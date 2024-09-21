How Libra Season Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign From September 22 - October 22, 2024

As the Sun transits through the zodiac sign of the balancing scales for Libra season 2024, horoscopes show each zodiac sign will also find balance within.

As an astrologer named Helena explained in a TikTok video, Libra is the sign of partnership, so the goal of this zodiac season is to "create win-win situations." This is especially true as the season starts off with Venus, Libra's ruling planet, in a square aspect with Pluto, "so there is an even more intense calling for partnerships," Helena said.

Here's how Libra season 2024 will affect every zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, prepare for sauciness during Libra season 2024 because Libra is your polar opposite in astrology. Most of you will be presented with challenges throughout this period that will call on you to separate from what you already know, extract yourself from your comfort zone, and discover growth and hidden talents through a journey of the soul. After all, with the North Node in Aries right now, we also have the South Node in Libra.

You'll benefit from adding a grounding ritual to your daily life, such as meditation, yoga, pilates, or some other practice that helps you stay connected to the present moment for extended periods (planking in the gym counts too!). You will intuitively know how to deal with each challenge that Libra season throws your way.

Taurus

Taurus, you are the Venus-ruled twin alongside Libra. So expect some positive experiences during Libra season 2024. Although, with Uranus retrograde floating through your sign right now, you may also have to face the truth about your past romances, especially if they posed an age gap.

Focus on self-care this month but also try to put yourself in others' shoes whenever you can. It will broaden your perspective and help you add new ideas and beneficial practices to your daily life.

If you feel called to, treat yourself to some new pieces for your wardrobe with a shopping spree. After all, Libra season is a Venusian zodiac month!

Gemini

Gemini, you will have a breezy experience during Libra season 2024. As an air sign, this definitely will be one of the easier zodiac months for you, especially if you are a creative professional or love all forms of intellectual creativity.

The biggest impact of the season will be on your relationship with yourself. Some of you will realize that you need to set stronger boundaries, even with your best friends. Others will discover games of strategy that subtly teach them about life. This can be Go, D&D, and more. Let Libra season be all about fresh adventures for you!

Cancer

Cancer, your experience during Libra season 2024 will either not be very significant in the grand scheme of things, or you will discover that you have to make certain changes in your life to make everything smoother and allow you to thrive mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Those of you who cook your food or handle food in some capacity will find this area standing out more than usual during the Libra season. Aim for balance when you cook, whether through the ingredients you choose, the time you allot yourself, or even how much you prepare. Grounding exercises can help you evade anxiety and bring more certainty.

Leo

Leo, you will feel like royalty during Libra season 2024. That's a deliberate word choice because most of you prefer to feel like a king or queen already! In short, this zodiac month will unfold beautifully for you as long as you remain receptive, like a cosmic favorite child. After all, the king/queen archetype is a more proactive symbol.

This is also the best time for more luxurious living and shopping. So if you have been itching to add stuff to your wardrobe or redo your home, now's the time to lean into that. Let your creativity align with the balanced confidence of Libra energy and you will be golden!

Virgo

Virgo, it's time to make space for something new in your life. That's the message and theme for you during Libra season 2024. Those who are itching for a change should look into this and let go of your fears.

If you feel called to, speak to elders, whether in your family or mentor figures on the internet. They will help expand your mind and bring new understanding about the world. Reading books or engaging with the works of older people you admire on social media counts too. Solid inspiration will be yours on this path.

Libra

Libra, it's your month! Are you excited? You should be! Libra season 2024 will make you the gem of the social scene. The lead-up to Halloween will be more significant for you this year, especially if you like designing your costumes or are a dedicated cosplayer.

Food is also highlighted for you as an area of impact. So don't be surprised if you crave more nostalgic sweets and treats this zodiac month. They will unlock core memories and also remind you of dreams, goals, and hobbies that you may have forgotten in the course of life.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your energy will be heightened throughout Libra season 2024, both physically and mentally. So try to find ways to expend it in meaningful ways, whether creatively, through exercise or sports.

Your occult nature may feel a bit stifled as your zodiac sign finds itself in the shade of Libra energy. It may feel as if everyone else is allowed to be themselves other than you. But don't be so quick to judge the currents. If you channel the build-up of energy within you in meaningful ways, you will set yourself up for an extraordinarily good Scorpio season (which follows Libra season). It's all about marrying your intuition to your intentions at this time.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the energy of Libra season 2024 is fun, friendly, and quick for you! After all, Sagittarius happens to be one of the three zodiac signs that often come up alongside Libra (the other being Aquarius) in a vortex of friendship, growth, and transformation.

If you feel called to, go on new adventures during this time. They can be literal backpacking adventures to unknown parts of the world, including detours away from touristy places in the more popular destinations. But they can also be metaphorical or creative adventures. It's your choice and your free will. Libra energy is here to hype you up, whatever that choice may be!

Capricorn

Capricorn, you will benefit from being more mindful and methodical during Libra season 2024. If you don't, you may find the rush of the air energy upturn many of your plans and systems or divert your attention to spaces that don't do anything meaningful for your soul. When you choose to ground yourself through dedication, methodical practices, and patience, you will discover how air energy can be your friend even though you are an earth sign by bringing you quick inspiration and new friends.

Just remember: Libra season is not one of your best zodiac months. So staying balanced will help you in the lead-up to Capricorn season a few months later.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the time has come for you to know who you are, what you stand for, and what you are willing to sacrifice to live the life that's truly meaningful to you. That's what is in store for you during Libra season 2024.

As an air sign, you will naturally benefit during this zodiac month. Maintain a journal so you don't miss a thing! Important observations, new beliefs, breaking down of conditioning, new inspiration, and more are in store for you. Libra season will be strongly political because Aquarius energy deals heavily with humanitarianism and the collective.

Pisces

Pisces, you will have a laid-back and relaxed experience during Libra season 2024. Yes, there may be a few things of note here and there, but the overall impression here is of going with the flow and enjoying it mightily.

If you feel called to, cultivate the ability to be still without feeling like you are wasting time. The treasures of such an ability will soon become apparent, along with the knowledge that you need to set clearer and stronger boundaries, whether with your family or on social media. Your life is not meant to be sacrificed on someone else's altar. The middle ground and balance bring you the most joy during this Libra season.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.