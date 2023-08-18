3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On August 19, 2023

What makes this day feel so good and special is that when it comes to love, today is the day we lay down the law. Oh, that doesn't sound too romantic, does it? Well, maybe that's part of love: accepting that not every day is a fairy tale.

On August 19, 2023, three zodiac signs will realize that this beautiful love story needs structure if it continues positively and progressively.

During today's transit, Moon trine Pluto, we will warm to the idea that while not every day is about romance, every day can be filled with love... if we can set aside our egos and work out boundaries within the relationship.

Moon trine Pluto allows us to see the idea of 'rules' within a relationship as a good thing rather than a spontaneity-killer. At the heart of a good romance is the concept of respect, after all. This is heavy stuff and that's exactly what Moon trine Pluto is good at working with.

Ordinarily, we don't like to admit that we need boundaries, borders, privacy or rules. Still, on this day, August 19, three zodiac signs accept the importance of this kind of stuff because these are the zodiac signs that want the relationship to last. Honesty plays a huge role in today's romantic endeavors; that takes guts. Not everyone is ready to listen to their partner. We're always ready to speak, but today requires listening if this thing will work.

So, good luck to the couples who decide to make it work. It takes stamina, foresight and the acceptance of reality to make a relationship work out, and these three zodiac signs are ready for the challenge. Moon trine Pluto blows the whistle and... we're off!

Zodiac signs who are lucky in love on August 19, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't ready to give anything up yet and your attitude is infectious as today is when your partner finally sees what you mean when you say that the relationship needs structure. At first, they figured the honeymoon phase was over, but your charm and persuasive manners have shown them that the two of you are too good to let go of. In other words, you've got a good thing, so it's time to work on it.

During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, you will feel very strongly about setting up specific rules that must be followed. If your partner wants to add to the list, then by all means, you are open as long as they are a participant rather than an observer. You will find that on August 19, 2023, you are both ready to dive in. This creates the atmosphere for great success.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Working on your relationship never felt this good, as the two of you are ready, willing and able to live up to the meaning of partnership. This is no frivolous expression to you. On August 19, 2023, you and your partner will show each other you mean business. You want this relationship to last, and if it's going to, then you had better set up some rules and regs.

During the transit of Moon trine Pluto, things like structure and order are par for the course, and between you and your partner, these things don't intimidate you as they do other couples, you know. You feel like you don't want surprises in the future, so why not nip that idea in the bud right now in the present? Well, no day like today, as they say, and no transit like Moon trine Pluto to help that along. Do it!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tt one point in your life, you were totally into the idea of the fairy tale romance and you went out of your way to make sure that that kind of fantasy lasted as long as it possibly could. Then, you grew up and realized that as adults, you need to make things work in a romance, and that takes brains and the idea that things don't just fall into place; they are managed.

During Moon trine Pluto, the idea of managing a relationship is an idea that will reach success, as this is the transit that promotes the idea of working things out intelligently. On August 19, 2023, you and your partner will feel so free and easy about getting down to business that you may become even closer after you sort out all the details. Woohoo! It can work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.