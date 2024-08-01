Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign In August 2024

It's the last month of summer, and you may have a few things you want to accomplish before fall begins. What day or area of focus will be the luckiest for your zodiac sign during the month of August?

This month's I Ching hexagram of luck is Wind over Fire (#37), changing to Earth over Fire (#36). It reminds us that luck can grace our lives beautifully one day, but don't let that luck slip away from you because you felt the need to rub it into someone else's face. The words of naysayers and those who don't have your best wishes at heart should not matter. You don't need to prove anything to them.

Advertisement

If you wish to prove something to someone, do it for the ones who love you. Do it so they can thrive alongside you. There's power in such a desire and goal. Plus, it will bring you support when you least expect it. After all, we all think we know our loved ones and best friends until they reveal something that we still have no idea about. Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day.

Advertisement

Here's each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day in August 2024:

Rat luckiest day: August 5

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rat, sometimes, to make something big happen, a lot of groundwork must be done first. That's your message for luck in August. So lay out a plan and determine how much time, energy, and resources you will need to invest, and then go for it! Luck will grace you like a stream waiting for someone to discover the path.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, work with the crystal Lapis Lazuli to strengthen your third eye and intuition. It will help you lean into your luck.

Ox luckiest day: August 3

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Ox, your luck in August is tied to the people you surround yourself with. If you have fake friends and narcissistic family members, you may not see this luck materialize because they will block it from coming to you every time. So steer towards people and places that bring you peace and help your soul feel loved, cared for, and whole. Your luck will flow in without a doubt!

You are also encouraged not to dabble with actual lottery tickets this month. Your luck will not be strong in randomized games, but giveaways and raffles are a different ball game.

Tiger luckiest day: August 2

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Tiger, if you feel lucky, you will be lucky. Don't procrastinate on the days you wake up with this feeling. It's your inner intuition syncing with the cosmic currents and bringing you news that your five senses haven't yet encountered. Act quickly, and you will be first in line to embrace whatever opportunity or good stuff comes your way.

You are also encouraged to be a generous friend this month but to set limits so you don't overdo it. It's a great time to throw a house party, too, and maybe pull out the tables and play some poker or Uno.

Rabbit luckiest day: August 1

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rabbit, your luck in August is dependent on someone else. For most of you, this dependence is on your significant other. For others, you will meet someone special in the middle of the month (maybe the second or third week) who will introduce you to other people or new avenues you have not explored yet.

So go about your days as usual, and don't try to force this luck. It's got a slippery feel to it. But it will stick if you remain true to yourself and don't try to search for this lucky turn. It's like catching a sunbeam from the corner of one's eyes.

Dragon luckiest day: August 19

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Dragon, your luck in August is potent. You will feel ready to take on the world and then some. Lean into this inner power, and you will find luck gracing your steps even as you run and fly. It won't make itself obvious, though. But like a gust of wind making it easy to bicycle uphill, this luck will come through for you.

You are encouraged to be more planet-conscious, though. Harmonious actions will continue to give you harmonious results. The color green will be extremely lucky for you this month.

Snake luckiest day: August 12

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Luckiest Day: August 18

Snake, have you ever wondered what would happen if you were to dramatically change your appearance one day? Well, there's a way you can do this without committing to the whole look. That's where you will find your luck in August.

For example, if you want to change your hairstyle, get a wig fixed at a salon. Or visit a rental store for fashionable clothes and experiment. You can direct your adventure until you find the changes you truly love. Luck will be the icing on this cake.

Horse luckiest day: August 12

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Horse, have you ever tried to do something different with your routine or day, only for a naysayer to ruin the vibe and kill your confidence? This month, book all your weekends just for yourself and recenter through activities that help you feel good and then better.

Whether this is taking pottery classes, learning to cook or watching the latest show on stream, make your weekends all yours. Your luck will reveal itself when you prioritize your well-being and start listening to yourself more. Wearing a Rose Quartz can help with this, too.

Goat luckiest day: August 13

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Goat, your luck in August will flow from you. For some, literally from your hands! So guard your digits and exercise care and caution. You have the power to manifest what you want, but you must not let this luck slip away from you.

That means keep your energy close and not allow people into your personal space unless you know they are not energy vampires. Similarly, associate only with those who bring love, care, and kindness to your life, as they will not seek to force you to forget your life at the altar of theirs.

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to meditate and center yourself. That's how you will wield your luck in a manner you will be proud of.

Advertisement

Monkey luckiest day: August 12

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Monkey, your luck in August will stem from other people, but you cannot influence them to dole out good turns and opportunities. They will choose to do so out of their own free will.

That means you will benefit more from not focusing on luck this month. Stick to your routines and stride forward with confidence where you need to. The lucky turns will feel like a cherry on top and not as the important filling within the cake. You will also benefit from affirmations this month, just so you can keep your internal environment in the best form.

Advertisement

Rooster luckiest day: August 12

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rooster, it's time to throw your hands in the air and celebrate! Your luck in August is here to bring the party to town and make everyone go, wow. If you like hosting house parties, this is the sign you were looking for to organize another and invite some of your best friends. A themed night will be just the thing to beat the heat!

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to explore more and be open to various perspectives in the world. It will help you grow and understand people better, thus leading to fuller and more heartfelt conversations.

Dog luckiest day: August 9

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Dog, your luck in August is hidden so masterfully that no peep can be heard on the cosmic plane. Yet, this is not a sign that you will be the opposite of lucky. (Let's not jinx it!) Instead, this energy encourages you to heal and prioritize your well-being. Almost as if it doesn't want you to regret walking away from your luck because you were not healed enough to recognize it.

If you feel called to, working with a spiritual medium or a shaman may help you delve into spiritual wounds from your past lives. You are also encouraged to seek therapy to gain valuable insights and tools that only a professional can supply.

Pig luckiest day: August 10

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Pig, prepare yourself! The month of August will demand a lot from you, especially in the arena of love, both platonic and romantic. If you let fear win, your luck will not materialize. But if you choose to face your fears head-on, something intriguing will unfold, with luck following up on its heels. You will have to be brave to discover this. Will you choose to be?

The color blue will be lucky for you in August, but you are urged not to overdo it, as it may have a pensive impact on your psyche and deter you from exploration and new adventures.

RELATED: The Simple Way Your Zodiac Sign Shows Love

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.