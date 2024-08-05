Instability in your finances can be a terrifying or nerve-wracking thing to go through and the reality is that most of us have felt or are currently feeling that financial strain. Luckily, according to astrologer Atheana Ritchie, there's a season of abundance on the horizon for two zodiac signs that will basically be money magnets for the rest of the year.

2 zodiac signs attracting financial success throughout the rest of 2024

"The universe is having a fiesta up there," Ritchie said in a TikTok video, referring to Jupiter in Gemini, Saturn in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius, which are conspiring to bring financial success to Libra and Sagittarius over the next few months. "All these transits are helping these two zodiac signs be on top of their communication game, their networking game."

1. Libra

Allexxander | Shutterstock

If you're a Libra then you're in luck because Jupiter in Gemini creates a season of luck and abundance, especially for you. Despite "going through it for the last year," according to Ritchie, the end of financial hardship is in sight thanks to Jupiter in Gemini making a harmonious trine to your sign and leading you to prosperity and wealth. This is great news for Libra since for the past year you might have been struggling financially.

All of this energy combined will make you increasingly "receptive and open," Ritchie said, giving you the clarity you need to make the best decisions for your career.

However, that's not all. For the past year, you've been going through some hurt, Libra. With finances, friendships, and relationships, it might begin to feel like you can't catch a break here. In the end, however, "it's only to help you to be able to let go of what doesn't serve you and to latch onto what is a vibe," explained Richie.

So, do your best to prepare for this season of your life. Allow those unhelpful friendships or relationships to fall right off your shoulders. Let go of what's holding you back and put your energy back into your career. Through this, you'll definitely notice a change in your 2024 year for the better.

2. Sagittarius

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Sagittarius, it seems that luck is almost always in your favor — and this year is no exception. Ritchie explained that Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck. Because of this, you almost always have an abundance of luck in your life. However, this year will be slightly different as your luck comes in your ability to form connections.

"All these transits are happening in your house of partnerships," Ritchie explained. "And then not to mention Saturn is opposing your 10th house of career, so the universe wants you to know that if you put in the hard work, you will see the benefits."

But, don't get it twisted — it's not going to be easy. The universe is known for throwing trial after trial your way to make sure that what you're pursuing is what you actually want. Yet, the universe wants you to know that you got this and that you will get through this.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.