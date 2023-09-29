How To 'Channel' The Best Version Of Yourself — No Psychic Powers Needed

Taking a break from your intellect opens your mind to brand new possibilities.
By Christy Whitman
If you've ever wanted to tap into greater levels of creativity, energy, ingenuity, and insight within yourself, you need to begin by practicing mindfulness and sharpening your communication skills.
To become better at channeling nonverbal communication, you'll need to practice connecting with yourself on a level you likely rarely access. But that doesn't mean you need to be psychic or a medium to channel an inner voice or guide.
For many, the practice of mindfulness helps them learn to listen to their higher self, but it is not the only way.
What is 'channeling' and can anyone do it?
Channeling is nothing more than a natural form of communication taking place between physical beings and their non-physical counterparts.
A channel is similar to a language interpreter. They receive energy transmissions from higher realms of being and translate these effective communications into words, sounds, ideas, or images.
The artist who is flooded with inspiration as she paints is channeling. So is the athlete who finds themselves “in the zone,” where every ball he touches goes in the hoop.
Channeling is simply tapping into a higher frequency than you usually have access to.
You always have access to universal energy to support you in realizing your desires and enjoying your life experiences. But sometimes you are more receptive to it than others.
Here's how to channel your higher self — to build the best "you" in your life
1. Recognize that you can channel.
To begin, you have to understand each one of us is an inseparable part of a much larger whole. The same non-physical energy stream that created your universe animates your body and mind.
It doesn’t matter whether you label this energy stream “universal intelligence,” “Mother Nature,” “divine wisdom,” “life force energy,” or “God.”
It only matters that you acknowledge this energy exists, that you are connected to it, and that it is abundant.
No matter what name you give it, this energy stream is the source of all inspiration. It is all flashes of insight. It’s the wellspring of wisdom that everyone has an equal opportunity to tap into.
If you allow it, this wisdom will guide you in profound ways. It will lead you to greater creativity, resourcefulness, and a life of unimaginable joy.
2. Take time to practice.
It’s important to understand that everyone channels to some extent. Receiving an impulse to take a different freeway exit on your way to work is channeling communication. So is the sudden decision to grab an umbrella on your way out, even though the forecast doesn’t call for rain.
Contrary to popular belief, some people are born with the gift to channel, while others are not. We all have equal access to this universal energy stream. It can come through you in various ways.
So, how can you hone this skill on purpose?
You can become a more practiced channeler by focusing more deliberately on the art of receiving with mindfulness exercises.
The communications from the higher energy realms do not “speak” to you in words. They are transmitted through very subtle impulses. To receive them, you must tune your energy field to the bandwidth they're being broadcast.
Think of how many radio signals are broadcast through the airwaves every moment. Depending on how and where you tune your receiver, there is no end to the variety of programs you can access.
This means that in every moment, you could tune into a frequency of inspiration and joy or darkness and depression.
To open your channel to receive transmissions from universal intelligence, here are a couple of practical steps you can take:
3. Meditate to focus your awareness.
Meditation allows you to withdraw your awareness from all the distractions of the external world. When you are focused within, you open up a space where new information can flow in.
You know the old saying, “Nature abhors a vacuum?” By taking a respite from using only your intellect to figure things out, you become receptive to the higher realms.
Everyone has an equal opportunity to receive universal wisdom, infinite wisdom, and love. But some carry limiting beliefs that block you from this easy reception.
Beliefs such as the following create unnecessary constriction in the universal flow.
“I can’t.”
“This isn’t possible for me.”
“I have to work hard and don’t deserve to be guided."
You first have to believe the guidance you desire is possible. Then, you have to believe you are worthy of receiving it.
Set a daily intention to become more open to the universal signs around you. When you transcend your bounded, limited thoughts, you open a channel for the divine to pour through you.
4. Connect with yourself.
Become more aware of and sensitive to the ebb and flow of your own emotions.
Universal intelligence does not come forth in words but in an eloquent sequence of emotion and sensation. This means you have to connect with your feelings to receive it.
You can do this by checking in with yourself at various points throughout your day. Close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, and connect with the energies moving within you.
Drop beneath the level of intellect and mental chatter and into the realm of pure sensation. Notice how this sensation carries messages. When you tune yourself to them, you can receive all kinds of guidance.
The more fluent you become in the language of emotion, the more effective a channeler you will be.
