3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Monthly Horoscopes For October 2024

Three zodiac signs will have the best monthly horoscopes in October 2024, a month featuring some strong energies with an annular solar eclipse occurring on October 2 and Jupiter retrograde in Gemini beginning on October 9.

Be prepared for some cosmic strangeness, especially in the realm of your subconscious mind and psyche. Old dreams and forgotten hobbies will make a comeback, as will the desire to see more of the world, engage with enchanting people, and ask the big questions that make us feel like dust mites on a floating rock in space.

Pluto direct in Capricorn on October 11 will be a blessing in disguise for the collective as important truths are suddenly revealed. Pluto retrograde may have hinted at them, but now they will be in everyone's face, urging the collective to fix their societies and systems lest the power-hungry take advantage of complacency. Mercury in Scorpio on October 13 will definitely be a boon in this regard, too, as Mercury is often called “the detective” when in the intuitive sign.

Finally, the Full Moon in Aries on October 17 will give everyone the chance to tap into their manifestation powers and collectively bring everything together.

Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best monthly horoscopes for October 2024:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, in October 2024, you will find yourself in the middle ground between something new and what is old. Will you choose to embrace the change and allow positive growth into your life? Or will fears continue to blind you to your destiny and capabilities? That's the focus of this month for you. Your choices will have a strong impact on the near future.

Two astrological forces will influence you strongly in October: Pluto direct in Capricorn after October 11 and Mercury entering Scorpio on October 13. Together, these cosmic currents will challenge you not to shy away from truths about yourself and your environment. Even if they are painful to acknowledge and require systemic change, facing them will spark your creativity and intellect, thus enabling you to step out of your old comfort zone and create a new one through growth.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, your intuitive gifts and abilities will be heightened in October 2024. Some of you will receive premonitions through your dreams while others will discover red flags even when people try to conceal them. The New Moon and Full Moon days during the month will be especially significant in this regard, so maintain a journal and try to note your observations. The puzzle pieces will soon make sense.

You will be strongly influenced by Jupiter retrograde in Gemini after October 9 when you will discover activities or hobbies you may have forgotten over the years, which suddenly demand a comeback. When Socprio season begins on October 22, you will discover nuggets of wisdom from people dissimilar to you that will aid you in the next leg of your journey.

You are also encouraged to make more time for your loved ones during October, and not just because of the festivities and Halloween. Let it be a conscious choice to prioritize both your dreams and goals as well as those treasured relationships in your life.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you will have an intriguing month during October 2024, most of which will be under the radar from other people's observations. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities. The more you observe the small details of life, the easier it will be for you to take charge of your cosmic blessings and make October the very best month ever!

You will start strong right out of the gate on October 2 when we have the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra. Your inner creative genius will come to the fore suddenly and pose an important question: do you wish to stay within the bounds of what does not stir either admiration or ire or do something groundbreaking and lean into your cardinal nature as a Cancer?

Pluto direct in Capricorn from October 11 and Scorpio season from October 22 will also play a prominent role in your life. They will challenge you to throw off the stereotypes people may have affixed to you based on your appearance, cultural background, age, ethnicity, etc., and embrace your inner power and authority. Each time you reinforce this, you will shine a little brighter... until you trigger a true glow-up!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.