An Astrologer Reveals The 5 Happiest Zodiac Signs In August 2024

With all the negative energy in the world, many of us can't help but wonder when the tides will finally turn in our favor. Luckily, that just might be the case for five zodiac signs that will be the happiest in August 2024, according to astrologer Jason Hou.

5 happiest zodiac signs in August 2024

1. Aquarius

Aquarius might have been feeling low in energy and emotions lately. Maybe you've had a hard couple of months because of work or personal relationships. Or maybe you've been feeling down lately with zero explanations.

Well, if you've been feeling this way, prepare to step into a new era. In a TikTok video, Hou explained that Aquarius can expect a peak in both their emotional and inner strength.

"Aquarians may experience significant self-discovers or insights," Hou said.

Throughout the month of August, Aquarius may discover their life passion or get more clarity into a situation that's been causing them tons of stress lately.

So, if you're this sign, use this opportunity to work through any current problems you might be facing. These insights will provide you with the knowledge and strength to get through hard times.

2. Gemini and Cancer

Have you been struggling in your career or feel like you haven't been learning enough lately? Well, both Gemini and Cancer should expect a significant boost in their learning abilities and initiative.

Whether you're a college student, full-time employee, or both, be prepared to stand out this coming August. Any project you've been working on will surely be recognized for its effort and good work.

Have you been itching to try something that you've put on hold? Well, this might be the month to try something new and step outside of your comfort zone. Because of your increased learning abilities, the information you once struggled to understand might become just a little bit easier, making the month of August look like a huge stroke of good luck for you.

3. Leo and Virgo

According to Hou, in August, the benefic planet Venus will transit between Leo and Virgo. Because of this, these two signs might find themselves lucky when it comes to love and social interactions.

"Leos may gain more attention for their charismatic self-presentation," Hou explained, "While Virgos will be recognized and appreciated for their meticulous handling of relationships."

So, if you are in a relationship, be prepared to feel a spike of emotional intimacy in your love life. Or, if you've been feeling lonely or out of place lately, prepare yourself for more social interactions and the possibility of forming unlikely friendships this coming August.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.