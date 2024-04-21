Relationships Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs From Now To April 28

"When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” – V. Frankl. Often, especially in love, you can’t always move forward or change things as rapidly as you want. Not because a particular relationship or commitment isn’t meant for you but because you are meant to go through a period of reflection to ensure you are moving in ways that support the love you want to build. During these moments, it can feel challenging to try to take action or bring matters together, but the most important aspect to remember is that any delays have only been for your benefit.

The week brings the true ending to the Eclipse Season with the Full Moon in Scorpio, giving a fresh perspective to what it means to own your deepest feelings. Although the effects of the eclipse always exist in the background, tugging on the strings of fate, the Scorpio Full Moon represents the end of the phase of unexpected and sudden shifts in your life.

The week of April 22 also brings the end to Mercury retrograde in Aries, which allows you to take what you’ve learned during this period of slowing down and reflecting and finally feel like you can move forward in the ways you seek.

This is a return to remembering what you want from relationships and love. This will enable you to make the most of the opportunity this week to remember at your deepest core what love is meant to be. With the Full Moon activating the deeply emotional water sign of Scorpio, you will be able to revel in the deepest expression of love, knowing that whatever took place in order to bring you to this moment was worth it. You are finally ready to turn the page and start writing the great love story you’ve always dreamed of.

Relationships improve for three zodiac signs from now to April 28

1. Taurus

The Full Moon in Scorpio rises on Tuesday in your house of love and romance. Full Moons represent a point of fruition and manifestation which began on the new moon. Reflect on the Scorpio New Moon on November 13, 2023, to understand what this lunation may mean for you. During a new moon, something was beginning to take seed, whether it was a new relationship or perspective in how you approach love. Through the last six months, you have reflected on your progress and how it aligns with what you’ve hoped to create — now you are walking into a brand-new chapter of love.

Scorpio energy is vast and deep, creating a powerful desire for a soul union with your romantic partner. While this may bring up themes of jealousy or anxiety, it also asks that you heal these so that you can embrace the fullest expression of love. Your emotional vulnerability with your partner will become your superpower this week, so be more honest about how you feel and what you want from the relationship. As you open up, trusting that it’s safe to share, then you can also start to improve and progress your relationship in the best possible ways. Everything you desire love to be can be a reality, but you’re going to have to take the first step and allow your partner to see your heart.

2. Cancer

Scorpio energy governs over your house of joy, commitment, and marriage, helping you to build the grounded foundation that you need to feel secure within your connection. With everything that you’ve been through the past year, relationship changes have played a central role in your life. It’s not enough to just end or begin a relationship. You must grow in how you approach love and what you are putting into the foundation of your connection. Take time to reflect not just on what you want but also on what you’ve learned that has allowed you to enter into a new phase of your romantic life so that you don’t miss an opportunity for love to blossom in its fullest expression.

The Scorpio Full Moon will illuminate the sky on Tuesday, bringing in a moment of fruition to your relationship and life overall. As with any Full Moon, it can be helpful to reflect on the New Moon to try to gauge a better understanding of what may surface. In this case, something began around the New Moon in Scorpio on November 13, 2023, that would end up affecting your romantic commitment and the sense of fulfillment you have in life. As with any Full Moon, you need to be aware of what might need to be released so that you can open to receive what is offered to you fully. With Scorpio energy, you are guided to believe in love again. You want to make sure that you’re validating all of your needs when it comes to your relationship and to remember that the person you’re with should actually be making your life better. You deserve not just to be in love but to be happy in love as well.

3. Pisces

While others may be reflecting on how to improve their relationship or rekindle that romantic spark, you may be dreaming more about a new love. A love that can honor all that you are and help to open you up to new paths and adventures in life. As one of the most romantic signs in the zodiac, you are a natural-born lover but often have challenges in relationships with boundaries. You know your worth but find trouble advocating for what means the most to you. Once these lessons have been learned, as they are in this moment, you are ready to walk into a new era of genuinely magical love.

On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Scorpio will ignite a desire for greater expansion in your romantic life. Scorpio rules over the area of your life that represents abundance, new beginnings, and adventure. With the Full Moon occurring in this deep-water sign, you will be craving a deeply emotional and spiritual romantic connection. You can reflect on the New Moon in Scorpio that rose on November 13, 2023, to understand better what may be coming to fruition in your relationship during this time. Whether it is taking an existing relationship to a new level, meeting someone new, or bringing a deeper sense of purpose to your connection, Scorpio energy makes you focus on the bond you share with your partner. So make sure you are setting aside time to really connect, share, and build that connection because it may lead to the realization that love is life’s greatest adventure.

4. Libra

There is a great benefit to proceeding slowly and letting time reveal what is necessary. There has been a flurry of activity in the zodiac sign of Aries in April, which not only caused a desire for new beginnings with the New Moon Solar Eclipse but also a period of slowing down and reviewing what has occurred within your relationship before taking any action due to Mercury retrograde.

As Mercury prepares to station direct on Thursday, you will feel prepared to take a new step toward attracting and creating the healthy, incredible love you now know you deserve.

Aries rules over your romantic sector, which affects not just matters of love but also the relationships you choose. With the Nodes of Fate in the sign of Libra and Aries for all of 2024, it means that this is going to be a breakthrough year for you by helping you grow and manifest a healthy love. The monumental New Moon Solar Eclipse occurred on April 8. Still, Mercury stationed retrograde on the first, making it more challenging to move forward or take the initiative to make changes in your relationship.

Even those aspects of positive shifts that come from heartfelt conversations are delayed as you weren’t quite sure how to express what it was that you were feeling. These spaces of delays or slowness always serve a higher purpose. So, as Mercury stations direct in Aries, you will finally have the ability to have that important conversation, make those crucial decisions, and feel like you are able to progress romantic matters more healthily. Recognize that lifted barriers to forward movement allow you to be free to follow your heart wherever that may lead.

5. Sagittarius

It can feel more challenging to trust yourself when the universe also asks you to slow down, at times almost feeling as if you’re being asked if you are sure you really want the outcome that you’re trying to manifest. Of course, this is the purpose of divine timing. It's about how the stars help not only bring two people together but also give you just enough time to be certain about what direction you want to take your relationship in. You will be going through a great period of transformation in your romantic life this year as the North Node, ruler of your fate, will be occupying Aries, which governs over marriage, commitment, and joy. So, take the periods of reflection as opportunities for you to realize just how far you’ve come — and what is lingering on the horizon, promising it will all be worth it.

On Thursday, Mercury will station direct in Aries, bringing an end to this period of reflection and questioning and allowing you to regain your confidence. While you may have had a never-ending stream of thoughts in the past few weeks about your relationship or exes from the past, that will be ending, letting you reap the rewards from this time. As Mercury stations direct, you will be able to make decisions that truly come from a place of clarity, which means you will also feel a return to trusting yourself more. Be mindful of what surfaced, especially if it changes how you want to approach love because Mercury retrograde doesn’t occur strictly to cause challenges but to give you time to reflect on the role you have in making your relationship worth it. You may need to address some prominent issues, including a commitment. However, if you know in your heart the relationship you’re in is where you’re meant to be, then you shouldn’t hold yourself back from giving it your all.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.