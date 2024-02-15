The 3 Zodiac Signs With Spiritual Protection

Certain zodiac signs are born with more spiritual protection than others. In a TikTok video, astrology and "woo" creator Candice Childress explained that the zodiac signs with spiritual protection have somewhat of a "spiritual force field blocking out negative energy and harmful situations, making it seem as though these signs have a guardian angel looking out for them..

"These signs are truly blessed and highly favored," Childress said.

Zodiac signs with spiritual protection

1. Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the moon, the planet connected to our emotions, intuition and dreams. There is an ancient belief that the moon governs the inner emotional depths of the individual as well as our moods, behavior and intuition, and Cancer is one of the most intuitive of the signs next to Pisces. Many Cancers can sense or tune into how others are feeling or when something is off. This ability to sense when things are or aren’t as they should be or something is wrong can frequently clue them in on situations they should avoid or get away from as fast as they can. Cancer should always pay attention to what their intuition or ‘gut’ tells them, because it is one of their greatest assets.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, gain and abundance. Sagittarians typically believe in themselves and their abilities to accomplish what they want and this faith in themselves can take them far. They sometimes have blind faith in themselves and are optimistic by nature. In turn, the universe often supports them. Sagittarius is a mutable sign which means they can often change and go with the flow, sometimes switching courses at the last or most opportune moment. They are also great at keeping their eyes open to opportunities others may not spot. This, combined with their faith in themselves, leads them to being lucky. Since Sagittarius is ruled by the most benefic planet, they or those with a Sagittarius ascendant are often known and recognized for their luck.

3. Pisces

Pisces has the greatest spiritual protection of all the zodiac signs. It is governed by both Neptune and Jupiter and is considered the most spiritual of all signs. Pisces has an intuitive ability like Cancer due to Neptune’s rulership and can sense people and circumstances that don’t add up or have the best intentions for them due to their connection with this planet. Many of the best and most well-known psychics are Pisces or have Pisces placements. Pisces also has faith in the universe and believes things will work out in their favor and they see the good in other people and the world.

Since the co-ruler of Pisces is Jupiter, like Sagittarius, they have great optimism and faith in themselves and the universe and basically believe all things will work out in their favor. Their intuitive abilities combined with Jupiter’s luck and benevolence makes Pisces the luckiest sign of the zodiac.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.