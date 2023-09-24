The 3 Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes This Week

Dream big, zodiac signs! This week's energy is perfect for giving wings to your imagination and letting your heart's desires manifest. Of course, Capricorn, Cancer and Scorpio stand to benefit the most from this energy this week, but that doesn't mean the cosmos has nothing left for the rest of us.

This week, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus is the main astrological beneficiary. So, if you are an earth sign, expect unfinished dreams and thwarted plans from the past to return to your life in some manner to give you a second chance.

If you are an air sign, you are being asked to be more careful with your money and budget. Fire signs can do no wrong now, even if your inner rebel rubs a few naysayers the wrong way. Water signs are urged to seek their help and collaborate to make their vision come to life.

You can also look forward to the Aries Full Moon on September 29. So, what are you waiting for if you still need to plan a manifestation ritual for that day? Since Aries energy is about starting fresh in life and striding forward with courage and conviction, don't waste this power on simple wishes and desires. Go big or go home!

Some of you will benefit from adjusting your diet this week according to the phases of the Moon. Stroke it high with more nutrient-rich meals as the Moon waxes to full. Then, cleanse your body with detox juices as the energy wanes after the full Moon on the 29th. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 25 - October 1.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for September 25 - October 1, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pay attention to your finances this week, Capricorn. The energy is blooming in this area of your life, and you will benefit from taking advantage of it quickly. Whether that's through investments or careful savings is up to you. Just make sure you account for mistakes you made in the past since Jupiter retrograde will test you with the same at this time.

The beginning of the week will be more fortunate for you with the transiting Moon traveling through Aquarius, followed by the Sun in Libra lighting the way forward. Just keep in mind that Pluto is still in your house. So, engaging in shady side deals will lead to disasters. Stick to the tried and tested paths, and you won't give away your blessings to someone else.

Some of you will benefit from spending quality time with your siblings this week. Life lessons are waiting for you through those conversations and adventures. If your siblings have children, the energy will bless you more when you involve the kids in the bonding adventures.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week's energy calls on you to be more patient, Cancer. Especially if you are holding a grudge against somebody. Karma is on your side now, so you are on the best horoscopes list. It will play out in a manner that will not involve you. So take care of yourself and your emotional health, and you will get to the other side hearty.

This week, Ceres in Scorpio and Chiron in Aries are your astrological benefactors. Despite them being square aspect signs, you are being asked to keep an open mind. Ceres will bring people and circumstances to you this week, showing you that there are many ways to accomplish and do the same thing equally well.

Don't let dogma ruin the journey forward for you. Chiron will, likewise, remind you not to let your mistakes sink you into a spiral of anxiety. You are on the verge of leveling up, so these challenges and realizations are in your favor now.

Let's light a yellow candle sometime this week, preferably under the full Moon's light on September 29 or one or two days before. Then, express your gratitude for the beautiful lessons life brings to your doorstep freely. The universe also has a sense of humor, inviting you to smile.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, feel free of the path forward. Your efforts will not go to waste. The universe is on your side right now and is paving the way forward for a beautiful resolution (or conclusion). All you need to do is continue to do your part and work hard while leaving space for fate to work its manifestation magic on you.

Mars in Libra and North Node in Aries are on your side this week. You may feel out of your depth with these benefactors, especially since one is in your blind spot and the other in that eccentric region of the sky that you don't understand fully, but they are here for you.

The oddest people and circumstances will grace your path at this time, showing you how diversity is a beautiful thing and necessary for growth and transformation. You are learning from disparate beings at this time.

If you feel called, do a visualization meditation this week while holding a clear quartz palm stone. It can visualize your future life, love life or anything else. Just ensure you don't go in with any expectations so the magic can truly unfold as it's meant for you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.