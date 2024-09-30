8 Dates In October 2024 That Bring Significant Change To Each Zodiac Sign's Life

A new month begins and brings fresh opportunities, and according to astrology, that's certainly the case for every zodiac sign in October 2024.

"October changes everything," licensed clinical therapist and astrologer Camila Regina said in a TikTok video.

Much of this transformation is due to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra that kicks off the month on October 2. Eclipses are a time for reflection and initiate new beginnings. As Regina explained, "Our destinies are shifting," and we'll see that coming to fruition post-eclipse.

But that's not all we'll experience throughout the month, as several potent transits follow the potent October 2 eclipse that'll have a significant effect on each zodiac sign.

Dates in October 2024 that bring significant change to each zodiac sign's life:

1. October 2: New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra

If there's something to look forward to in October, it's a fabulous annular solar eclipse on October 2. Also called a “ring of fire,” this phenomenon will only be visible in a narrow strip along the South Pacific Ocean and continental South America. So get your eclipse glasses if you live in that zone, and prepare to have your mind blown.

This New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will also be a fresh start for many dealing with unsavory friends or disharmonious circumstances in life. Things may bubble up to the surface from deep within the psyche too. The best thing you can do is journal your thoughts and observations to ground yourself during this transit and make the most of it.

2. October 9: Jupiter retrograde in Gemini begins

On October 9, Jupiter turns retrograde in the zodiac sign of Gemini. This will create a short period of hullabaloo within the collective as a big shift occurs in our social lives, especially any existing dynamics with new friends and new circles.

Some of you may relive an old pattern in a friendship or casual relationship. Whether nostalgic or a bringer of trauma memories, this Jupiter retrograde in Gemini will be a period of learning and acceptance and give the collective a chance to break old cycles with new behavior and insights.

3. October 11: Pluto goes direct in Capricorn

A collective sigh will surely be heard when Pluto retrograde ends on October 11. Yet, Pluto is not one of the nice planets in astrology, so even in its forward-moving state, it's energy will continue challenging the masses with truths and revelations about the deep and murky underbelly of the world and the power players within it.

The most effective way to deal with Pluto direct in Capricorn is to remain mindful as you engage in the areas considered the domain of Capricorn: career, public services, public figures, government, power structures, and hierarchies.

Optimism will not get you far here, but that tried-and-true Capricorn realism will allow you to tighten your belt, pull yourself up by the bootstraps, and do the real-world work required to prevent toxic dynamics from either continuing to perpetuate or suddenly becoming more prevalent.

4. October 13: Mercury enters Scorpio

There are good things to look forward to in October 2024 despite all the retrogrades and outer-planetary stuff at the beginning of the month. On October 13, Mercury enters Scorpio, thus shifting the collective once more in how we think about ourselves, the world, and our place in it from an intellectual standpoint.

Internet detectives may suddenly rise up, doing the digging that law enforcement refuses to do. People will be more wary of ulterior motives and there will be a strong need to shift away from light-hearted socializing that only skims the surface to engaging with others more substantially with deeper conversations and heart-to-hearts. That's Mercury in Scorpio for you.

5. October 17: Full Moon in Aries

October 17 will be a fabulous day for everyone as we celebrate a Full Moon in Aries! Any wishes you may have made back in April 8 during the New Moon (in Aries) will now start to manifest or may have already come true. Send some gratitude into the ether for the same. A bonfire party may be just the thing too, especially since October is Halloween month and that just fits the festive vibes!

Those who wish to use the power of the Full Moon for new manifestations will benefit from doing rituals either when the Moon is still in its waxing gibbous state leading up to full or exactly when it's full but not in the waning state yet. Since this is an Aries Full Moon, hopes and wishes centered around carving out a space for yourself in the world and pioneering something important will be better suited for focus.

6. October 17: Venus enters Sagittarius

Venus will leave Scorpio and enter Sagittarius on October 17 alongside the Full Moon in Aries, so expect some major fireworks. After all, it's a fire moon coming together with a fire Venus on the latter's first day in a new zodiac sign, marking fortunate beginnings!

If you feel called to, do something Sagittarius-like on this day that's also tied to the domain of Venus, like going shopping for travel gear or setting up a date in a swanky new restaurant that's known for its world cuisine. Engaging in festivities by attending fire shows or enjoying street entertainment and cultural parades may also be a great idea!

7. October 22: Scorpio season begins

Libra season comes to a close on October 22 when the Sun finally transitions from Libra to Scorpio, kicking off Scorpio season in full! Don't be surprised if the collective desire to get more spooky goes off the roof.

You can welcome Scorpio season by engaging with the occult arts, like getting a tarot reading, astrology analysis, or impromptu palmistry reading to see your future. Diving in deep into your romantic commitments and indulging in true crime stories are also part of Scorpio's expertise.

8. October 27: Vesta enters Libra

We will close the month with one last major astrology transit on October 27 when the asteroid Vesta enters Libra. As an asteroid that deals with the inner soul fire and what we choose to devote ourselves to, Vesta in Libra is a perfect time to decide which communities resonate deeply with you and which ones don't.

The need to socialize will now be tied to the need to make life more meaningful. Don't be surprised if people start networking more than usual, looking for opportunities through the social grapevine, expanding their circles, and associating with folks whose personal principles and values match theirs. Co-partner businesses established during this period of Vesta in Libra will thrive too, as will marriages where both partners have intellectually chosen each other while also choosing each other from the heart.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.