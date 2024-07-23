Astrologer Reveals The Most Beautiful Zodiac Sign With The Most Sensitive Heart

While many people perceive water signs to be the most sensitive of the zodiac, according to astrologer Carol Starr, that may not actually be the case.

"So many times we give that sensitivity to all the water signs but that isn't necessarily true," Starr said in a TikTok video.

According to Starr, water signs don't take first place when it comes to sensitivity — at least not compared to this one zodiac sign. You see, the one zodiac sign who is the most caring and loving is someone you wouldn't expect. They're known to be bright and loud, but aren't usually described as having the most sensitive and caring heart.

Advertisement

The most beautiful zodiac sign with the most sensitive heart

According to astrologer Starr, the most beautiful zodiac sign with the most sensitive heart is none other than Leo. As Starr explained, Leo women especially "carries a vulnerability around that she doesn't like to show, but it's there."

#astrologytoday #astrologer #astrología #zodiac #zodiacsigns #astrologyposts ♬ original sound - libracarolastrologer @astrostarr4 If you feel called to better your current situation, consider booking a personal reading with me.By chatting one on one with you I will be able to focus on your areas of concern and provide insights on how you can move through the summer towards happiness and success.Remember, astrology is a tool to help you gain deeper insights into yourself and your life path. We all have the choice to work with or against the energies available to us which does impact the outcome of our path.I’d love to meet you.Visit my website and schedule a facetime session so we can connect. ✨ #astrology

Advertisement

However, when you think about Leo's friendly nature, is it really that surprising? After all, to be considered the most caring zodiac sign, you have to have a knack for drawing people in, getting underneath the exterior, and bringing people out of their shells.

"Leo women are beautiful from a physical point of view," Starr noted, adding that it's really Leo's infectious personality that really draws people in.

"People are naturally inspired and drawn to Leo," astrologer and philosopher A.T Nunez has explained. "This Sun-ruled sign rivals Venusian Libra in this domain because the native exudes an aura that reflects the potency of the Sun."

Advertisement

Starr explained that Leo is just too charming to resist.

In a separate video, Starr noted that Leo knows how to talk with people, but more than that, they believe in themselves. And this habit has a way of rubbing off on others around them as they begin to lift people up. But, there's more to it than that.

Leos are known to be pretty confident in themselves. As Nunez wrote, "When we put ourselves out there, meet new people, and build fruitful friendships, we can expand our network, and things can only get better from there."

Because Leos are always expanding their network and making tons of friends, their naturally helpful and outgoing personality shines even more as people express their admiration and respect for the fire sign.

Advertisement

Combined with their naturally kind nature, it's no wonder why Leo is dubbed the most beautiful zodiac sign with the most sensitive heart.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.