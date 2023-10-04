This Week's Love Horoscopes Bring Balance To Relationships When Venus Enters Virgo On October 8, 2023

There will always be lessons in love, but it's up to you to keep relearning the ones from the past or move into new ones as you close old chapters behind you. The universe can only do so much, and then the rest is left up to you because you have free will over whether you will choose your fate.

As October begins, brand-new energetic waves wash over your romantic life as they help you to release, rebuild and refocus your attention and love to where it can continue to grow.

Mercury, the planet of communication, joins Mars in Libra just as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Cancer. Your words hold immense power this week, and rather than focusing on what is wrong or how transformation might seem too big to conceive, you will find a balance between patience and action.

Look for where you can create greater peace in your romantic life, whether together or separately, as the influx of Libra energy wants you to stay together. Only work toward this if it's a relationship that focuses on the importance of a true partnership.

Libra energy is lovely as it allows you to create a greater balance and harmony in your relationship. However, it also magnifies that in those situations where it's just not possible. The purpose is to have you see what can be worked out and what never will so that if it means parting ways, you choose the path that brings peace and healing to yourself and the life you hope to manifest.

This is all in preparation for Venus, the planet of love, shifting into Virgo on Sunday, October 8. Venus has been entangled in its retrograde journey in Leo since June 2023. As it finally embarks into a new zodiac sign, you are given a new beginning in your romantic relationship.

In Virgo, Venus wants to heal. However, it also wants to focus on where the relationship is going. There are no casual or open-ended relationships during this time as you are focused on creating harmony in your relationship and ensuring it grows into a connection that genuinely honors all you deserve from love.

Give yourself time to adapt to the changing energy this week as you are guided to begin a new chapter in your romantic life. It's just up to you whether you still need to repeat the lessons of the past or start to grow into a more aligned relationship. Whichever you feel yourself gravitating toward, hold yourself with grace, as you will always choose what you need to help you become your highest self. Being able to embody you is divinely worthy of being truly and utterly loved.

Weekly transits benefiting love and relationships

Wednesday, October 4

Instead of focusing on all the reasons it won't work, allow yourself to embrace the one reason it will. Relationships go through different seasons of growth, but to continually grow together, you must understand your motivation or purpose for staying together — even if it's despite all the odds.

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Libra, helping you become more diplomatic, fair and compromising in your relationships. While Libra energy warns you of not sweeping things under the rug to keep the peace or sacrificing your needs to keep your relationship together, it offers many benefits. Mercury in Libra wants to help you heal and discuss things to create true harmony in your relationship. Instead of focusing on what feels off or misaligned, you can choose your words carefully to help create a stronger bond between you and your partner. Forgiveness will be essential, as will empathically understanding as you allow the love you share to become bigger than any challenge.

Friday, October 6

Only you know if a connection encourages you to shine as your true self, and while there is a great deal of romantic healing in the stars right now, it doesn't mean that every relationship is intended to stay together. Take a step back into reflection, not just on the events currently conspiring in your romantic life, but on what has been evolving in your relationship since June 2023. Much of the past cycle is coming to a dramatic end this week, which means you are again being given a chance to focus on what is truly in alignment with your heart so you can create the relationship you genuinely desire.

While relationships that have been entangled within talks of breaking up since June may finally part ways this week, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer may also inspire you to release a particular belief or perspective that is the cause of relationship friction. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer is a time of letting go as you are encouraged to honor your inner self deeply, what you need to feel most at home within yourself and the truth of your heart.

Take everything as merely a possibility this week, and let yourself truly embrace the truth of what you have been going through. Whether that means admitting a relationship has run its course or taking accountability for what you may have contributed to recent challenges. Sometimes, letting go of controlling an outcome or blaming another finally brings the peace and love you seek.

Sunday, October 8

There is always a reason to celebrate when there is an energy shift in the cosmos, but on Sunday, October 8, Venus in Virgo finally gives you the green light to leave behind the past few months. Venus first entered Leo in June. Since then, it's traversed the underworld through its retrograde journey and has since come out as it's finished moving through its retro shade period. As Venus moves into Virgo, it is leaving behind everything from the past four months and tapping you gently on the shoulder, letting you know it's time for a new beginning.

Just before shifting into Virgo, Venus leaves the retrograde shade period, meaning it's finished moving through the degrees of Leo it did before its retrograde in July. It also is helping you bring to closure many themes that surfaced earlier in the summer. A new beginning can only be seized if you allow yourself to see that it is, which means as much as everything has changed, it's up to you to embrace that it has all been for a higher purpose.

Venus in Virgo calls your attention to your self-worth and what you deserve from love. After its period in Leo, where you were encouraged to speak your truth and advocate for yourself, in Virgo, it now brings healing and the gentle realization that boundaries can be soft and welcoming rather than something that serves to hurt your journey in love. Use this time to hold yourself, focus on all you've learned and realize you have always been worthy of the love you were seeking.

Weekly love horoscopes for October 2 - 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 4

Prepare yourself to address everything occurring within your romantic relationship finally. It wasn't the time before, so you weren't avoiding anything but only reflecting and taking in the information necessary to make the decisions that honor your whole truth. As you embark on this new journey, remember that in phases of separation, you will be guided to create peace. Endings don't have to be the fault of anyone but instead a natural progression of growth.

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Libra on Wednesday, October 4, drawing your attention to your romantic conversations. This energy will help you talk about important matters like reciprocity, balance and healing, which have been the topic of great reflection for you. Remember, you don't always have to be right, but only secure in your truth to make the decisions your future self will thank you for.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 8

Just because love may not have worked out in the past doesn't mean that it won't now. When you can take what you've been through and allow it to improve you, you can also let yourself fall in love again. Being in love and part of a relationship brings you the greatest joy, so depriving yourself of that means robbing yourself of a core truth. Recognize that you can find both stability and get swept up in love without it ending in heartbreak.

Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Virgo, lighting up themes of commitment and happiness. This brings a newfound sense of love into your life, either with a new partner or a new chapter within any existing one. As you trust your growth, you'll be able to open more fully to your partner and embrace all the joy and love within your connection.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 8

Often, there are so many possibilities swirling around you that it can be hard to choose just one as your ultimate truth. Recently, your growth has expanded to allow you to consider multiple facts simultaneously. For instance, you can love your partner but still need time alone. You can be satisfied with the relationship yet still desire it to grow in a new, exciting direction. As a zodiac sign that represents duality, being able to hold two truths simultaneously is a moment in your growth that can change everything.

Allow yourself to use this newfound growth to create more stability and growth within your committed relationship, as Venus in Virgo will usher in a more profound sense of domestic intimacy. Whether this is cohabitating or simply spending more quality time together, it's all about fusing your life more closely with your partner so you can embrace the love you seek — instead of pushing it away.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 4

While it may be challenging to be caught up within a period of transformation in your romantic life, it's not necessarily a negative phase. Of course, it's not likely anything you would have chosen or even sought after as a committed relationship represents so much more to you than just love, but it doesn't mean that it's not precisely what you need. This is one more moment in your transformation process, and while it's not the end, it is a chance to start negotiating many of the agreements between you and your partner.

As Pluto has begun its shift from Capricorn into Aquarius, you have seen dramatic shifts and changes within your romantic relationship, which will continue into the new year. However, as Mercury shifts into Libra this week on Wednesday, October 4, there will be a chance to make peace and create a new basis of understanding and compromise within your relationship. Be open to suggestions and to work things out, but also make sure you are not compromising your dreams for life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 6

It is always a perfect time to start over again because a fresh start isn't given to you but something you choose to create. To embrace a fresh start, you must also be able to make peace with your past as you bring in acceptance and forgiveness for everything that has occurred. This can sometimes be more difficult for you as you can internalize what feels like wrongs done to you instead of adopting a perspective of not taking anything personally. Of course, this is where healing comes in, as you are guided to accept even what you don't understand.

Venus is just ending its four-month journey in your zodiac sign of Leo, and now you are left to figure out what to do with all that has surfaced. While you have been working on loving yourself more deeply and honoring your truth without pushing away others, you are now being given a chance to bring peace to your past. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer rises in the deepest part of your chart as you are guided to release what prevents you from moving forward. While love can heal, only the love you give yourself can usher in the new beginning you're seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 4

There is so much going on within your romantic life as you deepen your connection and focus on greater domestic intimacy. The past few months for you have focused on what you are grateful for instead of merely checking the boxes and moving into new territories. Sometimes, just being in what you hoped to create can be the biggest challenge. Not because the future won't be fantastic but because you deserve a chance to genuinely appreciate all you've made without worrying about what's next.

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Libra on Wednesday, October 4, bringing a greater perspective of what matters most to you. Libra rule's themes of value: after reflecting so much on what you are grateful for, it's time to appreciate it. Cancel plans and stay in. Let go of having to have everything figured out and enjoy curling up in the arms of the one you love. What you have now is what the past you worked so hard to create.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 4

You are at the pinnacle of change and are beginning to understand what that means for you and your romantic life. Last week brought the Full Moon in Aries, lighting up your sector of romance and relationships as you may have realized a particular connection wasn't going to manifest in the ways you had hoped it would. The story doesn't end there, and it might not be about an ending at all, but instead a transition.

You are just beginning a new phase in your life as the eclipses move into your zodiac sign and that of Aries. This new phase is about stepping into your power and recognizing that you must prioritize yourself if you want anyone else. On Wednesday, October 4, Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Libra, intensifying this new phase and helping you to own and speak your truth without apology. Don't be surprised if you don't recognize this new bolder version of yourself just yet, as it may take time to learn that it's not wrong to put yourself first, but instead, the very thing you need to do to ensure you are being treated precisely how you deserve to be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, October 4

The hardest thing to do isn't always ending a relationship but finding acceptance for everything that occurred within yourself. You are just wrapping up a significant redirection in your life as the last eclipse on the axis of Scorpio and Taurus is set to appear later in October, but that doesn't mean you're fully embracing the newfound freedom you've created for yourself. Seldom do relationships turn out how you think they would, mainly because you see love differently and more intensely than most. Finding and embodying acceptance within your heart sets the stage for a new divine love.

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Libra on Wednesday, October 4, and brings you face-to-face with your healing. This part of your astrological chart houses deep emotions and truth, but Libra arrives to bring balance and acceptance. Take the time you need to heal, but once you do, make sure you don't reopen any old wounds because it will only prolong your finally receiving the love you've always deserved.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 6

There are so many opportunities and relationships to explore in life that it can be hard to know which one you are fully aligned with. This is especially true for you as you tend to shift into new versions of yourself depending upon who you are in connection with. You must understand what that means to choose the relationship that aligns with your truth. This has been part of your journey as of late, and seeing that just because something or someone is a possibility, it doesn't mean you necessarily have to take it.

The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer rises on Friday, October 6, as you are introduced to the depths of transformation within yourself and your relationship. You may be emotional now as you finally understand the meaning and purpose behind recent events. It is all for a greater purpose because once you finally let yourself become the full expression of your truth, you can then create a relationship that truly is in alignment with the incredible soul that you are.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, October 6

You tend to have an efficient approach to love, especially as acts of service are one of your major love languages. Part of your growth has been not just seeing love from a rational point of view and letting yourself embrace your more intuitive and dreamy side regarding how you show up for your partner. When it comes to love, you need to take both your heart and your head because no matter how good something may look on paper, it may not make sense if it's not resonating with your heart.

The Last Quarter Moon rises in Cancer, ruler of your romantic sector, on Friday, October 6, as you are encouraged to release anything that only serves to distance you from your truth. The Moon in Cancer brings up more feelings and enables a deeper emotional connection, while in its Last Quarter Phase, it asks that you reflect on what you need first to release to build that. Let yourself get carried away by love, and embrace more romance and depth in your relationship, as you may find this was part of your truth all along.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 8

You deserve the romantic connection you have always desired, but you must create space to welcome it into your life to achieve that. As much as you're feeling more assertive about the standing of your romantic relationship, you intuitively know that it will need to transform your life to continue to grow.

Don't be afraid to take a risk for love, whether deepening your commitment, taking things to the next level, or simply opening more emotionally to your partner. Even in the healthiest relationships, there will always be a risk present, not because you stand to lose anything but because of how much you must gain.

Venus leaves Leo and shifts into Virgo on Sunday, October 8, changing the focus from your relationship to embracing the transformation and power of love in your life. You know in your heart that this is the relationship for you. Now, you must surrender to the changes it brings to your life. Trust that everything is different this time, and let yourself receive what you have always been worthy of — a trustworthy partner for life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, October 8

A great deal of change is on the horizon for you in your romantic life, but it's only coming on the heels of some significant lessons and healing. To fully embrace all possibilities surrounding you now, you must be confident in your decisions and choices. While this can be challenging for you as you often get confused between your head's and your heart's messages, you also must remember that they should never contradict one another. Take your time as you build this new romantic chapter, checking in on yourself as you ensure you truly are doing things differently than you ever had before.

While Venus in Virgo lights up your relationship sector, Mercury in Libra touches upon themes of intimacy and transformation. At the same time, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer urges you to release anything that isn't serving up the joy and commitment you seek from a partner.

You are beginning a new beginning in love, but you must honor your self-worth, boundaries and what you hope a relationship will bring to your life. The more you can trust yourself to make your decisions from healing, the more you will see that love can also be healing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.