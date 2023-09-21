3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Risk Everything For Love On September 22, 2023

We don't automatically think of the zodiac sign of Capricorn as the one that inspires risk and fearlessness. Still, on this day, September 22, 2023, we will draw on the traits that Capricorn is known for to derive strength and the ability to take chances.

What we have today, in terms of astrological transits, is the Capricorn Moon, and it is during this time that we put things tougher mentally. We aren't just 'taking wild risks' during the Capricorn Moon. We are formulating our options, seeking out possible outcomes and finessing together a plan. When coupled with the Capricorn Moon, what feels like a major risk is no risk but a carefully orchestrated leap into the unknown.

Now, three zodiac signs are here specifically for the opportunity to do something they've never done before. This is when these zodiac signs want to change their lives in huge ways. What didn't work at one point is no longer part of the plan. We are expressly interested in what will work, and while we haven't gotten there yet, we know that we are the ones to change our worlds. As Gandhi said, be the change you want to see in the world. That, we are, during the Capricorn Moon. We are the change.

And so, for the three zodiac signs most affected by this transit, we can look forward to some acts of bravery and nerve. Capricorn energy makes sure we think things through. We aren't pure impulse and risk-taking. We are a well-planned 'attack.' We are large and in charge, as they say, and we mean to change our lives by taking risks and accepting challenges.

Three zodiac signs risk everything for love on September 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The kind of energy that the Capricorn Moon emits is what you need to get your head on straight. You are a super passionate person, and your levels of enthusiasm are unbridled. While that sounds very good in theory, you need to rein in some of that extraordinary energy to get things done. During the Capricorn Moon on September 22, 2023, you can compartmentalize some of your hopes and dreams and not just go after them willy-nilly.

You need a plan and a way to make your dreams a reality. That's where Capricorn energy comes to your rescue. In love, this means that you have crossed the border. You are no longer afraid to tell your partner or partner to be what you need. You have rules that need to be complied with, and on this day, you will fearless state them to the person you are with.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the sake of love, you've dumbed yourself down to the point where you no longer recognize yourself ... and that can no longer be. During the Capricorn Moon, you'll realize that you've changed and don't like what you've changed into. You adore the person you are with, but you must let them know that you have your point of no return and that they must listen to you now ... or never.

You do not want to break up with your partner, but you can't let them think that the stranger that you've become to yourself is someone you want to live with. You know what to do during the Capricorn Moon, meaning you must risk speaking up. It's real, Virgo; your person has to get with the program or get left behind. Speaking up is a risk you are willing to take. You have confidence that you'll succeed.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you are to be happy within the relationship that you've been working on for this long, then it's time to get real with your emotions. You've withheld from your partner for a long time, and you do not feel like you're giving them your truth. You must be honest with them, as you no longer feel sincere. You want them to accept you as you are, feeling how you feel — whatever that might mean.

During the Capricorn Moon on September 22, 2023, you are going to stand up for yourself, and you are going to let them in on your secret; this has to be done. If you want the best for this relationship, you must risk telling your partner what you've been hiding from them. Do not worry; you are moving in the right direction. The Capricorn Moon is a transit that leans towards success; trust in it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.