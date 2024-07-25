2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Unprecedented Professional Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

According to professional astrologer Carol Starr, two zodiac signs are primed to experience professional success throughout the rest of 2024 thanks to a few major astrological transits.

As Starr explained, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, is key here. Jupiter ingressed in the sign of Gemini on May 25, 2024, and will remain in this sign until 2025. In addition, Saturn, the planet of karma, is in Pisces, teaching mutable placements how to work hard for what they want. Finally, Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, is in the air sign Aquarius.

Together, these transits allow two zodiac signs to tap into the power of their communication, making them better at networking and improving their work ethic.

2 zodiac signs experiencing more professional success throughout the rest of 2024

1. Libra

KT Paper Designs & Olha ZS / Canva

For most of 2024, Libra placements can expect to see transformations in many aspects of their lives. Jupiter in Gemini will be making a trine to this sign, allowing them to be receptive to the energy. The benefic planet will allow them to not only expand their horizons but also see the direction they want to take their career, so when Jupiter moves into Cancer next year, they will be able to have the guidance and knowledge to claim their leadership position at the top.

Another influence of this transit is related to the Nodes in the signs of Aries and Libra, groundbreaking placements that have further fueled this sign's personal metamorphosis as well as changes in their relationships and friendship dynamics. It has opened their eyes to understand new perspectives and to reflect on what they want to experience.

Saturn is another player on Libra’s team that will allow them to get where they want to go because they will have the patience and resilience to not give up. As a cardinal sign, this sign knows how to get what they want and they understand the importance of hard work. Saturn is shifting their routines and teaching them how to prioritize their needs.

In order to get ahead, we need to learn to take care of ourselves, and Libras are learning how to be there for themselves and to listen to their bodies, especially if they feel overworked and stressed. Libras have the world at the palm of their hands as long as they continue to grow the seeds they planted and remember to embrace their independence.

2. Sagittarius

KT Paper Designs & Olha ZS / Canva

Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius, will be in the house of partnerships until 2025. This is a favorable placement for career success because it allows the native to make impactful connections that can help them elevate in their career.

There is also Saturn’s influence, making mutable signs work hard, focus, and give it their all for the next year. Saturn is making an opposition to their career house, setting the stage for something potent as long as Sagittarius puts in the effort because Saturn rewards hard work and its gifts manifest in the long term. The wisdom that Saturn gifts will be something that these signs will be able to appreciate for decades to come. Sagittarius has an advantage in this realm since they have already endured Saturn’s transit in their sign, so now they are being tested to see how much they have learned from the transit that began roughly nine years ago.

As they begin to uncover new ground and enter new territory, Sagittarius will also have to understand the impact of Pluto in Aquarius on their sign. While Saturn in Aquarius allowed them to connect with their inner voice and connect with their inner child, Pluto is transforming their communication and giving them even more challenging lessons than Saturn in Aquarius. Nevertheless, this is also a potent recipe for the professional mix.

Pluto is also transforming their relationships and how they view community. It is a time to learn to become part of a team and to accept help when needed. Sagittarius is evolving into a force not to be reckoned with and these planetary powerhouses are slowly helping them awaken their true potential.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.