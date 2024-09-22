Why You Suddenly Feel So Unsatisfied With Your Life — And Why That's A Good Thing, According To An Astrologer

According to a 2023 study, at least 12.2 million Americans report feeling dissatisfied with their lives. Reasons for the dissatisfaction vary, including poor mental or physical health, a lack of support from others, and relationship status.

Sometimes, you may feel unsatisfied but not really be able to put your finger on why. If this feeling is recent, astrologer Haley Comet explained that the cosmos may have something to do with it.

Comet explained that it's "completely normal" to feel unhappy during eclipse season.

Responding to a TikTok user who commented that they felt "unhappy" with life "all of a sudden," Comet responded that the feeling is "completely normal and will pass."

We're currently in the midst of the second eclipse season of 2024, which began with a lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 17 and will conclude with an annular solar eclipse in Libra on October 2.

"Eclipses are timeline jumps. They are cosmic course corrections," Comet said, explaining that any dissatisfaction you're feeling stems from "the old timeline collapsing" to "plop us into our new reality."

To get to our new reality, we need to no longer identify with our old reality, which can feel uncomfortable.

In a separate video, Comet explained that right now we're also in a "harsh Saturn transit." Because of this, life feels hard, and "things take time." She explained, "You're having to learn all these lessons around boundaries and limitations."

"So all of a sudden things you had complete certainty in, you feel lost around," explained Comet. The things that once made sense, no longer fit — and now you're unsure of what you're doing in life.

Tudose Madalin | Unsplash

"And while that feeling could be scary, and you're looking at your life being like, 'This doesn't even feel like mine,'" Comet said, she says you should actually be excited. "Because what it means is that you're no longer relating with your current reality, which means you're shifting into a new one."

But as Comet said, "I know that for me to get to that timeline it's going to involve making some shifts and probably dealing with some moments of uncertainty."

You can't transform into your new reality until your current one falls apart.

Which is why you shouldn't sweat it if your relationship doesn't work or you change careers. All of this is meant to happen to put you in the timeline you were meant to be in, though the process will look different for everyone.

"This lunar eclipse aligns with Neptune," Comet added, meaning everyone is on their own journey and has different things to purge from their lives. So, while this purge is happening, try not to compare yourself to others. Not everything is as it seems.

Stay curious about who you are and what your journey entails. As Comet said, "It's really just me being curious about who I am in that reality. The sides of myself that I would connect with or uncover should I shift to that timeline."

So, it's safe to say that everyone should be eagerly awaiting this shift. But, if you're worried about the fallout, don't fret too much.

"I wanna let you know it's not that your life is gonna fall apart," Comet said, though there may be times that it feels like it is.

Sure, it might flip upside down, but it'll all eventually come together, allowing you to enter into a much more favorable timeline.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.