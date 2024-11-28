What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of December 2 - 8 — According To A Tarot Reader

A terrific week is in store.

Written on Nov 28, 2024

hands holding tarot cards for weekly horoscope december 2-8, 2024
The weekly tarot horoscope for December 2 - 8, 2024, is here, providing insight into how to navigate the challenging energy of Mars retrograde, Neptune turning direct, and Venus entering Aquarius.

According to psychic/medium Kelli Miller, December is a month focused on self-reflection and inner growth. In a TikTok video, she explains that Mars retrograde on December 6 and Venus in Aquarius on December 7, 2024, kick-off this period of self-reflection. She recommends approaching this energy "quietly" and embrace any "humanitarian push" to help others.

With every day that goes by, if you continue setting strong boundaries while pursuing what you desire, you will reach the pinnacle of success. There's no stopping you!

Each zodiac sign's weekly one-card tarot horoscope for December 2 - 8, 2024

Aries: Five of Wands

aries weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Aries, your tarot card for this week is the Five of Wands. It's a card of competition and competitive instincts urging you not to throw in the towel, no matter what. Success may or may not be guaranteed, but if you choose to give way, it only makes it easy for your competitors to get ahead of you. So don't give way and don't second-guess yourself. Hold on to your inner confidence and you will be fine.

RELATED: Astrologer Names The 7 Zodiac Placements She’d ‘Wife Up’ Immediately

Taurus: Nine of Wands

taurus weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Taurus, your tarot card for this week is the Nine of Wands. It reminds you that patience is a powerful quality because the one who can be patient is the one who can act when they need to and hold themselves back when they don't. This will ensure maximum power to the various areas of your life and help you juggle multiple priorities at once. 

The Nine of Wands also tells you that you are not close enough to the finish line, so continue practicing patience and juggling the day-to-day and you will be golden.

RELATED: What Taurus Needs To Know About 2025, According To An Astrologer

Gemini: Five of Wands

gemini weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Gemini, your tarot card for the week is the Five of Wands. It reminds you of your inner power and tells you not to back away from your desires, no matter who encourages or discourages you, to guarantee a place for yourself at the top. Loosely journal your ideas for the next few weeks, leaving yourself space to adapt and grow.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs That Will Be The 'Universe's Favorites' In The Second Half Of 2024

Cancer: The Emperor

cancer weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Cancer, The Emperor is a sign that you can accomplish anything you set your sights on now. So will you be your own greatest champion, or will you hold yourself back? The Emperor speaks of having all the resources at your disposal to ensure you win, so the energy is right for defeating any obstacle on your path. Choose which area of life you want this energy to bloom and double down on it.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing 'The Biggest Transformation Of Their Lives' In The Second Half Of 2024

Leo: Eight of Wands

leo weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Leo, the Eight of Wands tells you that life can be slow sometimes, but once it picks up speed, trust your inner ability to see you through till the end. Surf the waves like a champion and don't second-guess yourself. This card also highlights a need to be more playful with your friends and siblings this week as that will lead to new adventures, ideas, and inspiration.

RELATED: Astrologer Claims 2025 Is ’The Most Important Year Of The Century’ — ‘We’re Never Gonna Experience Something Like This Again’

Virgo: Nine of Wands

virgo weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Virgo, your tarot card this week is the Nine of Wands. It points out that putting in the work towards your goals may not look the same every day. Many factors can make some days easy and other days hard. Yet, if you show up and do whatever you can, slowly you will reach and cross the finish line. So continue being patient and take one step at a time.

RELATED: How To Maintain (And Gain) Power While Mars Opposes Pluto From Now Until January 2025, According To An Astrologer

Libra: Nine of Pentacles

libra weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Libra, your tarot card this week is the Nine of Pentacles. It reminds you that hard work for the sake of work is not the end goal, no matter who may convince you otherwise. Your effort should connect to a result that you want deep inside your heart. Only then can you know that every effort you expend is helping you get closer to this desire. Knowing this will also protect you from energy vampires

Nine of Pentacles is a card of independence, strength, and confidence, so lean into this to protect yourself from anyone trying to take advantage of you.

RELATED: These Will Be The 3 Best Months In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Scorpio: The Tower

scorpio weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Scorpio, the tarot card for you this week is The Tower. As one of the most dramatic tarot and major arcana cards, this is a blaring cautionary alarm to trust your intuition to avoid ending up in a tough situation. You have been seeing the signs for a while — trust your gut.

RELATED: The Detailed Truth About What Hurts Scorpio The Most

Sagittarius: King of Cups

sagittarius weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Sagittarius, the tarot card for you this week is the King of Cups. If you are single and looking for love, this is a beautiful sign that someone special is coming your way. For others, this card urges you to remember that emotional intelligence can often enable you to be more intelligent in the traditional sense because it will prevent you from doing things or going to places not in alignment with your heart's path.

RELATED: The One Zodiac Sign Entering A Powerful New Era Between Now And January 2025

Capricorn: The Hermit

capricorn weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Capricorn, your tarot card this week is The Hermit. As a major arcana card that speaks of being an extreme introvert and pulling away from the world, this is a sign that you are very close to achieving something truly great in your life — but must sacrifice a bit of socializing to bring everything to completion. So honor this inner need for solitude and feed your creativity this week.

RELATED: What The Numerology Of 2025 Reveals About What We Can Expect From The Upcoming Year, According To A Spiritualist

Aquarius: Judgement

aquarius weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Aquarius, your tarot card this week is the major arcana card Judgement. It reminds you that there will always be people who don't agree with the way you do things. Remember that this doesn't indicate anything wrong with you, but rather represents battles they may be fighting within themselves. 

You are encouraged to be true to yourself and not dim your light for anyone. As an Aquarius, you have the power to change the narrative. So embrace your ability to do just that.

RELATED: What Aquarius Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Pisces: Queen of Pentacles

pisces weekly tarot reading december 2-8, 2024 Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Pisces, the tarot card you got this week is the Queen of Pentacles. It reminds you that you are a powerhouse of creativity, so don't underestimate yourself! The world does not underestimate you — though some people would rather you not be aware of your own power as that makes it easier for them to have unfiltered access to the gold within you.

RELATED: The One Chinese Zodiac Sign Predestined For Success Between Now And February 2025

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.

