5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love Throughout The Month Of October 2024

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the month of October 2024 — namely, Rat, Rooster, Rabbit, Snake, and Horse. But let's take a look at the love messages of the month for all Chinese zodiac signs before we get into the luckiest few.

The I Ching hexagram of love this month is Thunder over Mountain (#62). It reveals that love is not about falling for someone at first sight. That may be more of an instant physical attraction than a meaningful connection. Yet, physical attractions can grow into true love with time, and sometimes the opposite can happen too — you can fall for someone even though you never saw them in a romantic way at first, only for their personality to sweep you off your feet.

Don't become disheartened at the first miscommunication or out-of-sync experience with a potential soulmate. Despite fairytales speaking of two souls being halves of each other and fitting together perfectly, real love is more about two complete souls holding space for each other's uniqueness and loving every layer they get to know. Those who can embrace this message will discover luck in love as time makes your love grow stronger. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in October.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in October 2024:

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, your luck in love in the month of October 2024 is all about being patient until your intuition nudges you to spring forward and make the most of the month. If you are single, you will benefit from regular grounding rituals that allow you to be centered within yourself and not in a rush to find the one. It's only when you create that space and trust in the cosmic currents that your luck will shine.

If you are in a relationship, try to make the most of Halloween season by engaging with your partner in activities that bring the thrills and the chills. Whether you watch the latest blockbuster or old horror classics, decorate the yard with skeletons and pumpkins, or dress up in couple's costumes, every activity that brings out your creative sides will strengthen your bond and unlock your luck. Then watch as magic unfolds!

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, your luck in love in the month of October 2024 is all about living from the heart and engaging in romance with honesty and optimism. If you are single, your best friends will bring luck to your doorstep (metaphorically for most of you, but literal for a few). So don't be surprised if a new acquaintance suddenly becomes a hot attraction for you with sparks of feeling flying everywhere.

If you are in a relationship, be bold and proactive in the romantic arena. Whether you do that by making elaborate date night plans, booking a surprise weekend getaway, buying tickets to a rock concert, or something else, anytime you do something out of love with the aim to wow your partner and create an extraordinary experience, luck will sprinkle some magic along the way.

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your luck in love in the month of October 2024 is not a conventional kind of luck. It's the kind that urges you to trust your instincts and know that you are braver than you know and can let go of the emotional baggage that is blocking you from experiencing the best in love. It's the kind of luck that doesn't feel so great in the moment but later turns out to be the biggest blessing.

If you are single, it's time to take off the blindfold about the people in your inner circle or the one you may be dating without any progress. If you are in a relationship, you must acknowledge that you are an amazing person to be with and if someone cannot recognize that, it's their loss. Your luck will shine every time you boost your self-esteem while actively creating interactions that bring joy, harmony, and delight into the partnership.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, your luck in love in the month of October 2024 is all about knowing exactly what you want and then setting your eyes on that bullseye. If you are single, this means you must step out of your comfort zone and be proactive about your love life. Speak from your heart and express yourself in all your colorful ways. True love will spark from that space of authenticity, and your luck will just be the sprinkle of magic on top.

If you are in a relationship, your manifestation powers are super strong this month, especially during the Full Moon period. So make a Full Moon ritual plan and gather the ingredients. It's time to take your romance to the next level with the help of the cosmic blessings at your fingertips.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your luck in love in the month of October 2024 is super strong! If you are single, know your worth and don't allow anyone to convince you that you are not good enough for so-and-so and whatever they may believe. Let your inner fire guide your way with luck as your companion. You will find the love that you desire as long as you believe in yourself.

If you are in a relationship, be receptive in love this month and allow your partner to surprise you. Your manifestation powers are more inwardly directed at this time and will spark your luck when you make a wish. Then wait and watch as the cosmos makes it come true in one way or another. For some, your luck in love will directly help you take your commitment to the next level. Maybe even to a ring on the finger and wedding bells!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.