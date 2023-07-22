Celebrities With Venus Retrograde In Their Natal Chart

Venus goes retrograde for about 40 days every 18 months, making it the rarest planetary retrograde. Because of this, only about 8% of people are born with natal Venus retrograde.

Those with this placement are known to be creative, romantic and loyal, and often spend much of their life concerned with their relationships. Despite love being important to them, because Venus retrograde can often cause chaos in relationships, those born while the planet is retrograde have a tendency to self-sabotage their relationships.

To see how these traits manifest in real life, it can be helpful to look at those in the public eye.

Celebrities with natal Venus retrograde

Natal Aries Venus retrograde celebrities

Jack Nicholson

Mariah Carey

Audrey Hepburn

Venus in Aries is impulsive and passionate when it comes to matters of the heart. Natal Aries Venus retrograde, however, indicates someone who is more shy when it comes to putting themselves out there, often due to a fear of rejection.

Natal Taurus Venus retrograde celebrities

Richard Dysart

Adolf Hitler

Venus in Taurus is sensual and loyal. Natal Aries Venus retrograde, however, indicates someone who struggles with insecurity in relationships, which may cause them not to initiate intimacy.

Natal Gemini Venus retrograde celebrities​

Joss Whedon

David Morrissey

Courtney Love

While Venus in Gemini indicates someone who is witty, clever, and conversational, natal Gemini Venus retrograde suggests challenges in expressing emotions and difficulty forming deep emotional connections due to fluctuating desires.

Natal Cancer Venus retrograde celebrities

Courtney Cox

Wentworth Miller

Venus in Cancer is tender, sensitive, and introspective. Natal Cancer Venus retrograde, on the other hand, suggests a tendency to hold onto past hurts, making it challenging to fully trust and open up emotionally in relationships.

Natal Leo Venus retrograde celebrities

Amy Winehouse

Harry Connick Jr.

While Venus in Leo indicates someone who is confident, playful and charismatic, natal Leo Venus retrograde indicates a struggle to express affection openly and a need for validation that can hinder genuine emotional connections.

Natal Virgo Venus retrograde celebrities

Mila Kunis

Robert DeNiro

Charlize Theron

Those with a Virgo Venus sign tend to be critical of their romantic partners and even emotionally cold as Venus is in fall in the sign of Virgo, meaning its energy is suppressed. With natal Virgo Venus retrograde, this energy is turned inward, suggesting a tendency to overanalyze relationships, leading to self-criticism and difficulty accepting love and affection from others.

Natal Libra Venus retrograde celebrities

Arthur Godfrey

Bruno Bettelheim

The Libra Venus sign shows a native who is codependent in relationships as they strive to keep the peace. Natal Libra Venus retrograde indicates challenges in finding balance in relationships, leading to indecisiveness, self-doubt, and difficulty in establishing harmony.

Natal Scorpio Venus retrograde celebrities

Ted Bundy

Jodie Foster

Those with a Scorpio Venus sign are passionate, seductive and mysterious. Natal Scorpio Venus retrograde suggests deep emotional intensity, with a tendency to guard and protect one's heart, making trust and vulnerability challenging in relationships.

Natal Sagittarius Venus retrograde celebrities

Lynn Carey

Pat Buchanan

A Sagittarius Venus sign shows someone who is caring but independent, needing a sense of freedom in relationships. Natal Sagittarius Venus retrograde, however, suggests a struggle to commit and a desire for freedom that can hinder emotional intimacy and long-term relationships

Natal Capricorn Venus retrograde celebrities

Elizabeth Banks

Seth Green

Christian Bale

Capricorn Venus natives are devoted and protective, but can sometimes struggle with insecurity in relationships. Natal Capricorn Venus retrograde suggests difficulty in expressing affection and emotions, as well as challenges in finding emotional fulfillment and nurturing in relationships.

Natal Aquarius Venus retrograde celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres

Kate Middleton

Patrick Dempsey

Those with Venus in Aquarius like to destroy rules and cause chaos in relationships, but only to test the resilience of their partners. With natal Venus in Aquarius retrograde, the native may struggle to connect on an emotional level with a deep need for personal space in relationships, sometimes leading to detachment.

Natal Pisces Venus retrograde celebrities

Langston Hughes

Rihanna

Drew Barrymore

The Pisces Venus native is compassionate and emotional but often displays martyr tendencies in relationships. Natal Pisces Venus retrograde suggests challenges in setting boundaries and discerning illusions from reality, leading to idealized or sacrificial love tendencies.

Emily Francos is a writer and editor with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature. Her work focuses primarily on astrology, lifestyle and relationships.