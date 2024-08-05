Mercury Retrograde in Virgo will begin on the 5th, and the Moon will also be in the sign of Virgo at the beginning of this week, enhancing the themes of this retrograde transit. The mercurial energy will bring a lot of changes in the next several weeks, and with it, each zodiac sign will receive gifts from the universe — as long as they hold fast to their patience and determination.

As the week progresses, the Moon will enter Libra, shifting the energy and tone, cooling things down a bit, and allowing us to focus on socializing and nurturing our romantic relationships. Journaling can allow us to see our thoughts, ruminate, and take action. Writing down during these upcoming transits can work wonders for the heart and mind.

What the universe will provide for each zodiac sign between August 5 - 11, 2024

Aries: Healing

Mercury has now stationed retrograde and this can be a period where reflecting on previous relationships could be an ongoing theme for the month. Just because a relationship did not live up to your expectations or didn’t work out doesn’t mean you should give up on love.

But there is also the need for organization and preparation since Mercury wants you to stay on your toes. You are reminded to give it your all — including your heart — when it comes to relationships and your projects. The focus now will be on bringing some joy to your day-to-day life so the passion can continue to fuel you as you reach for the stars.

Journal Prompt: What are the best ways for you to get organized? Is there a project that needs editing? Discuss your techniques to stay ahead.

Taurus: Magic

Leo season has been a powerful period for you and Uranus in your sign has brought you plenty of surprises and changes. But now with the planet of communication retrograde, this can bring you back to focus on your alignment and previous choices. Mercury in Virgo is here to allow you to abandon fear and to be more receptive to the energy around you. You may feel more comfortable now taking creative risks and putting your creative work out there.

Expanding your circle could be an effect of this transit since your social energy will be through the roof allowing you to connect with creatives who bring inspiration. While we officially enter this period, you are here to remind yourself to keep shining.

Journal Prompt: What healing do you expect to do during this transit? How have your friends supported you in the last year? What are you excited to work on?

Gemini: Prudence

Being patient with yourself and understanding your energy is essential for this retrograde transit because it may make you feel scattered. After all, there will be plenty of planets in the sky with too much mercurial energy that will keep things interesting.

You will still be an unstoppable force during this period with Mars in your sign giving you the go-ahead and Jupiter also in your sign making you a tactician, ready to brainstorm if any obstacles stand in your way. You are preparing yourself to receive the blessings that these mercury-ruled planets and transits will bring during retrograde.

Journal Prompt: Are you rewarding yourself with breaks? Is your calendar fully booked or are you giving yourself some room to breathe?

Cancer: Coordination

There is more to your story now with the Mercury retrograde helping you to connect more with the community and your relationship with power. It is your time now to get things off the ground and Saturn in Pisces continues to push you to enter new territory and learn.

You are becoming a jack of all trades with the experience and knowledge you continue to acquire. It is a time when your collaborations can be quite successful and there will be people surrounding you who will motivate you to start something new, whether it’s a creative project or a new class you decide to take. You are here to kick things off with more confidence and trust in your vision.

Journal Prompt: Do you work or take classes with people that inspire you? Are you working well with others? Discuss how to improve collaborations with others in the next several months.

Leo: Reflection

Things can feel like they are settling down a bit with Mercury retrograde in Virgo allowing you to reflect on your plans and objectives for the next several months. The week opens with the Moon also in your sign, giving you steps and plans to continue to move forward. The transits help unlock something within that helps you to stay motivated and prepared.

The New Moon on the 4th allowed you to understand your capabilities and levels of patience. Approach things from a perspective of kindness and do not be rude to others. Because you may take on more responsibilities during this transit, be prepared to take on a diplomatic approach.

Journal Prompt: Are you more willing to help others? Have others helped you? And have you reciprocated this energy?

Virgo: A fresh start

You may feel like the center of attention this week with the Mercury retrograde and the Moon in your sign. This is your period to understand the concept of slowing down and moving at a pace that you are comfortable with. Don’t accept work you can’t complete, don’t overwhelm yourself with meaningless tasks, and make time for rest.

Mercury retrograde can be stressful, so be smart and work smart. You can be more efficient by applying the lessons you learned in the past. You will see how your diligence will be rewarded.

Journal Prompt: What has been an obstacle this year? How do you plan to succeed? Is there something you are looking forward to this month?

Libra: Diligence

During the month of July, you probably learned the benefit of thoroughly preparing before handing in that report or giving that important speech. Mercury stations retrograde this week and it will be a period of prioritizing relaxation while you continue to tackle hard work.

It could also be a time when you may experience reconnecting with people from the past who are here to repeat some lessons. Although you are most likely prepared with the lessons you will uncover, the time is now to stay tuned and alert.

Journal Prompt: Are there people from the past you would like to see? What have you learned from teachers this year? Have you been a mentor for others?

Scorpio: Attention

You enamored people with your abilities under the astrological energy. And now you have the stage once more with Mercury stationing retrograde in Virgo revitalizing your social experiences.

You may also become more alert of the work you have pending. This is a time to review and apply what you couldn’t do then and fine-tune those plans because you have the mental agility to get things done.

Journal Prompt: What are your dreams for the next several months? Are you spending time with friends and family? What are some things you want to plan for the next several weeks?

Sagittarius: Empowerment

Get excited because August is already bursting with energy that can bring ups and downs to mutable signs. Mercury is now retrograde and it can feel like you are ready to rediscover your potential. While the mutable transits fight off, you have to claim that role or position and not let a pessimistic mentality take you down. You are here to win and succeed, so allow yourself to shine.

A part of overcoming now is believing in who you are. Let your dreams soar and don't be deterred when things don’t work out.

Journal Prompt: Are you being patient during this transit? How are you releasing the tension you may be feeling with Mars in Gemini?

Capricorn: Vision

Not settling will be a theme of this transit, which applies to both relationships and your career goals. It is your time now to brighten up your world, trust your plans, and look ahead to the future. However, you are here to slow down, take it easy, and learn from your experience.

But this can also be a period where you may decide to go back to learning something you may have given up on years ago. The difference is that now you may be more confident taking on these new challenges. Trust yourself and the process.

Journal Prompt: Do you feel prepared with your career goals? What have you learned in the last several years that helped you advance? Is there any skill you want to master during this time?

Aquarius: Romance

Mercury Retrograde initiates a period of honesty and clarity with love and relationships. It can feel like a transformative period where allowing yourself to allow romance to sweep you off your feet can be a manifestation of the transit.

The week opens with the Moon in Virgo, adding more of the Mercurial energy that can help you feel aligned and prepared to charge forward. However, be sure to also take things easy with Saturn looming and making the collective occasionally stop.

Journal Prompt: What has love taught you about your boundaries? What are the positive qualities you look for in friends and partners?

Pisces: Equilibrium

Balance will be a theme of this Mercury retrograde transit, occurring in your partnership house early this week. You can put the pieces together when it comes to your expectations for all your partnerships.

This can be a period where you decide to elevate those business contracts and switch things up when it comes to what you want to tolerate in your career. You are here to transform, be more vocal about your expectations, and evolve those connections to continue building and growing.

Journal Prompt: What business partnerships are you looking for? Do you want to help others? What qualities would make you an excellent leader?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.