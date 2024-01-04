5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Strong Intuition And Sharp Intelligence

Zodiac signs with strong intuition and natural intelligence possess key tools that help their personal growth and are building blocks for better relationships with others.

Water signs are known for their strong intuition while Mercury signs and Saturnian signs are known for their natural intelligence — but some zodiac signs have the rare combination of both, depending on other personal planets.

To see how this is activated in your natal chart, check the signs and planets in the fourth, eighth, and 12th houses (which reflect intuitive water energy) along with the third, sixth, 10th & 11th houses.

Having a mix of these placements can show someone who will be reliant, compassionate, and most likely possess powerful intuitions.

5 zodiac signs with the rare combination of intuition and intelligence

1. Gemini

Mercury-ruled Gemini suns, moons, and risings will seem naturally intelligent since they enjoy exploring and learning new things. They have a gift when it comes to communicating with others. This is a sign that enjoys devouring information and they will want to know everything. Geminis will know a little bit about many things but when they focus on something they are passionate about, they can be encyclopedias. It is easy for them to master subjects that captivate them.

Many Geminis will also have Cancerian placements, which will impact their intuition. Water placements tend to heighten them. They will know how to connect with people because they are a social sign and the more they get to know people, the more they will be able to read them and their intuition will allow them to see through their intentions.

2. Cancer

Cancer dominates in the realm of emotional intelligence and is blessed with natural intelligence. The highly intuitive water sign shines through when they focus on getting to know the people around them. All Cancer placements, but mainly those with Cancer suns, moons, or risings, are very detail-oriented and studious. They know how to do research when they are interested in certain topics, especially when they have personal planets in Gemini.

There is a reason the crab wears a shell because they are protecting their vulnerable side, especially when they sense that others cannot be trusted. Their kindness and empathy will be their superpower because they will lead with confidence and know how to be emotionally available for those who need them whether in the career sector or at home.

3. Virgo

The practical nature of Virgo suns and moons may make it tough for us to notice how intuitive they are. However, they enjoy caring for others because this is a sign that is in opposition to Pisces, a very intuitive and empathic sign. Mercury is their ruler and is known for intelligence. They will approach a problem or a situation first by utilizing logic; then they will consult their emotional side when they have set a plan in motion.

Their heightened intuition is noticeable when they are with the people they have bonded with on a deeper level. Virgos can sense their friends, family, and partners’ emotions, however, they may act aloof around them. However, when they know they are needed, they will do what it takes to help others patiently and give them amazing advice.

4. Scorpio

The detective of the zodiac, nothing stays hidden when a Scorpio is near. All Scorpio placements (sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Ascendant, etc) will make the native have strong intuition. There is a reason that the Scorpion may be feared, and it is because they are the tacticians of the zodiac.

However, it is hard to remember that they are also water signs. Scorpio knows how to be compassionate and they can be one of the most caring and emotionally available people in your life. But getting to know them at their most vulnerable is only reserved for the people they deem worthy. This is a very intuitive sign because they are observant, and patient and may even appear to be psychic. Their instincts are strong and can help them stay ahead of the game.

5. Pisces

Contrary to popular belief, Pisces suns possess both intuition and intelligence. Many forget that those who are Pisces suns may also have Aquarius placements, which can make them naturally intelligent. All Pisces placements are gifts that bless the natives with a strong intuition. Pisces is charming and because they have a mutable modality, they know how to adapt to different people and situations.

We may never really know who Pisces is because similar to Scorpios, they will protect themselves from those whom they do not trust. Ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, they can almost be psychic when reading people; however, when they are madly in love, they will ignore the flags and hope for the best.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.