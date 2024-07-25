5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Weekly Horoscopes From July 29 - August 4, 2024

Make your own way in the world, and you will discover that the world has been helping you all along. That's this week's message for the collective in matters of luck between July 29 - August 4, 2024. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will thrive under this influence more than the rest – namely, Rat, Snake, Horse, Rabbit, and Pig. But the rest have important messages here for them, too.

The I Ching hexagram of luck is Fire over Fire (#30). It urges you to tap into that core of gold within you and not sabotage your true potential. That's how you will unleash extraordinary into the world through you.

Just remember: if you believe you can't do something, ask yourself who taught you that. Who reinforced that message since childhood? Who ground down your self-esteem and capability? The answer may not point to any one person. Yet it will reveal to you the truth.

What you do with this truth will decide whether you can lock into your luck or you will let it fly out of your hands. So, what will you write for your own destiny? With hexagram #30 lighting the way, you truly have the power to manifest anything. So will you be your own best friend?

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week between July 29 - August 4.

1. Rat: Blind Luck

Vectortradition | Canva Pro

Rat, your luck this week is a beautiful one. It will come to you when you choose to be brave, thus showing you that you were never meant to cower in the dark but to shine in the sun. For some of you, this luck will lead you to places and people who will help you heal past trauma and become unburdened within.

If you feel called to, wear a Rose Quartz pendant or keep a chunk of it close to you this week to boost your luck and draw it to you. The color red will also be lucky for you.

2. Snake: Luck from Awareness

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Well, Snake, prepare to have your mind blown and that of those around you. Something incredibly dramatic will happen in your social circle this week, leading you to your luck. For some, masks will be withdrawn, and true faces will become visible. For others, the drama will spark your creativity in the oddest way.

If you feel called to, wear more yellow outfits this week to bring more luck to you. But don't become a traffic cone! That may have the opposite effect. Fresh yellow flowers in a vase will also have a similar effect on you by improving the flow of positivity in your space.

3. Horse: Luck from Motion

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Horse, you will feel like a dancing queen this week, just like that song from ABBA! Gender no bar, though. So lean into this and you will discover your luck. For some, dancing will lead you to your soulmate or best friend. For others, it will help you manifest what you desire, especially if you are a trained dancer in a style that uses expressions, hand movements, and other details to tell emotive stories.

If you feel called to, wear more green this week. It will help you be more lucky. Emerald, jade, and other green crystals will have a similar effect on you.

4. Rabbit: Good luck

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Well, Rabbit, saying that your luck this week is “hoppity hop” can sound a bit juvenile, but the actual luck won't feel like that at all. In fact, it will make you feel like you are on cloud nine and then some. Let your inner child come out and play, the easier you will find it to draw this luck to you. The color white will be lucky for you this week. And so will the crystal jade, especially white jade.

5. Pig: Luck from Uniqueness

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Pig, your luck this week is firmly rooted in a much-loved fairytale or folklore from your childhood. Some people are drawn to the story of Snow White, others to the story of the Monkey King, and so on. Which one were you drawn to the most?

The clue to your luck lies within that storyline. This can also be a cartoon show you love as a child. The color green will be lucky for you this week, as will flowers that are green or yellow. And that includes Clover!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.