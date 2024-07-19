The Zodiac Sign That Will Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships From Now Through September 4

Everywhere you go, it seems like people have been struggling lately. Whether it's work, money, or family, it feels like our luck keeps running out. So, is there hope for a sunnier day? Well, if you're one specific zodiac sign, you might be in luck — because according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, there is one zodiac sign that will be unstoppable starting July 20th.

The zodiac sign that will be unstoppable despite previous hardships

"This zodiac sign is about to surge ahead with an unbeatable level of drive and motivation starting July 20th," Grim said in a TikTok video, referring to none other than Gemini. "Geminis have been dealing with aggravating setbacks and delays recently," Grim added, noting that "from July 20th until September 4th, they will possess an increased strength."

If you're a Gemini, you may feel as though you've been experiencing a lot of difficulties lately. It may even feel like the whole world is against you. But, if you're waiting for your luck to turn around Gemini, wait no more! This upcoming date is your time to shine.

From July 20 to September 4, 2024, both Mars and Jupiter will be in Gemini.

Mars is the planet of action while the planet Jupiter is the planet of luck, meaning that Mars will be accelerating things up for Gemini. In a TikTok video, astrologer Camille Liptak pointed out that this will help you think much more clearly and create fresh new ideas. You'll likely experience more socialization around this time as well, which always helps put Gemini in a more positive mindset.

According to Grim, with both Mars and Jupiter in their sign, Gemini "will possess an increased strength and will have the zeal to chase down whatever they want out of life."

And in this no-nonsense period of your life, August will be even more surprising as you find yourself letting go of responsibilities you no longer want. Now, will this upset those around you? According to Grim, it's certainly possible — but, they will ultimately respect your wishes as you begin to explore new passions or projects that have been on your mind lately.

Astrologist Kate Rose has also noted that if you've been working on your career, you can expect less heartache moving forward. Thanks to Saturn retrograde in Pisces, you're finally beginning to feel like you're living your best life and starting to better understand your life purpose. Because of this, the current work you've been doing lately will begin to fill your soul and will begin to feel less like work and more enjoyable.

So, take this time to celebrate your success and figure out where you want to go from here. Don't stay stuck in the past and find things to do that inspire you. And if you feel like letting go and starting over? Just know that now is the best time to do so — luck is on your side.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.