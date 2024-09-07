Astrologer Reveals The 4 Secrets To Becoming The Universe’s ‘Type’ To Be ‘Showered By Blessings’ Over And Over Again

The universe always has your back, but it will reward you tremendously when you attune your frequency to be more open to the blessings it has to offer you. If you’re wondering how you can open yourself up to the blessings of the universe, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps.

An evolutionary astrologer shared four steps you can take to become the universe’s ‘type’ and receive abundant blessings.

The astrologer, who goes by @auravibin on TikTok, took to the app to reveal how individuals can become the universe’s “type.”

Advertisement

“You know how everyone has a type? Like you’re more attracted to certain types of people,” she began her video. “Well, so does the universe. The universe is attracted to a certain type of person.”

Advertisement

She shared how to be showered with blessings, we must learn how to become the universe’s type.

1. Understand the universe operates under cosmic law.

She advised viewers to look into the seven hermetic laws of the universe so they can be a “clear channel” to their divine information. These laws are:

The law of mentalism — Your thoughts shape your reality.

The law of correspondence — Lower and higher vibrational frequencies are connected.

The law of vibration — All things hold a certain vibration.

The law of polarity — Everything is one and the same.

The law of rhythm — We and the universe have natural rhythms.

The law of cause and effect — Everything has a cause and effect.

The law of gender — All things have masculine and feminine qualities.

These natural principles are a foundation of hermeticism, a spiritual philosophy that dates back 5,000 years. The laws were outlined by Hermes Trismegistus, author of two ancient influential teachings, “Emerald Tablet” and the “Corpus Hermeticum.”

Advertisement

In a nutshell, these laws represent a divine and powerful source of wisdom unrelated to religion but connected to everything. By understanding and accepting how these laws relate to your life and our entire universe, you are on the path to aligning your frequency with your truest self.

“The universe wants your entire being to be in alignment,” the astrologer said. “That means the thoughts, emotions, feelings, beliefs, habits, and behaviors that you have are all in alignment with how you take action.”

Advertisement

2. Find alignment through shadow work.

The astrologer explained that if there’s any “fragmentation” interfering with your alignment and you’re finding it challenging to connect with your highest self, it may signify a need to get vulnerable with yourself.

“The universe wants you to get aligned through shadow work,” she said. “You do this by going into the past and recognizing when you lost your power and reclaiming that part of your identity so that you can be whole and embodied.”

Shadow work is a form of psychotherapy that involves confronting the repressed and wounded parts of yourself, or your shadow self. While the process can bring up uncomfortable emotions, like fear, anxiety, and resistance, it leads to empowering benefits.

Advertisement

By setting intentions to reflect on your past and journaling about what you discover, staying mindful of your thoughts and feelings through meditation, and finding support in therapy or your community, you can gain a better sense of self-awareness, emotional healing, and evolutionary transformation.

3. Be grateful for everything you currently have.

This may seem like a no-brainer, but practicing gratitude frequently is the key to finding alignment with the universe. Life is hard, and we all have our struggles, but no one ever manifested their desires by stressing about all of their problems.

As the law of correspondence suggests, we, as a universe, are meant to find harmony in the beauty and the pain.

Advertisement

By finding the reasons to be grateful for your experience, embracing your challenges with compassion for yourself, and trusting in the flow of the universe, you are inviting more blessings from the universe into your life.

“Whatever you’re focused on is where your attention is going, so the more you focus on abundance, the more of that you get,” the astrologer explained.

Advertisement

4. Recognize the unique spiritual gifts you are meant to express.

The astrologer further highlighted how the universe wants each of us to recognize our divinity and embrace our fullest spiritual expression. She advised individuals to do this by observing the placements of their natal chart to discover their unique strengths and qualities.

She emphasized how the universe wants us to remember we are all autonomous beings, and as we use our free will to raise our vibrations and evolve in our lives, we are aligning with our highest purpose. In essence, becoming the universe's type is embracing your most authentic and empowered self.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.