Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For September 11 - 17, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for September 11 - 17, 2023 is here! The first steps in life are often over-hyped. It's what you do next that counts. Because it wouldn't matter in the least if you take one step out of your comfort zone or if you run back into it five seconds later.

You are being called now to think about all the projects you started but did not finish and the people you wished to know better but did not try to start again.

The i-ching hexagram for this week is Fire Over Mountain (#56). Now's the time to explore the world and discover who you are through the myriad experiences you encounter.

Listen to people as they speak, look at the natural world around you, eat foods you wouldn't have tried before and read books that are not your usual type.

Even the most unlikely of places sometimes hide gems of wisdom. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for September 11 - 17.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for September 11 - 17, 2023:

Rat

1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

General Overview:

Rat, this week will bring abundance to your doorstep and perhaps a new love for some of you. If you are conservative with money, now's a great time to invest your wealth or capital in some venture. Foreign travel will also be blessed at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: September 13

Love will fruit and flower for you this week when you show love to yourself and your living space. This can take many forms — deep cleaning your house from curtains to jambs, baking delicious goodies for the family, adding ambient lights to the corners or bringing home a new bookshelf for your overflowing stack of books.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Find some time this week to chat and catch up with your friends from your childhood days. Reminiscing about the past can be hilarious and cathartic for most of you. If one or more of you have children to introduce to the others, even better!

Lucky Day for Career: September 11

Ideas and inspiration will come easily to you in your work life. This can help you become more efficient or eliminate the small details. Share the bounty, but don't let anyone parasite off of you.

Ox

1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

General Overview:

Good luck and blessings are coming your way this week, Ox. Some of you are about to reap the fruits of your labor. Others of you will reap the fruits of your kindness and good reputation. Take heart; lessons are hiding within these experiences for you.

Lucky Day in Love: September 11

Make time for your significant other or love this week. While quality over quantity is always excellent advice, spend significant time in your partner's company. The energy is perfect for deepening your affections and establishing a firm foundation of trust and goodwill.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 15

If you feel lonely during the week, find a way to interact with people online, whether through a gaming forum or the comments section under Instagram reels or TikTok videos. Friends cannot always be there for you if they are busy with life and kids.

Lucky Day for Career: September 17

If your work life frustrates you this week, take a slow, deep breath and fill your lungs. Then, hold that breath for four seconds before releasing it equally slowly. You will immediately feel better and know exactly how to counter the irritations surrounding you.

Tiger

1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

General Overview:

Tiger, this week's energy may feel hectic for you. If you feel swamped with work or commitments be careful with how you react, and take care around coworkers and people you hang out with. Some of you are prone to overlooking red flags because of all the distractions around you.

Lucky Day in Love: September 15

Striking a balance between your heart and mind is indicated for you this week. Allow your partner to show you their creative side at lovemaking and creating plans. If you are usually the receptive one, it's time to switch it up and surprise your significant other.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 15

Some of you are called to end friendships that do not serve your higher good especially if your friends have tried to use their wealth or social power to snub you or dismantle your self-esteem. Are they truly your friends if they behave like enemies?

Lucky Day for Career: September 14

The energy around your work life is mundane this week. That's good. It's the perfect opportunity to take a closer look at your plans and focus on the health of your parents and family members.

Rabbit

1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

General Overview:

Love, luck and joy will be the hallmarks of the week for you, Rabbit. Are you excited? Some of you have been going through the wringer for a while now. It's time to rest and recuperate.

Lucky Day in Love: September 13

Your love life may be a little unsatisfactory, so you'll will want to be proactive in your relationship. When luck is on your side, you will find serendipity bringing you and your desired person together, despite all odds. When things become difficult, you will be yearning and pacing around your home instead.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Your social calendar will bring you joy and laughter this week, especially if your friends have children they bring along for a visit. Just remember not to become envious of what they have and what you don't. You won't like having what they have if you think about it.

Lucky Day for Career: September 11

Take some time this week to look at your home or real estate investments. Your investments will play into your career in some way in the future, especially if you are a business owner or wish to belong to the upper echelons of society.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

General Overview:

Dragon, one chapter will end in your life this week, and another will begin. Beginnings and endings are not as clear-cut as they seem in storybooks. So be compassionate towards yourself as you transition from one phase of life into another.

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

Long days indoors, enveloped around your lover, are in store for you this week. If you are single, you must try to bring this in. If you are with someone, the energy is here to help you deepen your relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 11

Take some time this week to socialize with your friends at cafes, restaurants or bars. If karaoke is involved in some way, even better! What's the point of working hard if you aren't playing hard at the end of the day?

Lucky Day for Career: September 13

You will bring home the greatest joy and success if you strategize for your professional growth at this time, including where you wish to be five years from now. Do not allow the negative thinking of others to rub off on you directly.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

General Overview:

Snake, this week will be a pleasant one for you. You will find yourself socializing and relaxing more times than not. If you love someone, you will have ample opportunity to deepen your bond with this individual.

Lucky Day in Love: September 13

Since the energy is so laid-back, now's a good time to work on your personal baggage and old wounds. Your love life will benefit from the balms you place over your soul. Just remember to be alert but not suspicious of any new people.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 14

Most of you will forget your interactions and social activities this week. Especially if you enjoy drinking with friends or want to smoke the forbidden green.

Lucky Day for Career: September 15

Abundance is coming for you in your career, though. So stay clear-headed while at work and continue to make an effort. Most of you will benefit from brushing up on your technical skills or studying further now.

Horse

1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

General Overview:

Too many authoritarian figures in a closed household can stifle the very air, Horse. Are you stuck in such a place, bashing skulls with one or more people? Pay more attention to the reason behind the conflicts, not the stress-inducing ones.

Lucky Day in Love: September 15

You will be fortunate in love this week if you travel with your significant other. You may even experience wild nights (or days) with local cuisine and hot drinks. The rest of you need to trust your gut more as you navigate the baffling maze of love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 16

Don't force your friends to join you for social events this week. If you are invited to any, go. You will be pleasantly surprised when you realize the effort was worth it. If you are single, you may even meet your soulmate through this.

Lucky Day for Career: September 17

Your work life will be pretty mundane this week. Do your best, but don't try to outdo anyone now, as your efforts won't be visible or acknowledged. You will have better luck in the future.

Goat

1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

General Overview:

Goat is coming with new experiences and fantastic tales this week. This is especially true if you attend a social gathering known for bringing out the storytellers from the crowd.

Lucky Day in Love: September 17

In matters of the heart, you are entering a fertile phase of your life right now. Some of you can tap into this energy to have a child with your significant other. Others of you will benefit from using this power for a manifestation ritual. The New Moon on September 15 is a great time for this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 17

Don't disclose your secrets to every acquaintance you encounter this week, no matter how happy you are. This is especially true if you recently got a promotion or are engaged to your soulmate. Keep it low key, and the week will pass pleasantly for you.

Lucky Day for Career: September 17

The possibility of you getting into an argument or disagreement with coworkers is may high this week. If possible, incorporate a breathing ritual into your everyday life so you don't react reflexively and instead get to choose your responses more mindfully.

Monkey

1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

General Overview:

Monkey, if you have been thinking of stepping out of your comfort zone or starting a new venture, the energy is highly prosperous for you this week. Don't hold yourself back!

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

In matters of the heart, you may be at a crossroads. Are you questioning your stance on relationships? Or are you done with the one you are in right now? Don't look at other people and their experiences at this time. Every relationship is unique and every couple is different behind the scenes. You will fare better if you trust your inner guidance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 13

This week will be excellent for friendships for you. Some of you may even go on a trip with your best mates or introduce each other to a new watering hole or a food truck going viral in your city.

Lucky Day for Career: September 17

Be more careful of the details and the projects that come your way this week in your work life. The experience may be taxing, but your hard work will pay off in a few more weeks.

Rooster

1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

General Overview:

The universe is giving you a blank slate this week, Rooster. What are you going to do with this beautiful energy? Some of you will benefit from letting your creative side shine.

Lucky Day in Love: September 13

In matters of the heart, trust your past and the lessons you have learned. If an ex tries to make a comeback, send them back to whichever pit of hell they have emerged from. You know better.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 14

Your friends and spiritual community will bring you great joy this week. Some of you will even find comradeship and blessings while volunteering for charitable projects or at your local soup kitchen.

Lucky Day for Career: September 14

Be firm and decisive in your work life this week. You are entering a profitable phase of life right now, but you must be true to your worth. Don't let anyone undercut you.

Dog

1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

General Overview:

Dog, this week will be extremely fruitful and blessed or feel like the ninth circle of hell. It all depends on your mindset. So be extra careful of your thoughts lest you manifest something nasty! Don't be blind to reality and shady stuff while at it.

Lucky Day in Love: September 14

Your love life will feel like it's out of a novel this week. If you and your significant other are in university together (or school), you will have a lot of luck when studying together.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 12

Some of you are at a crossroads regarding your friends. Don't judge them too harshly for not having as much time for you now as they did five or ten years back. Times change and so do you. Make sure you aren't letting go of good friends because of misunderstandings.

Lucky Day for Career: September 11

Take some time this week to journal your thoughts about the direction of your career. Are you happy where you are at? Or do you want more out of life? What can you do differently to bring positive change in this arena?

Pig

1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

General Overview:

This can be an emotional week with healing tears that run like a river are in store for you this week, Pig. Don't hide from yourself or the wounds buried inside you because you will feel so much better when you work on matters that make you feel sad. They want to come out so you can deal with them and heal once and for all. It won't pain you once you have healed.

Lucky Day in Love: September 12

Don't beat yourself up if you need to be alone this week. Let your significant other know that it doesn't mean you don't love them anymore but need them to support you as you recover in your cave.

Lucky Day in Friendship: September 13

Your friends will greatly help you this week. Ask them for guidance and let them direct you to people and places that will help you. This is especially true if you are looking for a good mental health counselor at this time.

Lucky Day for Career: September 16

As for your career, the energy is so abundant and good that you will feel like shouting in joy from the rooftops! Hold your ground and be confident as you go about your business. You deserve this windfall.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.