3 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & End A Relationship As Mercury Goes Direct The Week Of April 22 - 28

While nobody wants to hear the words, "I told you so." We're going to find that those words reverberate with us during the week of April 22 - 28, 2024, as we finally do the very thing that someone in our lives warned us might happen if we stuck around with the person we were with. That's right, we are breaking up with someone, and while it's not a pleasant experience, the last thing we want to hear is, "I told you this would happen."

Three zodiac signs learn that the warning they received has now become prophecy. A friend knew we were with the wrong person. Now, after all this time, we realize they were right: This week, April 22 - 28, 2024, we are likely ending a significant relationship that has been holding us back.

Hey, what else can we expect when Mercury goes direct, and Jupiter trines Lilith on the same day on April 24? This is a mighty shift, and for three zodiac signs, there is no looking back. We need to follow our hearts on this day. While breaking up is never a desirable thing to do, we know that the purpose behind it is what's going to bring us the happiness we deserve. We need to be free from this one person, and so we finally free ourselves.

Three zodiac signs who may fall out of love and end relationships the week of April 22 - 28, 2024 as Mercury Retrograde ends:

1. Taurus

Breaking up with the person you've just spent so much time building a relationship with was not your idea of fun, but it's come down to that. What you'll see taking place this week is the idea that, in some way, you have no choice. While we all know that everything comes with a choice, what you're looking at here is the idea of suffering versus freedom, as your partner has put you in a tight spot that only offers you negativity.

You will come to realize, and much with the help of Mercury Direct, that you cannot take a life of suffering and that the words "I love you" are meaningless if there is no action to back them up. You and your partner have seen brilliant days, but your partner has done something that has messed with your head, and the thing with you, Taurus, is that you're way too strong to say yes to such weakness.

So, this week, you'll make up your mind, and even if you still love the person you're with, you'll know that living together or being together as a couple is not going to happen. You want to be happy, and you want to spend your time on earth feeling good about your choices, and the choice to break up will lead you to feel much better about yourself.

2. Sagittarius

Some lines must be drawn. While you've allowed for those lines to be blurred in the past, you now feel confident enough to speak up for yourself and establish boundaries. What this means is that you can no longer be in a relationship with the person you've been with, and while you also know you can maintain a friendship or perhaps a kind connection, the idea of romance is out. This can no longer be a part of your life, and you know it.

There's a lot of Lilith energy working with Jupiter now, and because of the direct path of Mercury, you'll find that much of what confused you in the past now seems very clear to you. You aren't about hesitating or backing out; you know this must be done, and you know that this breakup must be clean and efficient. You will not mince words during this breakup; you will be to the point and very clear.

While you might shock the person you are about to break up with, they will see in you a new power, and they will respect you for it. What kept you from standing up for yourself in the past had something to do with fear, but that fear is gone now. You are going to use your newly discovered bravery to get yourself out of a relationship that isn't working and into a brand-new life filled with promise and boundaries.

3. Capricorn

We've got a Full Moon in Libra heading our way this week, Capricorn, and that's going to be the tipping point for you, as you will start to see very clearly what's going on in your relationship and how to make it stop. Basically, the way to put an end to what's going on in your romance is to end the romance itself, as you have started to learn that if you don't put your foot down, you lose.

And the days of you losing are no longer something you want to schedule. In fact, this Full Moon is going to get you on your feet and ready for action. You are strong enough to do what you said you were going to do, and that means following up on an action you informed your partner about a few weeks ago. You told them that you were no longer here to tolerate a certain kind of behavior, and being that they never stopped...you're out. Done.

While this makes you feel jittery and nervous, that feeling will soon turn into strength of character. Nobody likes breaking up, but you definitely do like respecting yourself. This week, you'll be reclaiming your self-respect and doing what your heart tells you to do, which is to break up with the person you've been in a romantic relationship with.

Ruby Miranda interprets the I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has been an intuitive reader for over twenty years.