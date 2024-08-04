Whether you call them wishes or dreams, yours matter. So, to support you today, here are ten simple, but very powerful steps designed to support you on any dream. From falling in love to starting your own business, this potent process will help catapult you forward.

Here are 10 ways to manifest your dreams without saying a single word:

1. Set an intention

Understand the power and importance of intention as the rudder to steer your daily life. There is a science behind setting an intention. The research found that a strong interaction exists between our daily intentions and actual performances.

2. Maintain integrity

Together, intention and integrity form the key building blocks for manifestation. Live with integrity by keeping agreements with yourself and others. It is essential to clear up aspects from your past that can get in your way now.

3. Live on purpose

Standing in your purpose, the quality of your dreams and the quality of your life will change. Without a clear sense of purpose, many climb to the top of the mountain, only to realize — the wrong mountain!

4. Access your dreamer

Create a dynamic relationship with the dreams that you are passionate about. Reality is an important aspect but consider what being realistic has cost you.

5. Learn from your doubt

Left unattended, this can sabotage your dreams. But when you create a powerful relationship with your doubts, other people's doubts become the opportunity to deepen your commitment to your dreams.

6. Believe in your dreams

If you don't believe in yourself, no one else will either. Prove you believe in your dreams by taking action. Believing in yourself really works.

According to one study from the National Library of Medicine, students who believed they would do well online achieved higher exam scores and reported greater skill development than those who didn't.

7. Create personal practices

Use all of life's lessons as powerful tools and create daily practices to deepen what you want to change or develop.

Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto

8. Take serious steps forward

Plan the essential strategies to ensure your success. In the end, it all comes down to moving forward on the projects and practical steps for making your dream real.

9. Build your dream team

Ask for help and make it easy for people to say yes. There are resources that you know (and do not know) who can open doors to help you play a bigger game and accomplish your goals with greater ease.

10. Live as a dreamer

Once you are clear about your purpose, dreams, and beliefs, look at all areas of your life and decide what you do and don't want. You choose. This process works on any personal or professional dream.

Marcia Wieder is the Founder and CEO of Dream University, and she travels the globe giving inspiring and moving talks. She’s been a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, writes for Huffington Post, and is the author of 14 books