What Sets You Apart From Everyone Else In Your Generation, According To Astrology

No matter which generation you're part of, it's likely you've had to deal with being stereotyped based on your age. While it's true that people of a certain generation tend to grow up with some similar traits, according to an astrologer named Bec, there's a way to determine what sets you apart from the rest of the people in your generation using astrology.

What sets you apart from the rest of your generation, according to astrology

In astrology, Pluto is often referred to as the generational planet as its transits from zodiac sign to zodiac sign strongly correlate with the shifting in generations. For example, most Millennials have Pluto in Scorpio in their birth chart, which Pluto's transit into Sagittarius represents a majority of Gen Z.

However, as Bec detailed in a TikTok video, the house that Pluto is in for you provides a more personal representation of which area of life you display these generational traits, revealing what makes you stand out from the rest of your generation. You can use a birth chart calculator to see which house Pluto was in at the time of your birth.

Pluto in the first house

If you have Pluto in your first house, Bec claimed this is like being “the celebrity of your generation.”

“Even if you’re technically not famous, people admire you, secretly and outwardly," Bec wrote.

However, all of this star power doesn’t come without a price. Like it or not, you're probably noticed everywhere you go. While this can sometimes be a bit draining, it's a good sign that you're on a higher vibration than most others, and people want to "be a part of your world and experience the power in your presence," said Bec.

Pluto in the second house

Those with Pluto in the second house stand on business. Unlike other people, these individuals value their energy and only share it with those deserving of it.

“You treat your energy and presence as a luxury that must be earned by those who wish to receive it,” Bec wrote.

On the outside, you might appear too high class or high maintenance. However, this isn’t necessarily the case as you don’t find yourself obsessing over money. Instead, you simply desire the best for yourself and as a result, are constantly building your legacy day in and day out.

3. Pluto in the third house

If you have Pluto in the third house, you're the voice of your generation. According to Bec, "Your thoughts and ideas resonate with your generation in a powerful, moving way."

From your social media posts to the input you provide at work, your criticisms and inner dialogues are felt to the core by everyone in your generation.

"You have the power to make them question everything they thought they knew," Bec wrote.

This is an extremely powerful gift as changing people's thoughts or ideas is far from easy. But because you're so eloquently able to do it, you're known to be a unifier by those around you.

4. Pluto in the fourth house

"You're like the underdog of your generation and people may underestimate your abilities," Bec said of people with Pluto in the fourth house.

While you keep your inner growth on the down low, your main character energy stems from your ability to constantly adapt.

"Unlike your peers, you don't ignore your emotional well-being when you're struggling," explained Bec, which is a good thing because you intuitively know when to strike, leaving others in awe at how much power you truly possess.

5. Pluto in the fifth house

If you have your Pluto in the fifth house, you march by the own beat of your drum.

"You're not here to live life for anyone but yourself," Bec wrote. "You're here to be your most brightest, most creative, and passionate self."

Some may not understand this side of you and might even resent you because of it. But for those who admire your independence, they'll be sure to appreciate your uniqueness.

6. Pluto in the sixth house

If you have Pluto in the sixth house, you’re an observer, Bec said.

“You see the unhealthy, toxic lifestyle that people live among your generation and you refuse to follow in their paths,” the astrologer further explained.

You keep a small, tight-knit circle of friends because you prefer focusing much of your time on taking care of yourself and surrounding yourself with positivity. Those outside of your inner circle might find this off-putting, but because you have a smaller friend group, you’re increasingly likely to develop intimate connections that’ll last a lifetime.

“You’re likely the friend who puts others onto life hacks and glow-up tips that help them lead healthier lives,” said Bec.

7. Pluto in the seventh house

Most people don’t know how to properly comfort others. Luckily, if you have Pluto in the seventh house, you’re not like the others!

“You know how to make people of your generation feel seen," Bec wrote. "You teach them the importance of building relationships, which often includes listening more than you speak.”

Additionally, you have an innate gift of being emotionally and socially aware. Because of this, you might find that other people’s loyalty to you is often reciprocated tenfold, leaving you with an inner circle that both admires and most importantly, trusts you.

8. Pluto in the eighth house

People with Pluto in the eighth house often find themselves being the topic of discussion wherever they go.

“You may find that people in your generation talk about you rather than to you,” Bec said.

Additionally, you give off a magnetic energy that can either draw people in or intimidate them. But regardless of what happens, one thing is for certain: you almost always get the feeling that someone is trying to take something from you — although you can never pinpoint exactly what it is.

9. Pluto in the ninth house

If there’s anyone who can see the best in all people, it’s people with Pluto in the ninth house.

“You see all the greater possibilities and potential of your generation," Bec wrote. "You dream big, as you were born as a visionary who likes to explore life outside of your comfort zone.”

However, people might make you question your big aspirations in life, which can be infuriating as you might sometimes feel like you’re being underestimated or worse, like they’re trying to bring you down to their level. Luckily, “You have an unstoppable sense of optimism that aligns you with the right people and opportunities just when you need them the most.”

10. Pluto in the tenth house

If there’s one placement that knows how to take charge, it’s Pluto in the tenth house. According to Bec, “There’s no hesitation with you when leading the way for others."

As a result, though people have grown to respect you, they may also find you intimidating. But you don’t allow the opinions of others to stop you. Instead, you remain dedicated to yourself and allow that fear to drive you towards greater lengths of success.

11. Pluto in the eleventh house

People with Pluto in the eleventh house are unique trendsetters.

"The difference between you and your generation is that they follow the crowd and you look for ways to escape it,” Bec wrote.

Even so, your rebellious ways don’t leave you feeling lonely. In fact, it’s extremely magnetic and attracts those in your generation. For better or for worse, this strong attraction often leads people to copy your every move.

12. Pluto in the twelfth house

Finally, those with Pluto in the twelfth house are pretty sensitive.

“Your soul feels everything that your generation can’t,” Bec wrote.

Because of this, your instincts call on you to question everything in your reality, even yourself. On top of that, you’re not one to trust that easily. As a result, you’re constantly shifting your personality and molding yourself to be accepted by others. That said, “Your need to control your generation's perception only intrigues them even more.”

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.