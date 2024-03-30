How The 8 Most Impactful Astrology Transits In April 2024 Will Affect You

April is both the domain of Aries and Taurus, with Aries season dominating most of the month and Taurus season bringing up the rear. So along with the most influential April 2024 transits, be prepared for transitional fluxes near the middle of the month.

Here are the 8 most impactful April 2024 astrology transits and how they will affect you.

1. Mercury retrograde in Aries from April 1 - 25

We begin the month of April with the dreaded Mercury retrograde in Aries. Spanning from April 1st through the 25th, the entire month will feel the influence of this energy. So be prepared for some technical snags, ex-lovers and ex-friends coming back, and miscommunications.

As long as you slow down and live more mindfully, the retrograde won't impact you much. Hurry too much and you will feel its wrath.

Interestingly, those of you who were born during Mercury retrograde can breathe a sigh of relief as you will be spared much of the mercurial shenanigans. Cheers to that!

2. Venus enters Aries on April 5

We have two Venus transits in April 2024. This is the first one: Venus entering Aries on April 5.

As Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, the metaphorical clock will be reset in your love life with this transit. So prepare to feel more restless than usual if you are dragging your feet in a dead-end relationship (or situationship). Your taste in romance may change or become more adventurous too!

Those of you who are in good relationships will experience a new yearning for connection with your partner and the need to add more fire to your romantic life. Let the flames take you where they may.

3. New moon in Aries coincides with a total solar eclipse on April 8

Be prepared for some fire and ice on April 8 during the New Moon of the month. It coincides with a total solar eclipse in Aries that will pass over North America, arcing over Mexico, the United States and then Canada.

With so much Aries energy on hand, you can bet that things will get interesting on this day.

Prepare for tempers flaring unexpectedly and children throwing more tantrums than usual. Adults who are still struggling with trauma and inner child wounds will feel this strongly too. Your self-esteem may suddenly take a hit out of the blue.

Reach out to your friends and loved ones when that happens. Lean into positive support. If you are one of the lucky ones not dealing with this, try to create a safe space for others and help them ground themselves if they feel uncertain.

4. Sun enters Taurus on April 19, starting Taurus Season

Things will come to a head on April 19 when the Sun moves from Aries to Taurus. With its proximity to Jupiter in Taurus, the next few days to weeks will be extremely positive and fortunate for earth signs, but other signs can reap rewards too if they lean into the tried-and-tested and ground their experiments in what is true.

Taurus season will also bring out your more whimsical and romantic side. So if love is in the air for you, the dopamine rush will be more heightened when you are with your partner or crush. Let love take you where it may!

5. Asteroid Juno goes direct in Virgo on April 21

Juno, the asteroid of commitment and marriage, will end its retrograde motion and go direct on April 21. This change will happen in the zodiac sign of Virgo, thus heralding a period where the collective will be more discerning about the practical realities of life even as they engage with people romantically. The desire to romanticize red flags will be less too. And while this phase may not last for long once Juno moves to Libra in August, we will definitely find ourselves thinking about what we bring to the table and what the other person does.

Just watch out for people-pleasing tendencies! Those who struggle with this will find it harder to conquer this habit during this time.

6. Full moon in Scorpio will light up the sky on April 23

The saga of intense energies continues with the full moon in Scorpio on April 23. Emotions will be heightened, desires will flare and what happens next is anybody's guess.

So stay mindful and keep out of dark alleys and areas with fewer people, as this particular full moon will bring to the surface a lot of unsavory desires in society.

7. Venus enters Taurus on April 29

The second Venus transit in April will happen on the 29th when Venus leaves Aries and enters Taurus. As the ruler of Taurus, Venus will suddenly become a powerful force to be reckoned with, whether you are conscious of it or not. More so since Venus is debilitated in Aries, so it will be itching to make its presence known after its jaunt through Aries.

Matters of love, beauty, charm, and objects of value will suddenly become talking points. People may show off more on social media too. This is also a good time to purchase jewelry, especially engagement rings. The shinier, the better!

8. Mars leaves Pisces and enters Aries on April 30

Finally, the last astrology transit of April will happen on the last day of the month when Mars leaves Pisces and begins a new zodiac cycle in Aries. Since it's the ruler of Aries, Mars is extra powerful here. So prepare to feel more driven than usual, especially if you are a fire sign.

With both Mars and Venus in their domicile zodiacs, the energy at this time will be really solid for building romantic relationships. But the divide between what is considered masculine and feminine may grow large too for a short while. As long as you don't get hung up on archaic understandings and patriarchial stereotypes, you will be fine.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.