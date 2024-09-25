5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Significantly Improve By The End Of October 2024

While things have been rough for many thanks to a few astrologically challenging months, five zodiac signs will find their relationships improvising throughout October 2024 as we put several retrograde phases and eclipses behind us.

October begins with the Libra New Moon Solar Eclipse on the second. A New Moon is about beginnings, but Solar Eclipses bring about unexpected changes in your external life. So rather than simply becoming aware of your feelings or what you desire, this will show up as a surprise reunion or communication from your love interest. While you should still set intentions and move toward what you hope to manifest, it’s also important to simply hold space for what is revealed to you.

On Sunday, October 13, Mercury shifts into Scorpio, bringing depth and intensity to your romantic relationships and ensuring that any offers of love you receive will be done with intention. Mercury in Scorpio helps you not only attract what you most desire but also brings a greater spiritual connection into your relationship as you lean into all that is possible in this life. This spirit of exploration and adventure is highlighted as Venus returns to Sagittarius on Thursday, October 17, a gentle reminder that love is a journey rather than a particular destination.

Pay close attention to what arises with the Full Moon in Aries on Thursday, October 17. While this is not an eclipse, it is connected to the great Solar Eclipse in Aries that occurred on April 8 this year. Full Moons aren’t just about bringing endings, but also points of fruition and peace.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships significantly improve in October 2024

1. Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

October brings a softer and more intimate energy as you seek a more peaceful and domestic connection with your partner. During this month, you will be focused on caring for yourself, which includes rest and spending more time at home with your partner. While you are often known as the social butterfly for your outgoing nature, even a butterfly needs to rest its wings.

Because you have so many important friendships and a strong desire for success, it's easy to get so busy that your relationship accidentally gets put to the wayside. This can often cause many other issues like arguments and unease. But, in October, all of this changes as you are called to slow down your pace, rest, and spend more time at home — which in your case also benefits your romantic relationship.

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Sagittarius on Thursday, October 17, helping you refocus your energy on improving and strengthening your romantic relationship. While this is excellent energy to help you reconnect with your partner, especially through meaningful conversations around the time of the Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Thursday, October 24, it also could be a wonderful time to recharge your romantic life.

If you’re single and have been busy enjoying the summer with friends and working on your career, this is the perfect time to start thinking about what you want from a relationship. Venus in Sagittarius will help you prioritize your romantic life with greater ferocity as you seek to foster a deeper and more meaningful connection. While this energy can often make you feel more adventurous, the infusion of Scorpio energy in October will make you more likely to want to take it easy and enjoy quiet nights in rather than jetting off to an exotic destination. But sometimes, it’s just what you need to realize that you may already be precisely where you want to be.

2. Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

You have been through dramatic shifts and changes in your romantic life throughout the past year, Aries. This has all been thanks to the North Node in your sign of Aries helping you to tune into your authenticity, while the South Node in Libra has been helping you learn and overcome your karmic lessons. This may have led you down paths you never thought you'd pursue, creating space for you to listen to your heart and make choices that resonate most deeply with you.

While the past year may have included challenging separations, you don't have to wait for that new beginning you’ve been hoping was right around the corner. To prepare, go all-in on what you want. For life-changing love, you must be willing to let love change your life.

On Wednesday, October 2, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will rise and provide an unexpected opportunity to improve your romantic life. This New Moon is connected to the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra that occurred on March 25, which was connected to the Solar Eclipse in Aries on April 8 that likely sent shockwaves through your life. Now, this cycle of eclipses in Aries and Libra is winding down, concluding with an Aries Solar Eclipse on March 29, 2025. This October Solar Eclipse in Libra is your chance to implement all you’ve learned and initiate a new beginning in your romantic life.

3. Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

Great changes will always lead to great love, dear Libra. As much as you might experience a sudden wake-up call around the time of the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2, you only have to wait a few weeks until Thursday, October 17 when the Full Moon in Aries peaks to feel the shockwaves start rippling through your romantic life.

The South Node, the place of your generational karma and the soul’s undoing, has been moving through Libra for the last year, hoping to teach you the difference between what is meant for you and what you may choose if you’re still operating from that place of wounding. As you heal and give yourself what you have always sought from others, you also change the type of romantic partners you attract. This is an exciting time, even if it may have felt this year was harder than others. But you also have a great responsibility to yourself during this time to heal, so that as the Full Moon in Aries occurs, you will be able to know for sure which path you are meant to take in your life.

The October Full Moon in Aries will echo back to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries that occurred on April 8. While all eclipses are powerful, this one, known as the great American eclipse, caused even deeper realizations and drastic changes to your life. But now, as the Moon reaches fullness in the sign of Aries, you will also understand the meaning and purpose of all that has arisen in your romantic life this year.

4. Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

Once Mercury returns to Scorpio on Sunday, October 13, you will be called to reflect on your communication style and be reminded of the importance of holding space for important conversations with your partner.

You have to remain open, Taurus. Not just for unexpected offers, but also to revisit conversations your partner needs to gain closure. You tend to approach love practically, which means if you’ve talked about a topic once, you think it’s settled. When you can become more flexible and realize that it’s not just about who is right, but simply understanding the difference in perspective and feelings, you also can create a deeper space of love and connection.

Mercury in Scorpio allows you to go deeper in the ways your partner requires and receive incredible new offers of love depending on where your own journey takes you. If you’re single, new offers for dates or people expressing interest in you are on the horizon. It may be wise to remain open to someone you wouldn’t normally date or let some of your rules go to make space for more love in your life. But to make the most of this opportunity, you also need to change how you approach conversations with your romantic partner or new love interest.

Become more interested in exploring possibilities rather than arriving at any specific result, let go of the need to be right or even have everything go according to your plans, and simply let yourself show up for love.

5. Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes / Canva

As Venus returns to Sagittarius on Thursday, October 17, romantic commitment will be on your mind, which will cause you to reflect more on who you can see yourself spending your life with and how your romantic choices affect your ambitions.

You may surprise yourself by suddenly craving the solidity of a committed relationship more than just another exciting tryst, Leo. While you aren’t opposed to commitment, you can often become bored or even start having doubts that make you wonder if you can see yourself spending your life with someone. This often comes from how you are selecting romantic partners. If you just want to have fun, then you will attract someone looking for the same. If it’s solely about convenience, then you may attract someone who is emotionally unavailable. If you’re uncertain about what you want, then you’ll end up with someone equally confused about their romantic future.

Spend some time thinking about your dreams for your romantic future as you will receive a divine opportunity to attract a long-term partner — as long as that is what you want. Allow yourself to embrace this new side of yourself, because you deserve all the happiness in the world and October may bring about an unexpected proposal.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.