How To Know If You Have An Old Or Young Soul, According To Astrology

Within your birth chart exists innumerable ways of discovering not just your purpose in this life, but secrets from past lives as well.

Your birth chart represents where the planets, stars, and luminaries were at the precise moment of your birth, which together provides insight into different aspects of your life such as your personality traits, the lessons you will learn throughout life and the gifts that you bring.

In modern astrology, asteroids also play a role in your astrological makeup.

One of the lesser-known but still incredibly important asteroids is called Spirit.

The Spirit asteroid in astrology can tell you if you have an old soul or a young soul.

According to popular astrology TikToker @ShawtyHerbs, the Spirit asteroid in astrology can identify whether you have an old soul or a young one.

When it comes to your soul, those who believe in reincarnation believe that everyone keeps reincarnating on earth until all their lessons have been learned and they graduate to the spiritual realm forever (unless they choose to return on their own accord).

Some may be incredibly young souls, having only incarnated here in this world just a few times whereas others may be old souls.

Traditionally, the asteroid Spirit shows what gifts you came to this life with to use for the greater good of all.

According to astrology, it is an asteroid that can help reveal and help you understand what trials you may need to move through in life so that you can reach more abundant times.

Spirit asteroid shows how you may connect with the unseen truth that exists within life and how it may manifest itself.

Essentially, the age of your soul will determine what gifts you are sent into this life with and even what truths you are meant to explore and discover.

How to find the Spirit asteroid in your birth chart

To begin discovering the secrets that Spirit has in store for you, collect all the information that you need to calculate an extended birth chart based on your birth date, time, and location.

Once the next page has loaded, scroll down to where it lists Additional Objects and click on the link where it says, “Asteroid name/number list with 23279 names” and select “S”.

Scroll down to select the Spirit Asteroid (f you want to use a shortcut you can type in “37452” where it says Manual Entry).

Once that is down, click on the green button at the bottom of the screen that says, “Show the Chart.”

Look for the abbreviation on the round birth chart that says “Spiri” and the degree next to it which will be from 0-29.

You can also scroll down and on the left under all your other birth placements, you will see Spirit listed along with its sign and degree.

The degree of your Spirit asteroid placement is your soul's astrological age.

Every sign of the zodiac is made up of thirty degrees, from zero to 29.

Having your asteroid Spirit at an early degree like five or 11 means that you are a younger soul, having been reincarnated fewer times. You are just beginning to learn the lessons of your soul.

However, if you have anything twenty or higher you can officially consider yourself an old soul.

For example, if your asteroid Spirit is at twenty-seven degrees Sagittarius, an especially philosophical sign, you would be in one of your last lifetimes on earth. It would represent that you have learned many of your lessons and are getting ready to transcend more into the spiritual.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.