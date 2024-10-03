What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of October 7, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for the week of October 7 - 13, 2024. With the Ten of Pentacles flinging itself out of the tarot deck like a comet on fire, expect some abundance to reach the hands of the collective this week. There will be happiness all around and a sense of camaraderie within families and communities.

We also have The Empress showing up here with the Queen of Pentacles on her heels. Together, they speak of character traits that have traditionally been deemed feminine but are human through and through and can be found in people of all gender identities. These may be kindness, gentleness, the ability to care for communities or be excellent parents, the ability to receive compliments and give them, and the ability to use one's resources decisively while looking to future happiness instead of short-term impulses.

How will you align yourself with this? Light some incense or sage to clear your space. It will bring fresh energy in and help with this.

Each zodiac sign's weekly one-card tarot reading for October 7 - 13, 2024:

Aries: Ace of Swords

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Aries, the tarot card for you this week — the Ace of Swords — urges you to control your impulses while trusting your intuition and its nudges. There's a distinct difference between the two. Meditation and journaling can help you find the wisdom you need this week. If you feel called to, work with Moonstone to help with this.

Taurus: Queen of Wands

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Taurus, you have the Queen of Wands as your tarot card for the week. It represents your strong personality and commitment to yourself. After all, the only one who can know what truly resonates with you inside... is you. Regardless of your gender identity, the Queen of Wands urges you to hold strong to this aspect of you and know that you are a force to be reckoned with because of your inner fire and steady approach to conquering goals. If you feel called to, work with a Labradorite palmstone this week to help you reveal more hidden aspects of your personality.

Gemini: Ace of Wands

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Gemini, your message for the week is a fairly simple one, per the tarot card Ace of Wands. It urges you to “go for it!” Whether it's the need to confess your feelings to the one you love or the need to zip off on an adventure with a handful of friends, the Ace of Wands calls on you to throw caution to the wind and know that your mercurial nature will always help you land on your feet.

If you feel called to, carry a lucky charm (whatever you consider a symbol of luck) and watch as it gives you wings.

Cancer: Three of Pentacles

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Three of Pentacles. It urges you to work with your community and your family on a project that will be meaningful to all of you and those whose lives will be touched by it. Whether it's making plans for installing rainwater reserves, setting up little free libraries around the block, or anything else that speaks deeply to your collective hearts, you will win.

Lean on the power of the sum being greater than its parts. You are not a drop in the ocean when you come together. Working with Clear Quartz or Green Aventurine is also indicated for you.

Leo: Nine of Pentacles

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Leo, the tarot card for you this week is the Nine of Pentacles, and it's got a simple message: You are more abundant than you realize. So, pull out a pen and paper and list things in your life that you are incredibly happy to have and grateful for. Then send that gratitude into the ether. You will open a path for more positive energy to flow into your life.

The Nine of Pentacles also hints at new abundance coming to your life very soon. Work with green-colored crystals to align yourself with this energy. Make sure to pick the one you resonate with on a soul level.

Virgo: Two of Wands

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Virgo, this week's tarot card for you is the Two of Wands. It urges you to carve out some time this week for planning and strategizing for your future. How can you grow appropriately if you never think about it at all? Even gardeners need to plan the growth of trees and plants in their domain so they don't grow haywire or slump into power lines.

If you feel called to, sit with your most reliable friend or mentor figure and discuss the future and your hopes and dreams. It will spark new ideas and also reveal blind spots. Working with Lapis Lazuli or Peacock Ore is indicated for you to help with this, too.

Libra: Three of Pentacles

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Libra, this week's tarot card for you is the Three of Pentacles. It speaks of your natural ability to harmonize with the people around you and calls on you to lean hard into this. It's a superpower, even if you don't consider it one. After all, when people are in harmony, they can conquer goals much quicker than those not in alignment. They also develop fascinating ideas that may be stunted by disharmony and toxicity.

If you feel called to, arrange a “squad night” where you and your circle come together to fulfill a goal or touch base on an ongoing project. Working with Peacock Ore is indicated here to help you refine your cardinal sign leadership skills.

Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Scorpio, the tarot card for you this week is the Eight of Pentacles. It's a sign that your hard work is paying off. Woohoo! So take a moment and acknowledge it to yourself because such actions can often be a shield against self-sabotage or negative self-talk in the future.

You may still have a long way to go, but what you have accomplished so far is not something small or insignificant. If you feel called to, work with Peacock Ore this week to help you open your crown chakra and bring more insights for the path ahead.

Sagittarius: The Star

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, you got The Star tarot card this week, a major arcana. So be prepared for something fascinating and extraordinary this week! You will shine bright like a star and make your mark on the world in a memorable way.

This is also a card of manifestations, so setting clear goals and knowing your true desires are also indicated here. It's the difference between allowing your inner fire to create or build something that aligns with your vision or squandering it away because of peer pressure or to further someone else's goals. If you feel called to, work with Clear Quartz or Aquamarine this week for these reasons.

Capricorn: Ten of Wands

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Capricorn, your tarot card for the week is the Ten of Wands. If you feel overwhelmed, whether at work, home, or elsewhere. But that's where you need to make the choice. Is this burden something you are willing to bear? Will it bring something good into your life after a short period of sacrifice? If so, know you have the strength to carry this load.

If the answer is no, you need to pause and ask yourself why you are bearing someone else's burden or allowing them to mistreat you this way. Small steps can conquer mountains, so keep practicing even if you are not very good at setting boundaries now. You'll get better with time. Working with Hematite or Black Tourmaline can be very helpful in this regard this week.

Aquarius: The World

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Aquarius, you have a major arcana tarot card for you — The World. As the last card of the major arcana, it whispers of something grand and life-changing on its way to you. It may be the chance to go on a world tour if you are a musician or artist or to use certain skills to further diplomatic ties between different parts of the world.

Whatever this opportunity or gift turns out to be, it will have a major consequence on your life and that of others connected to you. Work with Clear Quartz and Obsidian simultaneously this week to help you stay level-headed and grounded.

Pisces: Six of Pentacles

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is the Six of Pentacles. It can mean many things, but this time, it's speaking of its traditional meaning — to be charitable. What can you do to be a positive force in the world? It doesn't matter, even if your efforts feel like a meaningless drop in the ocean from the outside.

It will be significant to those who receive the help when they need it. This is closely aligned with the life path of a Pisces — to aid the collective and a light in the dark. Only you get to choose what this will look like, based on what resonates with you within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.