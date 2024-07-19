3 Zodiac Signs Will Experience An Incredibly Lucky Leo Season 2024 From July 22 - August 22

Leo season is here to shine! As a Sun-powered astrological month, Leo season from July 22 - August 22, 2024, is all about living life to the fullest, being authentic and bold, setting trends whether consciously or unconsciously, and being creative to the max. Are you ready to lean into this super-powered zodiac season and let it add some brightness and beauty to your life?

Of course, three zodiac signs will be luckier than the rest during this Leo season. They are: Leo, Aquarius, and Aries. Here's what is in store for them.

3 luckiest zodiac signs during Leo season 2024

1. Leo

Well, it's your season, Leo, so expect only the best! If you have your Sun, Moon, Mars, and/or Venus in Leo, this Leo season will be absolutely fabulous.

Sun and Mars in Leo can look forward to being the people's favorite this zodiac month. That means not only will you be topping the popularity charts everywhere, but most people won't be able to resist your charm during this time. They will be more likely to forgive you and offer you opportunities if you ask for them. So use this power wisely!

Venus in Leo will experience more indirect blessings during this period, but only when they are in a receptive mode. This may be a bit dissatisfying because you like taking action and positioning yourself in the best light, but you are urged to be patient and try this for a week and see. Let the world treat you.

Those with Moon in Leo are encouraged to be more creative than usual during Leo season. Whether people recognize your genius or not, you are primed at this time to do something groundbreaking and unique. Don't ignore this cosmic gift. If you feel called to, you can work with translucent crystals during the month to help you open your third eye and boost your creativity.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, prepare for take-off because you are going to be flying sky-high during Leo season! More specifically, those with Sun, Venus, and Mercury in Aquarius will benefit most from this energy.

Those with Mercury in Aquarius will be especially lucky during Leo season 2024 because you will find friends and support in the most unlikely of places. You are encouraged to speak your wishes to the universe (read: when you are alone and have silence and peace) and then watch as the cosmic currents conspire to bring you what you want. Who would have thought that the zodiac sign opposite to Leo (that's you, Aquarius) would fare so well during Leo season? Well, odder things have happened in the past.

If you have your Sun in Aquarius, you are encouraged to be more steady and slow-paced during this astrological period. It will help you incubate your ideas and make better plans. Now may not be the time to set them into action, but you can start preparing to lay the bricks eventually.

As for those with Venus in Aquarius, you will find your blessings when you are proactive. Every time you make an effort, the universe will meet you halfway. Some of you will meet a significant soulmate during this period, although you may not see eye-to-eye about everything.

If you feel called to, wear a clear quartz pendant or smokey quartz ring during Leo season. Lapis Lazuli and purple crystals will have a powerful impact on you too, helping you bridge the gap between the physical and the spiritual.

3. Aries

Aries, the energy of Leo season 2024 has a balmy quality to it for you. Not too hot, neither too cold. Just right, like Goldilocks! So if you are a Sun, Venus, Mars, and/or Mercury in Aries, prepare for an extraordinary time during this zodiac month.

Those with Sun, Mercury, and Mars in Aries are encouraged to be cautious about who they tell their plans and secrets to. Instead, keep your own counsel and try to dig up information wherever you can. The more you know, the easier it will be for you to make the right decisions. Leo season will only help you clear away the obstacles once you have made up your mind.

Venus in Aries is about to meet their soulmate! It can be platonic or romantic, so don't jump to conclusions. Whoever this person is, they will play an important role in the next chapter of your life and help you grow and mature beyond what you could ever imagine. This will not be a mentor figure, but someone in your peer range. And if they are older, they will refuse to behave like a mentor to you and will be more of a friend.

If you feel called to, wear Lapis Lazuli or Lepidolite to help you center yourself and balance your spiritual chakras during Leo season. It will help you steer away from that which is not good for you and towards the people and situations that are.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.