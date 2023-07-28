We are back with every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for August 2023. First, here's the lucky message of the month for everyone. August is the month of collaboration and contention. You will encounter opportunities for growth and partnership.

You will also have to stand strong by yourself. Fortune and luck will favor those guided by their heart and have strong principles this month. That means the consequences of falling into the trap of negative actions egged on by peers will also be great. So tread carefully. This month's energy is strong for good financial decisions, especially for those in a business with co-partners.

The I-ching hexagram of luck for August is a lake over the lake (#58). As the symbol of joyousness, it's asking you to be more social this month. The more time you spend with your loved ones, family and friends, the more luck will flow into your life. This also refers to associations with acquaintances that bring you joy, like in a book club, crotcheting circle or a neighborhood football team. Sharing food in a potluck or handing out candy on a whim will also bring you good cheer.

If you are an introvert, you can channel this energy by allowing joy and cheer to open your heart and inspire you. Your projects will benefit greatly from this and also your career for some of you. Now let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day for August 2023.

Chinese astrology: August 2023 luckiest day horoscopes for all zodiac signs:

Rat

1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest Day: August 23rd

Rat, your luck this month will rely heavily on your choices. For some of you, your decisions in July will also have a direct impact, especially if you changed your work life or were promoted to a new position. Good decisions will snowball and lead to even bigger opportunities and fortune. If distracted or swayed by poisonous whispers or negative peer pressure, you will return to square one.

Be mindful of this as the month progresses because this will manifest for many of you in your friendships. Conversations with your best friend or significant other will make this transition easier. If you can, enjoy a simple brunch at least once a month with your besties where you don't discuss anything serious and only laugh and have fun.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest Day: August 24th & 25th

Ox, your luck this month is extra strong. It comes with a few pitfalls and challenges. Negative thinkers or ill-wishers surround some of you. They will try to drag you down and ruin your (and your team's) efforts. If you don't brush off their attempts as silly, you can pave a strong path for yourself. Underestimating the power of negative individuals is not in your best interest.

If you can navigate this terrain with strength and presence of mind, you will be the one who laughs in the end. Your endeavors in finances and real estate will be blessed this month, especially if the real estate projects are close to forested areas. If you are in a competitive battle with a Horse or Pig zodiac sign, read their horoscopes to know what to do next.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest Day: August 7th

Tiger, your luck in August is a bit haphazard. It may be because you have been procrastinating on something important for the longest time now and are about to miss the window of opportunity. For others, this is because you are young and do not have a good mentor figure, and your friends are young and experienced, just like you.

Try to focus on at least one thing of priority this month, even if you keep the rest of your schedule free-flowing. It will bring a massive influx of luck your way. If you are an introvert, you will benefit from a meditative practice this month that expands your creative powers. Visualization exercises and creative prompts will help. Read their horoscope if you are best friends with a Goat zodiac sign. Your connection with them will bring you great joy and luck this month.

Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest Day: August 12th

Rabbit, your luck this month is powerful. If you are a business owner responsible for many employees, your luck this month is directly tied to how healthy the internal environment is at your workplace. This luck will help all of you weather any storm that a competitor might throw your way shortly. Many of you have already done a lot of good in this regard and the universe will bless you with a very successful business month.

This energy will also affect the ones in a corporate environment where you may not be the direct owner but are in charge of a huge team. For others, especially those young, this powerful luck will help defeat your enemies and break past the obstacles your peers may have placed before you. As long as you trust yourself, luck will continue to guide you to intuitive actions that will benefit you greatly. Read their horoscope for more insights if you closely relate to a Tiger zodiac sign.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest Day: August 31st

Dragon, luck will kiss your life this month in interesting ways. For some of you, this will be in the form of a massive glow-up. Your efforts are paying off. Updating your wardrobe will bring even more good fortune, especially if you invest in a few good power suits. For others, a new romance is just around the corner. The person will be unlike anything you could have imagined, but you will be intrigued. Your career will also benefit from this good energy. Ensure you are not speaking ill about anyone behind their back this month. You may accidentally put a brake on your good luck.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest Day: August 29th

August will be an interesting month for you, Snake. If you are a parent with children in college, your luck this month is directly tied to your financial decisions and investments of the past. Some of you are considering spending a chunk of your nest egg on an RV to travel more with your partner. As long as you are not hasty or get pushed too fast into deciding by a salesperson, you will be fine.

For others, your luck this month will protect you from the shenanigans of a disingenuous person. It may be a colleague who has demonstrated they are jealous of you. It can also be someone in your family who wants to get some money from you. Associating with positive people, even on the internet, will help you steer clear of this toxicity and bring good cheer into your life. Some of you will benefit from attending a monthly webinar on building confidence and setting boundaries.

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest Day: August 27th & 28th

Horse, your luck this month is directly tied to the books you read, the podcasts you listen to and the videos you watch. Any knowledge that helps you open your eyes to important truths and teaches you how to be the best at something will bring you luck and blessings. The power of positivity is no joke, even if cynics and pessimists would prefer everyone remain gloomy and angry. This month, you will also reap great energy when engaging with your loved ones. So jam with the fam as much as you can. Don't forget to bring home something delicious! Those with an Ox or Goat zodiac sign sibling will also benefit from reading their horoscopes.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest Day: August 30th

Goat, a cycle will come to an end this month for you. This is in your work life for some of you because you are scheduled to move to a new job sometime in August. For others, this is the end of a landmark relationship, maybe with a significant other or an old friend, because you don't connect with them anymore and think it's time to part ways. As long as you are content through the process and understand that nothing is forever in life, you won't commit to something that is you. Peace and good energy will flow into your life easily that way.

Try incorporating a healthy habit into your life this month to help you ground yourself into the here and now. It can be a 10-minute walk in the park every day after work, yoga sessions a few times a week, or even drinking a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning. You can choose what brings you peace and helps you the most. Suppose you are associated with someone who identifies with the peacock symbol or has peacock-like tendencies. In that case, you will benefit from looking back on your relationship with them to avoid being taken advantage of.

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest Day: August 1st

Monkey, your luck this month will be enough for you to work with but maybe not as much as you'd like it to be. That is not necessarily a bad thing. The more you can exercise your power of choice and clear thinking, the better your life will be this month. For a lot of you, your intuition will be heightened. So even if good luck doesn't bless you on any odd day, you will be fine if you trust that inner compass.

This is extra true if you have certain toxic people in your vicinity, whether in the neighborhood or on your morning coffee run. Don't do anything dangerous this month, though. Your risks may not pay off. Suppose you are dealing with another Monkey zodiac sign. In that case, you must bring in a third or fourth collaborator to prevent impulsive actions (and a fondness for pranks) from ruining serious business situations.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest Day: August 21st

Rooster, your mind is your greatest friend this month. Good fortune will flow to you through the decisions you make. For some of you, especially those young, you must trust your gut as you move forward. This is especially true if you are trying to decide which university you want to study at and whether to tell your secrets to someone or not. For the older ones, choosing a significant other will greatly impact their health and happiness. Don't be hasty about that decision, especially if you are engaged in an arranged marriage.

Your good decisions will bring more blessings and peace this month. Gratitude rituals will help enhance them even more. If you are introverted or do not like the idea of rituals, reminding yourself of the good things in your life will have the same effect and be more peacefully private. If you are engaged with a person who identifies with the symbol of the swan, pay close attention to your relationship with them this month.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest Day: August 22nd & 23rd

Dog, your mother will be very lucky for you this month, especially if you are trying to do something unconventional and need emotional or financial support. This is only true for those of you who have an excellent relationship with your mother. For others, your luck this month will flower slowly. You may not feel its presence for the most part. You may feel like life is boring and monotonous.

Then the days will lead to something extraordinary near the end of the month and in September and October. The power of incremental actions is extraordinary. Saving your money and being more mindful of your expenses will be beneficial for you at this time. If you are angry at a Goat zodiac sign, reading their horoscope will give you some insight into your situation with them.

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest Day: August 25th

Pig, be careful about who you give your heart to this month. Some of you are on the verge of interacting with a player and will get your heart broken. Trusting your gut, even if it feels like you will come across as rude, will be the luckiest thing you can do this month. Some of you are being cautioned against brushing things under the rug and ignoring the red flags of your partner.

You may give them the courage to betray you because they think you will roll over and do nothing. Even with all this, creativity will bless your life this month. So if you need catharsis, pour yourself into a work of art or visit an art gallery. Avoid indulging too much alcohol or substance to mute the pain. You are stronger than you think when you are in your power and thinking clearly.

