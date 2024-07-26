Weekly Horoscope For All 12 Chinese Zodiac Signs From July 29 - August 4, 2024

You are your own best friend or your worst enemy. So, be mindful of how you engage with yourself. That's the theme and message for this week, between July 29 - August 4, 2024. But before we look at the weekly horoscopes for every Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Mountain over Wind (#18), changing Wind over Wind (#57). It reminds us that doing the same thing over and over when you have already experienced hardships on such a path will not change the outcome to something favorable. For the outcome to change, the variables must change as well. You can only find your version of earthly heaven when you push past an impenetrable obstacle.

If you feel called to, maintain a journal of observations so you can learn from your experiences quicker than ever. You don't need to write something in it every day if nothing significant happens daily. But recording the essentials will bring you deep insights.

Weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 29 - August 4, 2024.

Rat

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you is beautiful like a balmy day outside. You will find joy when you chase what you love, regardless of the opinions of others.

Lucky Day in Love: August 1

In love, choose yourself first then choose the one who also chooses you. Love shouldn't make you feel “not good enough”. That's your mantra and affirmation for this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 29

Your social life may be a bit hit-or-miss at this time. But that's ok. Focus on yourself, your private projects, and also self-care. A glow-up will be on you before you know it!

Lucky Day for Career: August 3

Everything in your career is exactly as it needs to be, so be patient and constant. The time for big moves or distinct changes ae later, not now.

Ox

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week urges you to take a stand for yourself, whether outside your home or within it. Don't let toxicity thrive and reduce your self-esteem.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3 & 4

In love, you will find joy when you treat another the way you treat yourself. If that statement sets off alarms, it's time to show yourself some self-love because everything else will stem from it.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 31

Your social life may be a bit vacant this week. So, use this time to discover yourself and what makes you tick. Journaling can definitely help with this.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

For your career, you are urged to be creative and not dilute your vision. Not everyone will understand you, but they will all be wowed nonetheless.

Tiger

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Tiger, your psychic powers are being highlighted this week. Out of all the Chinese zodiac signs, you have the easiest time with these extrasensory powers, so lean into this ability and discover a whole new world waiting for you to explore.

Lucky Day in Love: July 31

In love, choose the one who brings you comfort and joy. Passionate love can feel great, but it can fizzle out quickly, too. So, choose the kind of love that feels like a warm blanket hugging you on a chilly day.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 2 & 3

This week, you are also urged to spend quality time with your inner circle. Keep it small and cozy. That's how you will invite something amazing into the circle.

Lucky Day for Career: August 2

As for your career, now's the time to plan and set your sights on the distant future. Where do you want to be ten years from now?

Rabbit

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week has a glorious feel to it for you. If you are spiritual or religious, you will experience a few unexpected blessings. If you are not, you will discover facets of the world that will spark your curiosity and stir your drive.

Lucky Day in Love: August 2

In love, speak your mind, but also speak with kindness. The truth does not have to pierce through the heart like a spear thrown by an enemy. Instead, it can be like a splash of gentle water that wakes one up in the morning. Let this guide you in love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 3

Your social life is also being highlighted here. You will either be the social butterfly with the spotlight firmly placed on you or choose to steer clear of this opportunity. There's power here if you choose it.

Lucky Day for Career: July 30

Things will progress as usual in your career. Try not to get distracted by drama or conflict with others. The bigger picture is being highlighted here.

Dragon

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week for you urges you to take charge of your destiny and not allow anyone to fix any expectations on you. Their life is for them to live. Your life is for you to choose and live as well.

Lucky Day in Love: August 1

In love, those in a relationship will find great joy and camaraderie together, especially if a family event is scheduled. Singles may benefit from focusing on other areas of life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 30

Your social life is also highlighted here as a space to create something extraordinary. But it's up to you to embrace this cosmic opening or not.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

In your career, be the voice of reason, but don't try to go above and beyond what's acceptable. You have your free will and they have theirs too.

Snake

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Snake, your family life is being highlighted this week as an area you should pay extra attention to.

Lucky Day in Love: August 2

If you are in love, find a way to include them in your engagements with your other loved ones and friends, too. That's how you will build something lasting, true, and long-term.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 3

In your social life, you are encouraged to speak your mind and listen when others speak. You will know the path forward when you do both and strike the right balance.

Lucky Day for Career: July 29

As for your career, there's a window of opportunity here for those who want to level up. But this will demand a lot more from you than you are used to. Make up your mind now. Then reach for what you want!

Horse

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week has a glorious feel to it. You are encouraged to spend more time outdoors and find hidden wisdom in your adventures.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

In love, be yourself. If someone doesn't like that, it's not a reflection of who you are but a reflection of their internal beliefs and them. You will find love when you choose yourself first.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 4

As for your social life, there's a window opening now to bring in your soul tribe and soul family. Are all the spots in your life occupied by people who don't genuinely love and care for you?

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

In your career, choose yourself first. If anyone calls you selfish, don't let it bother you. You can level up if you choose to this week.

Goat

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Goat, the energy this week is beautiful for you, especially those who are more family-oriented and prefer introverted activities over engaging with people.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3 & 4

In love, you will find luck, respect, and satisfaction if you believe you will. You have manifestation magic at your fingertips right now!

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 31

As for your social life, choose to spend your time wisely. The wrong crowd can have a negative influence on you while the right crowd will help you bloom and shine.

Lucky Day for Career: August 3

If you feel called to, pay extra attention to your career this week. It's time to ask yourself where you wish to go and how you wish to grow.

Monkey

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is here to help you grow, but you must choose to engage with it. Your decision will either see you transform and level up or become more reticent to growth, so choose wisely.

Lucky Day in Love: July 29 & 31

In love, you will know that you are loved, cared for, and cherished beyond everything else this week. So continue to honor yourself and don't self-sabotage when you get the chance to deepen your bond and be vulnerable with each other.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 29

Your social life is also being highlighted here. So choose wisely who you spend your time with. Toxic influences and negative energy can drag you down if you ignore the red flags.

Lucky Day for Career: August 1

As for your career, you are the master of your own destiny. Seize the day, and you'll see astonishing experiences unfold for you. You've got this!

Rooster

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Rooster, your energy this week is level-headed and steady. Nothing can stop you from reaching your goals if you lean into your strengths.

Lucky Day in Love: August 1 & 2

In love, you are encouraged to be more cautious at this time. The astrological currents may bring fake friends who are not in it for the long term or who lie as easily as they smile.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 2

Your social life, on the other hand, will be extremely beautiful. If you have been thinking of inviting your friends to a brunch, this is the sign you were waiting for.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

As for your career, keep moving forward as you have. The time to change things up will come later. For now, focus on what's important to you and cut out the negativity whenever it tries to intrude.

Dog

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dog, the energy this week for you has a loyal quality to it. But this is not just loyalty to your loved ones; this is also loyalty to yourself. Are you your own best friend?

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

In love, you are urged to think along the same lines – will you uphold your values and walk away from blatant incompatibility? Or will you crush your self-esteem out of loneliness?

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 30

Your social life will be sweet this week, especially if you have nephews and nieces and will be engaging with the extended family at a picnic or get-together.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

As for your career, now's the time to take charge of your life and throw the blinders off. The latter may sound strange, but you are not a horse. You need to know the lay of the land yourself.

Pig

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week has a steady quality to it for you. If you spend time with your siblings and loved ones, you will find joy in the most unexpected of places.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

In love, you are urged not to allow anyone to pretend to be a partner while actively burdening you with all the responsibilities in the relationship. For others, now's the time to be aware of external influences from extended family members that may be toxic, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 4

Your social life is not highlighted this week. So, use this time to focus on what's more important to you in the area of personal growth and development.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

As for your career, it's time to make some swift changes and put yourself out of your comfort zone. You are who you believe you are and what you believe you are capable of. Be your own hype man/woman!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.