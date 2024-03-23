4 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Lives Drastically Improve Throughout The Rest Of 2024, Starting On March 24

On March 24 and 25, 2024, Venus, the planet of love, and Jupiter, ruler of abundance and growth, unite in the sky, creating a pivotal opportunity to step into a new chapter of your romantic life because you’ve chosen to let everything you’ve been through make you better, and not bitter.

Beginning on March 24, Venus in Pisces and Jupiter in Taurus bless four zodiac signs with romantic growth — not just for the day, but the entire year. This energy will allow you to reap the benefits of past decisions, whether that happens by ending a toxic relationship, taking a new relationship slowly or even having the strength to allow truth and integrity to govern your choices when your heart wants to go all in.

This is your time to reflect on the choices for growth that you’ll see in your romantic life, knowing that you are fully worthy and ready to embrace your forever love and the beautiful future you’ve been dreaming of.

4 zodiac signs whose love lives drastically improve throughout the rest of 2024

1. Virgo

The union of Venus and Jupiter will bring you some much-needed new and fresh energy into your relationship, or even the prospect of meeting someone new if you’re single. Venus in Pisces will be highlighting your house of relationships, while Jupiter in Taurus will bring in new opportunities, adventure and excitement. This represents the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another, whether it’s a slower or more routine phase in your existing relationship, or even feeling like love overall has become more stagnant. It’s not enough to just love one another, but to make a choice to build a life you and your partner both love.

Venus in Pisces is helping you put more energy and focus on your romantic life, while Jupiter is bringing about more openness and courage to embrace expansion. As these two planets unite, take a moment and reflect on what themes of expansion you’ve been feeling in your own life. It could be something as simple as adjusting your routine to open up opportunities to meet someone new or to allow you and your partner to explore traveling more together.

Whatever this energy brings, see it as an opportunity, because it’s not just about the choices you make but what you’ve had to grow through to make them.

2. Scorpio

It may have felt like the romance department has been permanently stalled, but in reality, you're being prepared to welcome in what you have spent your whole life dreaming of. Venus in Pisces is activating themes around marriage and commitment, an area that Saturn has been asking you to focus on as well, which has energized you to look at love with greater seriousness. At the same time, Jupiter in Taurus will be in your house of relationships, which means it is seeking to expand and embrace the chance for romantic growth in your life.

As much as the start of the year may have been slow, it’s important to see that everything has been happening precisely as it was meant to — and now that means you’re being guided to open your heart to love again. Whether you’ve spent a long time single or have been struggling to figure out how to make it through a difficult phase in your relationship, help is on the horizon. To reach it though, you are being asked to not just reflect on what you’ve learned about love and relationships, but to fully embrace how that wisdom has changed the decisions that you make. For instance, it’s not enough to know you’ve sought after emotionally unavailable men, but instead to recognize what it is you must do to attract someone different.

Everything that you desire for your love life is possible, but to achieve it, you will have to fully embody all that you’ve been through. The energy of Venus and Jupiter have the potential to bring about a huge shift in your life, as you realize that the love you’ve deserved has always been waiting for you — you just needed to be ready to receive it.

3. Cancer

Nothing stays the same forever, and while it’s often the negatives that are most thought of with that sentiment, it also carries with it the hope of possibilities as well.

You have been through such a great deal in the past few years. The good news is that if you have remained with your current partner, you are precisely in the relationship you are meant to be in. And if you’ve found yourself single, then that amazing love story you’ve been waiting to write is ready for you. Now more than ever, you need to let yourself experiment with what brings you happiness and resonates with your soul, which is precisely what the alignment between Venus and Jupiter will allow you to do.

Venus is the planet of love, and it’s currently in Pisces, helping you have more faith that your next relationship will be different than the last one or that you and your partner will be able to heal whatever has occurred so that your connection is even stronger than before. This energy allows you to embrace new opportunities and ways of relating to one another or even attract a new love.

As Venus unites with Jupiter, it will bring some heavenly energy helping you to make all your wishes come true. Jupiter in Taurus governs over your house of wishes, which also provides the reminder that to get what you want, you will also have to step out of the comfort of what is known. Try to trust that it’s safe to believe the best about your partner and love in general so that you can take the opportunities the universe will be sending your way. Choose new over what is known and remember that while nothing stays the same forever, that also means life and your romantic life are on course to finally grow and improve as well.

4. Sagittarius

You’ve already been feeling like this is your time to finally feel confident in making a romantic commitment. It’s not just because you’ve found the right person, but also that you’ve finally grown into a more healed version of yourself.

Venus in Pisces will add intensity to the area of your life that you’ve been focusing on since 2023 when Saturn first entered this sign. Not only does Pisces rule themes of healing for you, but it’s also helping you resolve generational trauma and become more dedicated to creating the family and home you desire. Now as Venus in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, activating your sector of dedication and well-being, you stand to finally gain everything you’ve ever wanted.

While Saturn has been guiding you to put in the work to heal and be ready to receive what you most want, Venus carries with it a different meaning. While Venus is most known for ruling matters of the heart, it also governs over real estate, and in your astrological house of home, it may mean that the growth you’ll encounter means finally moving in or purchasing a home with your partner. This is an expression of commitment unto itself, but added into the energy of the North Node and Sun in Aries, your house of marriage, it means that you are finally leveling up into the person that actively creates the life, love and home you know are meant for you.

As Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, you will be focusing more on dedicating your time and energy to not just achieving what you want, but also in trying to show up as your best self. Don’t focus on how long you may feel it has taken to reach this point, but instead, simply radiate gratitude for all you have, and will, accomplish.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.