All Of The Full Moons In 2024 — And How Each One Will Affect You

A full moon occurs when it’s on the opposite side of the earth so that it reflects the light of the sun, and usually happens every twenty-nine days or so, for a total of 12 full moon dates in 2024.

Beyond the technical aspects of why we get to enjoy the full moon's beauty are the meanings that are attached to each one, helping to point you toward what will arise and how to make the most of every full moon phase. The full moon always has a way of speaking to your soul. There is a divine purpose behind each lunation and the moon also serves to represent beautiful metaphors. This truth calls to you and asks you to step outside and observe the brilliant beauty of the full moon as you lean into truly realizing the world is far bigger than you had imagined.

Depending on your zodiac sign, the moon will affect your life differently. While the moon in your sun sign may help you to see dramatic truths, when it is full in your moon sign, you will tend to feel its effects more intensely. Because the moon represents your inner self and your emotional world, it also tends to affect your romantic relationships more profoundly, helping guide you toward where your heart is meant to be.

Full moons aren’t just a time for release but also to observe what is coming to fruition, so that you can finally choose to follow your heart — and with it, the path of your soul.

2024 full moon dates and astrological effects

January 25, 2024: Full Wolf Moon in Leo

Zodiac signs most affected: Aries, Leo, and Capricorn

The first full moon of 2024 falls in the fire sign of Leo and is known as the Wolf Moon. It also emphasizes the energy of Leo, which is confident, commanding and representative of stepping back into your own power.

Although the New Year is celebrated on January 1, many times it’s the first full moon of the year that ushers in new choices and actions. The Leo full moon will align with Jupiter in Taurus bringing in adventure, optimism and good fortune for every zodiac sign.

February 24, 2024: Full Snow Moon in Virgo

Zodiac signs most affected: Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces

The Full Snow Moon in Virgo ushers in a time of quiet and introspection as you’re encouraged to reflect on your emotions, thoughts, and beliefs. Although the full moon will be in Virgo, a sign not always known for being reflective, alongside the Piscean sun, it helps you to truly embrace the healing energy available to you so that you can feel more confident in trusting the path ahead.

With the full moon in Virgo opposite Saturn, there may be some karmic tests around this time or the need to do things according to universal law, but all zodiac signs will be able to make the most of this energy so that there is a feeling of genuine optimism and clarity. The Full Snow Moon in Virgo is also an excellent time for cleansing your energy and home with rosemary or sage.

March 25, 2024: Full Worm Moon in Libra & lunar eclipse

Zodiac signs most affected: Libra, Aquarius, and Aries

The Full Worm Moon in Libra heralds the start of a new season. This full moon is also a lunar eclipse, which means that it will likely bring an epiphany in your emotional awareness or truth.

Libra is the zodiac sign that represents partnerships and relationships, so it may prove to be especially beneficial for your romantic journey. The Full Worm Moon in Libra not only may feel more like a new beginning rather than an end, but it will also ask you to strike a balance within your own life between your personal needs and those of others.

April 23, 2024: Full Pink Moon in Scorpio

Zodiac signs most affected: Scorpio, Pisces, and Taurus

The Full Pink Moon in Scorpio is associated with finally coming out of a period of hibernation and embracing in the full energy of the spring season. Scorpio also tends to be an extremely passionate zodiac sign, so it’s often thought that the Pink Full Moon is flushed with desire from this deep-water sign. Because this is seen as an emotionally intense full moon, it is also one of the best moons for any sort of release. It will feel like spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern, both of which also carry themes of release from what you no longer need or feel heavy for you.

Scorpio's ruling planet is Pluto, which is one of the major influences in the astrology of 2024, so you want to make sure you are fully honoring your inner truth, as well as seeking out the truth from others during this lunation.

May 23, 2024: Full Flower Moon in Sagittarius

Zodiac signs most affected: Sagittarius, Aries, and Gemini

The Full Flower Moon in Sagittarius rises admist the blossoms of spring, giving it its name. Sagittarius is a fire sign that is known for its truth-seeking quest that leads it to far off horizons. It is always seeking adventure, newness, and a deeper meaning of life. This will be intensified around this time as Jupiter, Sagittarius’s ruling planet, will shift into Gemini on May 25.

There is a feeling of starting fresh around this time, as you are drawn more into the natural world and to those relationships will help to nurture your wild authentic spirit. Use this energy to embrace your wild spirit, plan an impromptu trip. or explore somewhere new.

June 21, 2024: Full Strawberry Moon in Capricorn

Zodiac signs most affected: Capricorn, Cancer, and Taurus

The Full Strawberry Moon in Capricorn is the first of two consecutive Capricorn full moons. This lunation is named after strawberries beginning to ripen during this time and speaks to the ripeness of this season. Capricorn is an earth sign, and with the sun opposite in Cancer, the themes of home and family will be emphasized around this time. This is a momentous time to reconnect with those you care about most deeply, and to make sure you’re giving yourself some extra self-love as well.

Having two consecutive Capricorn full moons may also be more important, as Pluto recently ended its era in this earth sign, so you may find that these lunations bring about powerful moments of healing for you. Let yourself leave the past behind you and practice gratitude for all the love surrounding you.

July 21, 2024: Full Buck Moon in Capricorn

Zodiac signs most affected: Capricorn, Cancer, and Leo

The Full Buck Moon in Capricorn, also known as the Thunder Moon, is the second of two Capricorn full moons. In July, the full moon in Capricorn will occur just before the sun shifts into Leo, beginning a brand-new zodiac season. You might feel like you need to rise to the occasion this month or hold onto an optimistic perspective as there may be some challenging times. Try to focus on your dreams, and trust in the divine process no matter what the universe brings you. You can use the strength of a Tiger’s Eye crystal to help you hold onto your faith that everything is happening for your highest good.

August 19, 2024: Super Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius & seasonal blue moon

Zodiac signs most affected: Aquarius, Leo, and Virgo

An air of romance and love will dominate the energy with the Super Full Sturgeon Moon in Aquarius. This is the first of four supermoons, and a blue moon because it is the third full moon of the season. While monthly blue moons mean it’s the second full moon in a month, the seasonal blue moon is just as rare and brings the same unique energy.

The Super Full Moon in Aquarius will be opposite the sun in Leo and will bring an emphasis to your romantic relationships. You will be thinking more about the long-term aspects of your relationship as you embark on planning a future together. Mercury will also be retrograde for most of August, so it’s important to be mindful of past themes or even exes that may arise during this time.

September 17, 2024: Super Full Harvest Moon in Pisces & lunar eclipse

Zodiac signs most affected: Libra, Aries, and Pisces

The Super Full Harvest Moon in Pisces will also be the second lunar eclipse of 2024. Although the Nodes of Fate are still on their journey through the zodiac signs of Aries and Libra, there is always a sneak peak of what energies are in store for you in the upcoming new cycle which is precisely what this lunation will provide. The Pisces and Virgo Eclipse cycle doesn’t begin until 2025, but you can receive hints, spiritual downloads and even promises of what that will bring into your life. A Full Moon in Pisces brings in a time for an emotional harvest as you are feeling more connected to yourself and your divine purpose. As a lunar eclipse, these energies will be amplified and may give you insight into a new dream or path in your life.

October 17, 2024: Super Full Hunters Moon in Aries

Zodiac signs most affected: Aries, Libra, and Pisces

October brings the largest supermoon in 2024 as the Full Hunters Moon in Aries rises. A supermoon is one in which it appears larger because it is closer to the earth than normally. With this supermoon being the most powerful, and in Aries, you can expect that this will be a momentous boost of energy and encouragement to seize your dreams.

The Super Full Moon in Aries will bring desires and feelings to a head and may even have you acting uncharacteristically or impulsively as you can no longer tolerate the status quo. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a leader that embraces its passions, but also needs to learn patience. Make sure that you’re taking downtime and prioritizing rest so you can make any important decisions with a clear heart.

November 15, 2024: Super Full Beaver Moon in Taurus

Zodiac signs most affected: Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces

The Super Full Beaver Moon in Taurus is the last supermoon of 2024 and will bring about a deeper understanding of what you need to do to prepare for the ending of the year. This lunation is named after the increase in activity of beavers around this time, which is also an animal that prioritizes its home space and family — something that Taurus represents as well. As you are beginning to draw inwards towards yourself, home and family, you will be focusing on what feels good for you around the Full Moon in Taurus.

The Moon will be opposite the sun in Scorpio, so you will want comfortable surroundings but will also need to make sure you’re honoring your inner passions. As you validate your emotional needs along with your physical ones, you can sit back and enjoy the life that you have created. Saturn will be stationing direct in Pisces around this full moon in Taurus so it’s important that you also make sure you are embracing integrity and truth to truly make the most of this energy.

December 15, 2024: Full Cold Moon in Gemini

Zodiac signs most affected: Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn

The Full Cold Moon in Gemini will brighten the dark sky in December and bring a reset for all zodiac signs. Mercury will be stationing direct alongside the full moon, so you may need time to process recent events or even your own thoughts as you start looking toward the new year and all you want to accomplish.

Gemini is an air sign that rules both your conscious and unconscious self, so be aware of any inner battles around this time and instead try to figure out how you can find peace between your head and your heart. With the air energy of Gemini, you may feel rising anxiety, so take time to enjoy a cup of chamomile or lemon balm tea to calm any nerves. The Full Cold Moon in Gemini is a time to process 2024 as you begin to reflect on what you hope the new year will hold, knowing that it’s within your power to accomplish whatever you wish.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.