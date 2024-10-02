2 Zodiac Signs Beginning A New Life Cycle After The Libra Solar Eclipse On October 2, 2024

Solar eclipses are known for representing new beginnings. The October 2 Libra eclipse marks the end of the Libra-Aries eclipse cycle, kicking off a new life cycle for those two zodiac signs.

Eclipses are often like wildcards showing us what we need to learn to grow, change, and evolve. Sometimes eclipses are dramatic, revealing important information and bringing news about some of life's biggest events. Eclipse energy can last for months, and in cases of the most powerful eclipses, years.

Advertisement

Unexpected information frequently comes to light during an eclipse which can be shocking and generate change, or something may be eclipsed completely out of (or into) your life. An eclipse can clear away the emotional baggage and re-set your emotional life or bring the knowledge that something in your life needs to change or end.

The current Libra-Aries eclipse cycle began on April 21, 2023 and will end on March 29, 2025 with a solar eclipse at 9 degrees of Aries. The last Libra eclipse is also a solar eclipse on October 2nd, 2024.

Advertisement

These eclipses have been significant, especially for Libra and Aries, who begin a new life cycle after the eclipse on October 2, 2024.

The last year and a half brought a great deal of growth and change to both Aries and Libra in many respects.

Libra and Aries rule the 1st/7th house axis or the houses of ‘me versus we.’ It has been a year and a half focused on self-growth, relationships, and finding a balance between partners and self. Now that we are approaching the end, Aries and Libra may breathe a deep sigh of relief at bearing the brunt of a period of major life and soul growth.

Both Libra and Aries have been focused on self-growth and relationships with others. If you have a Libra or Aries Moon, your emotional life has been affected one way or another. For many Libra and Aries, the past year and a half has been a time fraught with conflict and in some cases breakups and endings. For others, it has been a time of new beginnings.

Advertisement

This should all start changing early next year with the end of this eclipse cycle.

With the end of this series of eclipses, Aries and Libra have learned their lessons and in 2025 the focus will be on other areas.

If you haven’t learned what you were meant to learn, in 19 years the same eclipse cycle will return and you will get another chance. Eclipses occur in pairs and each pair of eclipses occurs in the same signs for roughly 18 to 24 months. A complete cycle occurs every 19 years when they return to the same sign and degree.

Bryan Goff | Unsplash

Advertisement

The next cycle of eclipses will begin on March 14th, 2025 with a Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse at 23 degrees of Virgo, followed by another Lunar Eclipse at 15 degrees of Pisces September 7, and the focus will be on the 12th/6th house axis which rules health, work and service until early 2027. For Virgo and Pisces, the focus will be on self-development and relationships just as it has been for Libra/Aries.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.