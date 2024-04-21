Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for April 22 - 28

This April has been one of the most dynamic and transformative months of the year, with the rare conjunction between the Solar Eclipse and Jupiter Uranus. With so much change and romantic opportunities swirling around you, a pause for reflection has been in order. While we can sometimes feel challenged by certain astrological aspects, it’s important to remember that each one that occurs is part of the divine timing that is always playing out in your life. Many times, in moments of momentous change, you are called to pause and reflect so that the choices you’re making are truly those that resonate with your heart.

The week of April 22 begins with the Full Moon in Scorpio opposite the Taurus Sun, challenging your ability to find security in the process of transformation rather than clinging to anything from the past just because it feels safe. With so many recent shifts in your life and the energy in April, this is to help you understand that only those choices made from truth will be those that can grow to fruition. This represents the pinnacle of awareness as you will have the opportunity to see what you would do if you knew you could not fail. And, as Mercury stations direct in Aries, you will finally have the opportunity to do just that. As Mercury ends its retrograde period, a new era has begun, and your authentic truth will fuel you to make the decisions that will help you manifest growth and beauty in your romantic life.

Important Dates For April 22 - 28, 2024

Tuesday, April 23

The deeply transformative Full Moon in Scorpio occurs on Tuesday, April 23. It brings fruition to events that began with the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13, 2023. The Full Moon in Scorpio occurs when it is opposite the Taurus Sun, drawing a balance between the themes of these two zodiac signs.

Taurus wants to enjoy the simple pleasures in life as it strives for stability, but Scorpio has a thirst for more. Because of this, the Full Moon promises to allow you to honor what you genuinely need from a romantic relationship.

While Full Moons are often known for bringing about endings, it doesn’t mean that your relationship is in jeopardy. Instead, this point of fruition is also what can usher in a new beginning or phase in your romantic life. The Full Moon in Scorpio also marks the energetic end to the Eclipse Portal, as you are ushered into new energy and asked to focus not just on doing or taking action — but your deepest desires and feelings.

Thursday, April 25

Mercury stations will be directed on Thursday, April 25, closing out a period of reflection and review and the chance to redo some previous decisions. Mercury governs communication, and though this period can tend to bring exes back into your life, it’s also important to understand the true purpose of this time. Unless it was in regard to a past theme and person, Mercury retrograde generally isn’t a positive time to begin something new. For instance, if you began dating someone in the past three weeks, waiting to become more exclusive until after Mercury is direct would be favorable.

Beyond the slowness and weariness of returning past lovers, this time is also about you being able to learn valuable lessons about yourself. In Aries, reflect on your commitment to following your heart and the strength of your conviction in feeling confident to make the romantic decisions that you feel most connected to. As Mercury stations direct, though, you are being given the freedom to move forward and make decisions from your wiser — and hopefully more confident self.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for April 22 - 28

Aries

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 23

Make space for love and intimacy this week. You have been in overdrive, focusing on so many other aspects other than simply connecting with your partner. Life is always a continual balance, but often, those moments of profound connection within a relationship and with the right person can actually help energize you in ways that nothing else can. It’s not just a benefit to your relationship but also to yourself to make time to reconnect or open your heart to a new love.

On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Scorpio ignites your relationship as you are drawn to focus on more romantic themes. This is an incredible time to focus on building a more profound or spiritual connection with your partner, as well as opening yourself up to feel someone significant if you’re single. There may have been a recent ending to a relationship, or a way of connecting that is now leaving space for something more amazing to arrive. Making space for love is never a choice you will regret.

Taurus

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 23

The Scorpio Full Moon will rise on Tuesday, opposite the Sun in Taurus, drawing a powerful connection between your sense of self and the romantic decisions that you make. As you are moving through your solar return, you should be experiencing a sense of rejuvenation and growth, allowing yourself to see where you have clung to stability over honoring your authentic desires for love. Yet, as the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, you will be prompted to not only start making different choices but to realize you can have it all.

During the Full Moon in Scorpio, it’s important to reflect on November 13, 2023, when the New Moon in this water sign arose, and where that journey has taken you since that time. Scorpio governs over your romantic relationships and love. Full Moons bring moments of fruition, so you may find yourself ready to bring some excitement back in. This can help you understand how your wants and needs have shifted so that you can truly start showing up as your best self — which will, in turn, attract the best love.

Gemini

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 23

Scorpio energy rules over your sector of well-being, which can often mean during times when this zodiac sign is active, you are focusing more on self-care routines or matters of health. This doesn’t mean you need to do it yourself. The healthiest relationships are those that meet you in every facet of life, meaning that you share wellness activities as much as you may have meaningful conversations. When you can connect with your partner in this space or create quiet, quality time together, you are able to grow your relationship in new ways.

The Scorpio Full Moon will occur on Tuesday, giving you a break from the busyness of your current routine. This isn’t to say that anything is necessarily wrong or problematic in your life, but only that you’ve been enmeshed within a quick pace of life recently. Because of that, you and your partner both need a break. Use this energy to minimize or cancel plans, plan a couples activity, take a yoga or cooking session, or simply turn off your phones and unplug at home. While it’s said the couples that play together stay together, it’s the couples that can rest together that end up becoming the best.

Cancer

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 23

You are still moving through wrapping up a major period of transformation or ending in your romantic life. Though you’ve made considerable progress, it’s still something you are working to feel like you’re finally free from. You want new love and likely have been thinking about marriage and what it would mean to share your life with someone you’re genuinely aligned with, but as with anything in life, you can’t rush the process.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on Tuesday will bring a more definable ending to a romantic transition that you have been moving through. In many cases, this is likely the lingering strings of a breakup or significant separation. Still, the beautiful thing about this is that it actually creates an opportunity for greater happiness in your life. Reflect on where you can let go or release more deeply and begin to take that energy and direct it toward yourself because when you radiate readiness for love, the universe will always oblige.

Leo

Best Love Day: Tuesday, April 23

During the previous eclipse cycle in Scorpio and Taurus, you moved into a new sense of balance within your career and personal life as you were asked to expand or relocate. All of this was in an effort to help you have more of the life that you desire, but that doesn’t mean it all occurs at once. The last eclipse that occurred in this cycle was on October 28, 2023, just before the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13. While the transformation process is now complete, you may have been wrapping up some important themes of healing or relating to a significant move that you’ve made in your life. The thing is, even extended periods of transformation won’t last forever.

As the Full Moon in Scorpio rises on Tuesday, it’s time to look at what is truly behind you. Scorpio governs the deepest part of your life, which governs healing, familial relationships, home and domestic intimacy. As the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, something is reaching the point of fruition, which also means you must be willing to let go. This energy isn’t about a breakup but perhaps more about choosing to break up with your past so you really can enjoy the newness of your future.

Virgo

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

Aries energy governs over themes of connection, change, and intimacy. As this zodiac sign saw so much movement in April, it brought a great deal to the surface regarding what you want in a relationship and what has to change in order to make that happen. Although Aries is usually quite directed and focused, with Mercury retrograde here since April 1, there has been a delay in making things happen. Still, as it prepares to station direct, you will also finally be able to take action.

On Thursday, Mercury will station direct in Aries, allowing you to broach important topics involving intimacy and connection with your partner and making it easier to improve your existing connection. If there’s been anything you’ve held off speaking about, you can create space to bring it up with your partner, knowing that the path to intimacy is one through transparent communication.

Libra

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

Before making any big decision, it is always best to pause to ensure that you are making the choices that will actually contribute to creating the romantic relationship you want. While this is true at any time, being that 2024 is such a pivotal year for you, it becomes intensified as you will continually face choices to keep evolving or remain where you were. These opportunities for growth ensure that you are ready to receive the healthy love you are trying to manifest.

On Thursday, Mercury will station direct in Aries and bring an end to its period of reflection, which has affected the romantic decisions you’re considering or the opportunities that have surrounded you. With the Solar Eclipse and Chiron, the wounded healer in Aries, there is a deep focus on healing what has kept you in unfulfilling karmic cycles so that you can start living life as the more healed version of yourself. As Mercury stations direct, you can feel free to start making new choices with the confidence that you really are ready for the kind of relationship you want.

Scorpio

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

Mercury will station direct in Aries on Thursday, affecting your determination and boundaries, especially those that you’ve had to put in place with karmic partners. Mercury governs communication, which means that you may also be receiving an opportunity to test your recent growth in this area and continue to focus on yourself and the life you are trying to build.

Aries energy can help you set boundaries with past or current partners, make healthier decisions, and tap into greater determination to move forward with the romantic choices you know are in your best interest. This is the space of protection for you, so in many ways, you might also feel that you are divinely protected from those who are not meant for you. Take this as your sign to really start focusing on yourself and become unapologetic about designing the life of your dreams.

Sagittarius

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

The North Node will be in Aries for all of 2024, which will highlight an important theme of marriage and romantic commitment during this period. For many, it means you may say I do, but I never become engaged. This is also about you finally understanding what it is you’ve always needed from love and loving yourself enough to receive it. This is the power of Aries energy in your life, but before you are able to reach that awareness, reflect and lean into your purest dreams of love.

On Thursday, Mercury will station direct in Aries, helping you to understand who you want to commit to and also what that will need to look like to satisfy your truth uniquely. There is no plan or blueprint for love that you must follow. Instead, you can truly create anything you want. You just have to be brave enough to break the mold.

Capricorn

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

You might have felt that your relationship had been stuck in a rut recently or that you weren’t sure how to progress further. It’s not that your connection isn’t the right one or that there are necessarily any problems, but only that you will have to be consciously aware of the energy you put into it so it can improve in all the ways you’re hoping for.

Aries energy can bring up themes related to where you live, who you live with, and the sense of domestic intimacy within your connection. Since April 1, despite the incredible opportunities for growth in this area of your life, there was also a feeling of slowness with Mercury retrograde. As Mercury stations direct on Thursday, you will start to feel the energy pick up. You will understand that whether it’s time to move in or a romantic night out, you know precisely what it will take for that divine spark to return to your relationship.

Aquarius

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

April has felt more challenging for your relationship as you are restricted in communicating what you’ve been thinking of or aspects of the relationship you would like to be able to work on together. During this time, you’ve likely disconnected from your partner to a degree and focused more on honoring yourself. Even if you hadn’t wanted to make that choice, it was a natural cause to feel like you have to keep important matters to yourself.

Yet, as Mercury stations direct in Aries, you will feel the channel of communication open up in your relationship, allowing you to start to bring to the table what has concerned you or how you’ve been feeling. It doesn’t mean that all the issues will be solved overnight, but in order to attempt to make it better, you need to be able to share your concerns. Try to be conscious about setting up space to talk, and be aware Aries is a rather combustible energy. While it’s understandable if frustrations are high, being in that energy is important. At the same time, you have a conversation won’t necessarily help. Breathe, focus on what’s important, and try to be honest so that you can hold space for your partner to do the same.

Pisces

Best Love Day: Thursday, April 25

This week, there is an interesting mix of energy, with the Scorpio Full Moon and Mercury stationing directly in Aries. This will highlight themes of new love, even a long-distance romance, but also finally being able to receive what it is you’ve always been worth. Self-worth has been a stronger focus in your life since the North Node shifted into Aries during the summer of 2023, but as the eclipses have progressed here, so has your ability never to accept less than what you deserve again.

On Thursday, Mercury will station direct in Aries, which will better let you take advantage of the new opportunities in love that the Scorpio Full Moon will usher into your life on the twenty-third. Remember that whatever you choose to accept is what you allow, but also be confident enough to know that this period of review has prepared you to actually be able to ask for what it is you really want. Take a chance on love, and remember you deserve nothing but the best.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.