aquarius is about the people. This is only the second time Pluto is in Aquarius in U.S. history, with the first time marking the American Revolution, the Industrial Revolution, and the Age of Reason.

Freedom in all respects will be a key theme over the next two decades, but that's far from the only groundbreaking transit we'll experience this year.

The seven most significant days in 2025, according to an astrologer

1. March 31: Neptune enters Aries

Neptune leaves Pisces for Aries on March 31, dipping its toes into the sign for the first time in our lives before it returns to Pisces on October 22 until 2026.

Neptune in Pisces has led to changes and personal growth in spirituality and metaphysics, large numbers of displaced people around the globe, and the rise of misinformation. We have seen epic flooding around the world as Neptune rules water.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet that represents men. Neptune has many sides to it, including confusion, suggesting men in general may go through a period of questioning their identities and place in the world. Of course, the stronger and more in tune the individual is, the less likely this will happen.

The zodiac sign of action and aggression, Aries is considered pioneering. Neptune in Aries will certainly be more aggressive than Neptune in Pisces has been. The last time Neptune was in Aries, the U.S. experienced a civil war. We also saw pioneering efforts in drugs and medicine the last time Neptune was in this sign. Neptune in Aries may cut through some of the misinformation and ‘facts don’t matter’ phase that we are going through now. Of course, it will represent much more since Aries rules the first house of the self, so we will all be working toward those things we want personally as well as collectively with Pluto in Aquarius.

The 0 degrees of Aries represents the first degree of the entire zodiac, called the world point, which is very important and affects us all as a collective. 0 degrees of Aries coincides with new beginnings and is called the anaretic degree along with the 29th degree, which takes on special if not urgent significance. In 2025, Neptune will remain at 29 degrees of Pisces and will be at 0 Aries for quite a while.

2. May 26: Saturn enters Aries

Saturn moves into Aries for the first time in 30 years from May 26 to September 2nd, 2025. Aries in this sign will be more aggressive, pioneering, and take charge as opposed to Pisces' more laid-back energy. People will be motivated to face obstacles head-on and embrace their personal potential.

The downside of this sign is aggressiveness and impulsiveness or a type of ‘shoot first, aim later’ attitude.

3. May 26: Saturn conjuncts Neptune

Saturn will conjunct Neptune from May 26 until September 1, 2025. This is a complex transit combining the energies of two completely incompatible planets. Saturn rules structure and Neptune is anything but structure, which can lead to a fading out of certain things or realities. It may be hard to understand exactly what is happening or how this is working. Many things we have known will fade into the past over the three years we experience this aspect.

In 2015-16, Saturn squared Neptune in Sagittarius-Pisces. This challenged and changed the political landscape into what we have today and was a confusing time for many. This transit begins a new cycle of the Saturn-Neptune synodic cycle resulting in many changes in the world.

4. June 4: Venus sextiles Jupiter

This is a spectacular day for love, romance, fun, finance, and weddings, especially with the Moon in Libra also aspecting Jupiter and Venus.

Additionally, Mercury sextiles Mars, making this an ideal day for important communication and all types of activities you want to initiate.

5. June 9: Jupiter enters Cancer

Jupiter leaves Gemini for Cancer on June 9, 2025. Until June 30, 2026, Jupiter in Cancer will be positive for water and earth signs. Since Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which represents women, expect women to rise into more leadership positions.

Get ready to feel things deeper and be more in tune with your emotions and those of others. Cancer is nurturing, emotional, semimetal, and usually close to home and family. Jupiter changes signs every year and this sign will be positive in general for the U.S., since it is a Cancer country born on July 4th, 1776.

6. July 7: Uranus enters Gemini

Uranus leaves Taurus for the first time since 2019 on July 7, where it remains until November 8 when it retrogrades back into Taurus until 2026. Uranus is the planet of the unexpected and enlightenment and rules technology, which will flourish.

If you have been struck in some way, this day can give you the impetus to make change or move forward in new and different ways.

Uranus will make many positive aspects to other outer planets, which can only be beneficial to humanity. Though we will make great leaps during this period, some astrologers consider Uranus in Gemini war-prone — the last time this planet was in this sign was 1941-49, which coincides with a good portion of World War II

7. August 11-12, 2025: Venus conjunct Jupiter

Venus conjuncts Jupiter one day every year. This day combines the energies of the two most beneficial planets making it a day for socializing, communicating your feelings with others, reconnecting with family and those like family, financial matters, and feeling positive and happy in general.

2025 will absolutely be a pivotal year for all of us.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.