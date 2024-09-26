A Tarot Reader Reveals Powerful Messages About Each Zodiac Sign's Life From Now To October 6

Love cannot be expressed in the absence of affection. That's the theme of this week for the collective between September 30 - October 6, 2024. Whether in romance or love for your dreams, it must stem from self-knowledge and a pure place within you. This week's one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign taps into that message with more specific insights for them all. But before we get to them, here are the general tarot messages of the week for everyone.

The major arcana of the week is The Moon. It speaks of creativity and confusion, desire and despair, psychic dreams, and losing one's mind. It speaks of walking the fine line between all that and none. It's a mysterious card, to say the least, and its message is simple: you cannot understand life if you cannot see all sides of it. Including within yourself.

King of Wands and Ten of Pentacles add another layer to this message by reminding us that there's much to see in the world if one's willing to expand their senses and embrace the unknown. You may find yourself on the strangest adventures when you do. Now, let's look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign.

Weekly tarot card reading for September 30 - October 6, 2024

Aries: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, the tarot card for you this week is the Ten of Pentacles. It's a fabulous card depicting wealth and fulfillment! So if you are working on any project and expecting it to come to a natural conclusion this week, there will be a lot to celebrate when the results of that work pour in by the droves. Some of you may earn a lot of extra money ... although, for a few, this will be under sensitive circumstances, like an inheritance from a passed away loved one.

Whatever the source of this vital and fulfilled energy might be, express your gratitude. You can light a candle, write in a gratitude journal, or name it in the privacy of your bedroom alongside a heartful message of thanks. Working with the crystal, Azurite is also highlighted for you.

Taurus: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, the tarot card for you this week is the Ace of Pentacles. As a card of new beginnings, it's a harbinger of hope. But it's also an earth card representing an unexpected influx of coins, albeit of smaller value. If you work in the service industry, this can directly represent good tips from a generous patron.

Just remember: all seeds require nurturing to grow into their full potential. So once you discover this “seed” of blessing this week, pay attention to that area of life and nurture it well. It will start growing and giving you more fruits as the days and weeks go by. It's the metaphorical golden-egg-laying goose... but at its newborn stage.

Gemini: Ace of Pentacles

Gemini, the message for you this week, per your tarot card Ace of Pentacles, is that you have to start the process. It speaks of dreams and following your heart so your real life can resemble that vision you have inside you.

Of course, you must show up each day for this to occur. But little steps have always enabled people to cover thousands of miles, so it shall do the same for you. Working with Sunstone can help you lean into this message and find your daily groove. Wearing a sunstone medallion can also help as a personal power symbol and daily reminder.

Cancer: Nine of Wands

Cancer, the tarot card for you this week is the Nine of Wands. It urges you to be patient and observant. Some things in life take a while to grow and show results. That does not mean that something vital is not occurring every day. For some of you, this message is related to a pregnancy that may be taking a toll on your health and patience.

Reach out to your loved ones for emotional and physical support in such a case. You are not in this alone. For others, this card encourages a steady approach and holding back until it's time to sprint, sprint, sprint, and sprint! This message about an upcoming championship or game will be relevant if you are an athlete.

Leo: Three of Pentacles

Leo, the tarot card for this week for you is the Three of Pentacles. It's a card of teamwork and common ground that enables many people to work together and conquer a worthy goal. This week, it urges you first to know what that worthy goal is. Then, seek the collaborators necessary for that to happen.

If you are usually a lone wolf, this is a chance to develop your team skills and realize that sometimes one may need to tap into the individual strengths of each member instead of dividing the tasks more equally. This allows everyone to shine equally and instills a sense of harmony, togetherness, and uplifting of spirits. You may also benefit from working with the crystal Aquamarine this week for the same reasons.

Virgo: The Devil

Virgo, the tarot card for you this week is a major arcana — The Devil. As one of the dreaded cards in the tarot deck, it can represent a situation with burdensome contracts, like a student loan or unpaid bills, or a person who is not as charming on the inside as they appear on the surface. Take this as a cautionary message to be more alert and observant in your interactions this week.

Sometimes, the Devil can even be a grand opportunity that comes to you out of the blue, but it may seem too good to be true or feel like handing over your soul in exchange for some paltry benefits. If you feel called to, cleanse yourself and your aura with salt water and carry a Clear Quartz palmstone. This will help you make the right choices and steer clear of what's not for you. (Especially in love.)

Libra: Queen of Cups

Libra, the tarot card for you this week is the Queen of Cups. It's a beautiful card to receive if you are a mother as it's congratulating you on being a true light in your children's life in more ways than one. It's also reminding those who have a softer way of presenting themselves that strength has many facets to it. So don't discount your strength just because of stereotypes.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to recognize that your leadership skills may not be as conventional as you thought they were. Don't force yourself to be someone else. You will realize that your strengths and uniqueness are a joy for everyone. Working with Lapis Lazuli or Ametrine is also indicated for you for these reasons.

Scorpio: Page of Wands

Scorpio, you are in for a powerful week! With the Page of Wands as your tarot card, your drive and power will be through the roof this week, even if there are amateurish mistakes. Don't fixate on the latter beyond as a learning experience, or you may self-sabotage with perfectionism or fear of failure.

You'll conquer it all as long as you believe you will! That's the second message of this card. If you feel called to, work with the crystals Lapis Lazuli, Citrine, or Leucite to aid you with your goals, intentions, and drive. You've got this!

Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, the tarot card for you this week is the Knight of Wands, and while it's usually a fiery card of drive and taking action, it's come up with a different message this time. You don't need to underline your worth by jumping through hoops or exhibiting like a peacock. If you know your inherent worth, the right person (or people) will find you.

They will be attracted to your flame and your presence as the knight. This may be relevant in love for many of you, but it can also appear in other areas of life. Working with solar crystals, like Sunstone, Citrine, or Tiger's Eye, can help you with this.

Capricorn: Ace of Wands

Capricorn, the tarot card for you this week is the Ace of Wands. It urges you to step out of your comfort zone and take a big step toward a new adventure.

Yes, it can feel scary at first and even destabilizing. But not for long! As long as you trust your abilities, you will grow into this new space, too, and find your groove. Whether this is referring to joining a dance class, asking someone out on a date, taking a chance in an art competition, or something else, there are a lot of blessings you stand to find on such paths. So go for it with courage and spirit!

Aquarius: Nine of Wands

Aquarius, you got the Nine of Wands this week. As a card of patience, there's a subtle recognition here that doing so will be difficult for you, especially with all the astrological transits impacting the collective. But if you give it your best shot, you will discover why they say the fruits of patience are extra sweet.

Some of you may also benefit from incorporating a daily meditative or mindfulness practice into your life. It will help you be more patient and let go of stress, anxieties, or negative thought spirals. Working with the crystal Aquamarine can help you in this regard.

Pisces: Eight of Pentacles

Pisces, the tarot card for you this week is the Eight of Pentacles. It's lauding you for all the hard work you have put in over the many months and years to cultivate your gifts and talents. Don't underestimate yourself or deny your worth!

You are golden and will have a beautiful harvest to look forward to. As long as you follow your instincts and continue on your chosen path, you will unlock even more facets of your personality and refine your skills to even more extraordinary levels. Working with blue crystals can help you with this, such as Kyanite, Larimar, Blue Lace Agate, and more!

