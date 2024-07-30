The cosmos are shifting, with major astrological transits taking place in the second half of 2024. And whether it's finances, romance, or career, a few zodiac signs are making prime use of this cosmic energy, riding out the rest of this year as the universe's favorites by far — at least according to astrologer Jason Hou.

5 zodiac signs that will be the 'universe's favorites' in the second half of 2024

1. Pisces

Pisces has been on what has felt like a downhill spiral after putting up with Saturn's challenges for over a year. They might've lost a job, or relationship, or been stagnant in their career.

Now, in a new headspace with Neptune's support, they should expect an abundance in their love and career soon. If they're in a relationship, Pisces can expect a boost in intimacy or support. Or if you're a single Pisces, you might find great luck heading your way.

However, this won't be easy. Going uphill after feeling low for far too long never is. But, Hou encourages Pisces to have patience with themselves.

"This period will be crucial for achieving long-term goals and dreams," Hou advised.

According to Hou, with patience and a little perseverance, Pisces is sure to come out on top.

2. Scorpio and Leo

Boosts in your career, promotions, and responsibilities are just around the corner. So, if you've been itching for that promotion or find yourself having a little more responsibilities — don't panic. This is the universe's way of saying that you're in its favor.

"Collaborating with like-minded individuals can further enhance their reputation and influence," Hou said, especially if you happen to be an influencer or in the public eye. This can also benefit those who are hoping to break through into the public space — you'll likely notice greater success in your endeavors.

3. Gemini and Libra

Last on the list are Gemini and Libra, who "will experience good luck in learning, communication, and trade," Hou said.

Both signs will notice a boost in their career and luck and may find themselves climbing up the ladder at work. With Jupiter in Gemini, not only will these signs find themselves thriving financially, but they'll also find themselves feeling inspired by their work. They will no longer view their work as a chore. Rather, but see how they can transform each task to fit their life's passion and something they can get behind.

All of this combined will put Gemini and Libra in a space to create projects that will further their career and successes — though both signs must remember to exercise a bit of patience as things come to fruition.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.