What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The Week Venus Enters Virgo

Reignite your inner glow as you honor what it is you most deserve. Prepare a cup of chamomile tea, and light some earthy cypress incense as you breathe deep and return to the awareness that what is meant for you is already yours — all you must do is attract it.

Let go of the idea that you must constantly exhaust yourself to create your dreams and focus instead on stepping into your divine worth, where you already know nothing can ruin your fate. There is no lack of what is meant for you because it is yours. You only must allow it to find you. As you release what isn't working or the belief that struggle is a part of success, you will step into a place where you will see how auspiciously you can attract all you have ever dreamed of.

On October 8, Venus, the planet of love, ends its four-month journey through Leo and shifts into Virgo. This is a breath of new energy, as just a day before, on October 7, Venus leaves its retro shade phase behind and helps you see the purpose of events of the last few months.

Venus in Leo was all about helping you follow and honor your truth at all costs, as you no longer allowed yourself to remain in situations where you had to disregard your needs to please others. As Venus shifts into Virgo, healing energy begins to filter in as you are reminded that you always have deserved more — you need to believe that for yourself.

Venus in Virgo helps you to radiate a sense of deservingness and self-worth, as it invites you to focus on yourself before you start overly accommodating others or trying to make something work that just isn't meant to. Virgo is an earth sign and brings an empowering goddess energy to this phase of your manifestations.

Whatever is built or created with the earth element is given stability for future abundance and prosperity, as you can trust it is on solid ground. Begin with the basics, take care of the small details that make up the bigger picture and realize that to manifest your dream life, you must never forget that it's also the life you genuinely deserve.

Elements for your rituals for the week of October 2 - 8, 2023

Leading Energy: Virgo, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Throat

Herbs: Lavender, Chamomile and Lemon Balm

Essential Oils: Spruce, Bergamot, Patchouli

Crystals: Unakite for balance, Citrine for positivity and Clear Quartz for protection

Incense: Cypress

What each zodiac sign can manifest beginning October 2 through October 8, 2023, the week Venus enters Virgo.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: Improved Health

Use the energy of Venus in Virgo to focus on your physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health as you realize it's the basis for attracting all you desire into your life. Create a tea using lavender and chamomile, then write your affirmation on a mint leaf. Once your tea is ready, place the mint leaf into it and repeat your affirmation six times.

Weekly affirmation: I care for all aspects of my health to become my best self.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: A return to happiness

Focus on creating an energy of happiness within your life as Venus in Virgo calls your attention to how worthy you are of a joyful life. Focus on your bedroom as it holds a significant energetic footprint for your overall life. Begin by cleansing the space with cypress incense and light a candle made with lemon balm essential oil. Wash all your bedding or purchase something new for yourself and sweep away old energy with a sprig of lavender and mint while you repeat your affirmation.

Weekly affirmation: I deserve to be happy and create a life that brings me joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: Stability

Venus in Virgo brings a new sense of stability and peace within your home, as you can use this to heal from recent challenges. Gather a gardening pot, soil, lavender seeds and your written affirmation. Place your affirmation in the bottom of the pot, along with a clear quartz and then place the soil and seeds on top while you repeat your affirmation. Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon over the soil for luck.

Weekly affirmation: My home is a place of stability, healing and love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: Healthy communication

As Venus in Virgo calls your attention to themes of communication in your life, honor that you deserve to be spoken to with the same consideration you give others. Create a talisman to wear beneath your clothing using lavender, rosemary and unakite. As you bind everything with a blue ribbon, repeat your affirmation and place it around your neck or in your pocket.

Weekly affirmation: I deserve to be spoken to with care, respect and consideration.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: Abundance

Recognize that the abundance you create in your life is only a product of the profound self-worth you have begun to honor, as Venus in Virgo highlights this area of your life. Begin by collecting a sacred herbal bouquet using basil, lavender and mint. Once you have them ready, place a few coins in the bottom of a vase and then fill it with water for your bouquet as you repeat your affirmation. Surround the herbs with tea lights to attract more of what you desire into your life.

Weekly affirmation: My soul is a magnet for abundance, and I attract all I desire effortlessly into my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: Authenticity

Honor yourself and your inner truth as Venus in your zodiac sign of Virgo promotes a healthy sense of self-love. Create a sacred scrub using coconut oil, sugar, lavender and lemon balm essential oil. Once you're in the shower, visualize you are cleansing away what is no longer needed as you reveal your most authentic self.

Weekly affirmation: I embrace a greater truth about myself as I evolve into my most authentic self.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: Releasing the past

Let yourself come to a place of acceptance and peace, as Venus in Virgo reminds you to let go of what is no longer growing so something new can take its place. Write down your affirmation and sew it with a bay leaf and rose petals. Take this and bury it beneath rosemary for healing as you repeat your affirmation.

Weekly affirmation: I release the past, and all that no longer serves me as I turn my heart toward the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: Wish fulfillment

Whatever you wish is yours, as Venus in Virgo activates a magnetic ability to attract all you desire. You can begin by writing down your affirmation, then add eleven dandelions in their orb seed phase, known as pappus. You can also use red chrysanthemums or bamboo to represent your wishes. Once ready, seal the jar with white wax as you repeat your affirmation, and then place it next to your bed.

Weekly affirmation: I wish for all I desire, and I am confident that the universe is already helping me manifest the life of my dreams.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: Career opportunities

Focus on attracting new career opportunities as Venus in Virgo brings new life to your professional sector. Begin by writing down your affirmation, then binding it to three basil leaves using a green ribbon. Place this beneath a gold candle on your altar as you repeat your affirmation ten times.

Weekly affirmation: I am open to new career opportunities that bring abundance and success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: New experiences

Embrace the unexpected new experiences and opportunities that Venus in Virgo brings into your life as it shines a light on your sector of luck. Create an intention jar using basil, lavender, rose petals, cloves and clear quartz. As you seal it with yellow wax, repeat your affirmation and place it on a north-facing windowsill to honor the earth energy of Virgo.

Weekly affirmation: I manifest new experiences and adventures that honor my soul's desires.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: Emotional intimacy

Recognizing your deep emotional capacity for connection as Venus in Virgo inspires you to cultivate a more profound relationship with your romantic partner. Begin by collecting an oak leaf, symbolizing Virgo and write your affirmation onto it. Then, anoint the leaf with rose essential oil and place three rose petals on top. As you roll it up, repeat your affirmation and bind it with a pink ribbon. Place your intention in a rose bush or oak tree for greater manifestation.

Weekly affirmation: I am cultivating a sense of profound emotional intimacy within my closest relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: A new love

It's time to open your heart and attract a new love or beginning within an existing relationship, as Venus in Virgo activates your romantic sector. Begin by creating an offering using rose petals, lavender, cinnamon and rosemary. As you safely burn your offering, repeat your affirmation.

Weekly affirmation: I am ready for new love and open my heart to welcome the relationship that was always meant for me.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.