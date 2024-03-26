2 Zodiac Signs That Are Basically The 'Universe's Favorites'

All zodiac signs have unique qualities that make them lucky and special in their own right. However, those who have benefic signs (signs that are Jupiter- or Venus-ruled) in their big three or are dominant in these signs can be viewed as extra fortunate or blessed — or, as astrology Joshua Pingley calls them, the universe's favorite — because these benefics can provide an extra boost of confidence and luck.

2 zodiac signs that are the 'universe's favorites'

According to Pingley, Sagittarius and Pisces are “the favorites” of the zodiac because of "their planetary dignity."

"Every planet has zodiac signs that it's strong in and signs that it's weak in," Pingley explained, referring to the essential dignities theory of astrology. "Sagittarius and Pisces are the favorites because they gain dignity from Jupiter, the greater benefic, and their debility (aka weakness) comes from Mercury, the only neutral planet. And Pisces is like the supreme favorite because it also gains dignity from the other benefic, Venus."

To really seal the deal, neither Sagittarius nor Pisces have any association with malefic planets.

1. Pisces

A magician and the seer, Pisces is “the universe’s favorite” because they have adapted to all 12 lessons from the zodiac. This makes Pisces the most knowledgeable, more prepared and boasting a heart of gold.

Venus is exalted in Pisces for a reason since there is magic in this placement. The native knows how to give unconditional love to others, assuming they have evolved and matured. The purest manifestation of what love could and should be like is usually embodied by Venus in Pisces. It is a love that is forgiving, patient, kind and willing to sacrifice.

But Jupiter rules this sign in traditional astrology and is co-ruled by Neptune in modern astrology. Jupiter gifts Pisceans the luck needed for them to overcome. Faith is connected with Jupiter and similar to Sagittarius, the native will be quite optimistic when it comes to navigating obstacles presented to them.

On the other side of this placement is Virgo, ruled by Mercury, which makes it easy for Pisces to channel some of these traits from their sister sign. Pisces can make plans and develop the patience needed to stay ahead and organized for what is to come.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is a pioneering fire sign that is not afraid to break boundaries. They reflect the ideals of Jupiter, constantly searching for personal growth. It is a sign that represents adventure, travel and philosophy for a reason because the goal of this sign is expansion, acquiring knowledge and connection.

Part of what makes Sagittarius the universe's favorite is that this sign will not accept defeat. After all, the sign before them is Scorpio and the one after is Capricorn, two tenacious and ambitious signs driven by achievement. Scorpio is the warrior while Capricorn is the tenacious captain. Meanwhile, Sagittarius has adopted both of their best traits and the fusion produces this unique sign. Sagittarius will look towards hope in the time of hardship. They know they can overcome anything because they have great faith in the universe or themselves.

Jupiter is also connected to spirituality, religion and philosophy, and when Sagittarius has a solid belief system or principles that they will be guided by, it can make them quite unstoppable. They can become scholarly teachers, willing to impart their knowledge to others. Jupiter wants the natives to continue to go and learn beyond what they can envision.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.