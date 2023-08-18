What Each Zodiac Sign Can Successfully Manifest With The Astrological Energy Of August 19, 2023

On, August 19, 2023, the Virgo Moon harmoniously unites with Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn, helping you to find stability in delving into the uncomfortable.

Uncomfortableness is the path of the soul’s expansion. It’s never a fun task to quiet the mind and sink into the root of all that is going on, but it is necessary.

Breathe deep and move past the border to familiarity. Create sacred safety within yourself as you allow yourself to venture into the depths of your soul, finally seeing what was always there but what you weren’t quite ready to acknowledge. For it’s here, in the uncomfortableness, that your soul’s greater purpose is uncovered.

To be able to manifest to your greatest ability, you first need to excavate any fears, phobias, wounds, or even feelings of unworthiness that might still be preventing you from embracing your inner greatness. Manifesting isn’t only about bringing what you most desire to fruition but about taking what you’ve been through, what lies murky beyond the recesses of your subconscious, and bringing it to light as you extract the gold from it.

To manifest also means to heal, as you are encouraged and supported to deal with all the cobwebs in the corners of your soul and finally allow yourself to embrace and understand the truth entirely. While challenging, this is particularly favored today, as the Virgo Moon will help to bring emotional stability and safety, paving the way for you to make light of Pluto’s darkness.

Focus on simplicity today in your manifestations, quieting your mind, caring for yourself, and prioritizing energy of slowness and rest. This earth energy can make things feel more subdued anyway. Still, by embracing it, rather than fighting against it, you can allow yourself to traverse your uncomfortableness as you strive toward the promise of your soul’s healing, expansion, and abundance.

August 19 daily manifestation affirmations and rituals for all zodiac signs

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What to manifest: Worthiness

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of creating a life aligned with the truth of my soul.

To embrace Pluto in Capricorn's energy in your career sector, focus on embracing your inner worthiness. Begin by writing your affirmation on a small slip of paper and adding it to a bowl of sugar. While repeating your affirmation, sprinkle in cinnamon, an herb symbolizing Capricorn. Once finished, add this to your tea or other beverages to help increase your feeling of worthiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What to manifest: Fearlessness

Daily affirmation: I am fearless in pursuing my dreams and aspirations.

Focus on creating a feeling of fearlessness within yourself as Pluto in Capricorn activates your sector of abundance and expansion. Add lavender essential oil to a diffuser, then light a white candle. Kneel before the candle, and sprinkle black peppercorns around it as you repeat your affirmation nine times. Once you have, light a red candle using the flame of the white one, and then extinguish the white one. Allow the red candle to burn out thoroughly, and then return the melted wax to your garden.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What to manifest: Trust

Daily affirmation: I trust the universe is always working in my favor and in the favor of those I love.

Pluto in Capricorn invites you to form a deeper trust within yourself and the universe. To harness this energy, cut a length of wide blue ribbon and write your affirmation four times successively. Once finished, take it outside, and repeat your affirmation while tying it to a brand of an oak tree to help you build greater trust for all things in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What to manifest: Love

Daily affirmation: I am loved.

Capricorn is your opposing sign and ruler of your romantic sector. As Pluto moves back through this sign, it is a chance to set an intention for the love you genuinely desire. Begin by creating an intention jar, adding pink rose buds to a clear container, and filling it with baby oil and ylang-ylang essential oil. Once finished, hold it in your hands, sending the energy from your affirmation into it, and then place it next to a pink candle on your altar.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What to manifest: Peace

Daily affirmation: I inhale confusion and exhale peace.

Pluto in Capricorn helps activate your well-being sector as you embrace a deeper level of peace within yourself. Create a sacred sachet by laying out a small blue square of fabric and placing lavender, white sage, and clear quartz inside it. As you tie it up, repeat your affirmation and put it under your pillow while you sleep.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What to manifest: Satisfaction

Daily affirmation: I am satisfied with myself and the life I am creating.

Embrace the energy of fulfillment as Pluto in Capricorn helps to activate your sector of joy and commitment. To begin, go outside in the sunlight, and light a yellow candle, encircling it with white sage, a symbol of Capricorn’s energy. As you repeat your affirmation, visualize a bright yellow light emanating from your aura as you focus on the vibration of satisfaction. Once the candle has burned down, return the melted wax and sage to your garden.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What to manifest: Quiet

Daily affirmation: I am embracing the quiet so I might hear my soul more clearly.

Pluto in Capricorn helps you focus on finding quiet so you can more intently hear the truth of your soul. Begin this process by writing your affirmation down on a piece of paper, folding it toward you three times, and then wrapping it with blue and white ribbon, tying it off once finished. When you’re ready to step back into the world, and have had your fill of quiet, unbind the ribbon, safely burn it, and plant it separately from your affirmation in your garden, sprinkling cinnamon on it to help you feel more energized.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What to manifest: Truth

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on the truth of every situation as I embrace greater acceptance.

Utilize the power of Pluto in Capricorn as it helps you understand and speak more truthfully as it activates your communication sector. Create a truth elixir using verbena and lemon balm. As you boil them together, let them steep and fully cool, then add a bit of honey to help you take away the sweetness of the truth or to speak with it. Once you have, find a quiet space to carry your elixir as you repeat your affirmation.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What to manifest: Wealth

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of financial abundance, success, and wealth.

Capricorn energy energizes your wealth and self-value sector, helping you create greater stability in this area of your life. To begin, gather several coins, and anoint them with olive oil. Then write your name on a bay leaf, with your affirmation on the other side. Bury together beneath a basil plant while repeating your affirmation.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What to manifest: Authenticity

Daily affirmation: I practice authenticity as I allow myself to embrace the radical acceptance of who I truly am.

Embrace the power of Pluto in your zodiac sign as you focus on how you can show up in your life with greater authenticity. Begin by creating an aura spray using plain witch hazel and the essential oils of marjoram, sage, and cinnamon, all representing your zodiac sign. As you cleanse your aura with the spray, repeat your affirmation, and breathe deeply.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What to manifest: Intuition

Daily affirmation: My intuition is always helping me to grow, learn, and heal.

Pluto in Capricorn works to activate your inner subconscious truth from your intuition and dreams. Harness this powerful influence by creating tea to tune into your inner self deeply. Brew together peppermint, lemon balm, and lavender, letting it fully steep to embrace the true essence of these herbs. As you pour it into your favorite mug, add a bit of honey to sweeten life and a piece of amethyst to aid your intuition. Enjoy while keeping your affirmation in your mind’s eye.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What to manifest: Support

Daily affirmation: I am supported with love and compassion by the divine.

As Pluto in Capricorn activates your sector of the support you receive from others, focus on setting an intention for the kind of relationships you hope to create with the divine and those in your life. Begin by writing your affirmation on paper, folding it toward you three times, and then anointing it with sage essential oil. Next, bind it with a blue ribbon that is longer on one end, so you can go outside and tie it around the base or a root of an ancient oak tree. As you do, repeat your affirmation, and allow yourself to visualize feeling completely supported on your path.

