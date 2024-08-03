We can expect that the New Moon in Leo on August 4, 2024 will send us some positivity and hope during these melancholy August astrology transits, though four zodiac signs may feel the effects of this New Moon more than most.

The Leo New Moon can become the most radiant and beautiful time of the month, giving us a shining bright beacon of hope a day before Mercury retrograde on August 5th along with the challenging mutable squares and oppositions towards the middle of the month. We are encouraged to experience the power of love and welcome it into our lives. The transit can help us metamorphose and continue to evolve.

With the New Moon in Leo, we are learning to be more patient with ourselves and show ourselves kindness. Fixed signs will experience this transit the most because it will get them to see that they hold the greatest treasure within.

4 zodiac signs experience amplified effects of the New Moon in Leo on August 4

1. Leo

An awakening may occur during this transit since your confidence levels are surely to be through the roof. The New Moon in your sign is playful and exciting, and it promotes a chance for us all to connect with our inner child. It is a curative transit, helping you not to focus so much on flaws, but to see your output.

The New Moon will allow you to uncover your talent and wisdom and can help you consider starting fresh in your career or schooling. Jupiter and Mars in Gemini help to kickstart your plans, but it is best to take action after Mercury stations direct on the 14th. After all, the effects of the transit will last six months, so you have plenty of time to create a blueprint that you can modify for the next several weeks.

Another effect of this New Moon is the healing of friendships. You may decide to put others first and help them more. Your caring side shines through as well as your compassion and selflessness which you only reserve for those you love.

2. Scorpio

What a period for you with this potent energy continuing to expand and elevate your career house. It is a beautiful transit that will allow you to believe that anything is possible as long as you do not second guess yourself. Leo season has put you in the spotlight and has helped you show those bosses or teachers that you are here to learn and appreciate their advice. If you felt any self-doubt during Saturn’s stay in Aquarius, Saturn in Pisces is allowing you to break out of your shell and see your skills.

Your ruler, Mars, is currently in the sign of Gemini, adding another potent element to your transformation. With Mars and Jupiter in the same sign, this can make you more focused on continuing your path to success because you are healing from within and learning to close those chapters that may have held you back. You are here to write your new chapter and become the hero of your story.

3. Aquarius

Right before Mercury stations retrograde, this New Moon will be a good period to tap into the romantic energy surrounding you. If you are in a relationship, this New Moon can present a fresh start to those relationships as you open your heart and give your partner access to your most vulnerable side. You are learning now to be more of an attentive partner and Mars in Gemini is making you more bold in your expression and you may be more affectionate.

Those who are single may utilize this transit as the perfect way to bring more magic to their imaginative side and use this energy to create something that can help empower them. Your words can feel potent with Jupiter also in Gemini, fueling your ideas and expanding them.

Overall, the energy now is focused on your expression and how confident you are in putting your emotional guard down around the ones you love.

4. Taurus

The New Moon in Leo will have you digging into the past as you connect with your root system and find your path to healing. Leo energy offers you new beginnings and you can see the potential this has to help you continue your evolution.

Combined with Pluto's stay in Aquarius, this New Moon period presents opportunities to abandon what is setting you back, giving you more self-assurance and helping you reclaim your own power. It’s a great period to elevate your relationships and friendships. Pluto is a power player now, showing you a new side to yourself through the connections you make.

Love can feel transformative since you may understand who to make sacrifices for and who deserves your heart. The transit wants us not to be afraid of love and to lose ourselves in it — this can be something you contemplate thoroughly.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.