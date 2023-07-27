The Deep Way Your 'Pluto Generation' Has Shaped You As A Person

Powerful transits are usually the ones involving outer planets Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. These planets are considered generational because they are slow-moving, long-lasting and impact the collective born during their reign. They all bring some powerful shifts and eye-opening situations on a personal and collective level because they are transforming us both mentally and spiritually.

Pluto transits can be challenging because they can last for decades, taking us on a journey to self-discovery and uncovering pieces of the past. Pluto transits are incredibly intense because the planet pushes us to evolve whether we want to or not. Once Pluto is in a new sign or enters a new house, it can feel like a flurry of chaos and uncertainty, but it will help us rebuild and become stronger. Pluto transits have us abandoning who we were and welcoming a new empowered version of ourselves.

The last century kicked off with Pluto in Gemini beginning in January 1901 and the 1990s closed out with Pluto in Sagittarius. We see the shift from the start to the end, where technology was pivotal during the Second Industrial Revolution and the importance of the internet at the end of the century with Pluto in Sagittarius entering in the mid-1990s.

Pluto generations: names and characteristics

Pluto in Gemini (1882-1914): The Greatest Generation

This generation experienced the Second Industrial Revolution, also known as the Technological Revolution. Gemini is the master of communication. It is an air sign that enjoys innovation. This generation represents the epoch of technology. Pluto in Gemini continued the task of expounding on the achievements of technology from the previous generation. Collectively, this generation’s ingenuity would allow other generations to build upon what they initiated. Pluto in Gemini would make publishing and media important because it served as a way for others to communicate and connect. During this period, the First World War occurred, causing many shifts in political ideology, as well as changes in systems of government.

Pluto in Cancer (1914 - 1939): The Silent Generation

Pluto here is ruled by the Moon, which can bring plenty of emotional awareness and deep connections to family and roots. Pluto in a water sign can spark some intense shifts because it is tied to emotions. Pluto in Cancer has a deep connection with the community. While Pluto in Gemini thrived from sharing information, Pluto in this sign may have valued friendships and formed deeper relationships. This generation experienced World War 2, a very traumatic event in history. Pluto in a water sign is a strong catalyst for chaos and changes. The effects of war and the emotional wounds relating to home would be carried by natives with this Pluto sign.

Pluto in Leo (1939 - 1958): Baby Boomers

Pluto here is ruled by the Sun. This generation represents new beginnings after the period of war and chaos. Having Leo in anyone’s chart allows the native to value themselves; it also shows where they can be more confident and stubborn due to their modality. The Pluto in Leo generation is prideful, generous, and a natural leader. However, they can have strong opinions and do not like change. As a fixed sign, they will be immovable with their philosophy. This generation will leave a great impact and their legacy will be felt for decades to come.

Pluto in Virgo (1958 - 1972): Generation X

Once again, Pluto returned to a Mercury-ruled sign, but here the native would have learned more about investigation and processing information. This is a generation that may concentrate more on efficiency and hard work. They are reliable, trustworthy, and empathetic. Pluto in Virgo focuses on rebuilding and technology as well. It is a time of research and preparation. Pluto in Virgo and Libra are more linked to keeping the peace and being prepared. This period also represented the Cold War when patience and planning were essential to keep the peace.

Photo: Xenia, sickmoose, Icons8, abstractocreate / Canva

Pluto in Libra (1972 - 1984): Gen X & Early Millennials

Pluto here has Venusian qualities, so they are naturally social and enjoy making connections with others. They are also compassionate and caring. This generation may have learned a lot about tact and diplomacy. Because Libra is ruled by Venus, Pluto here may have wanted to uphold justice and duty for the collective. Although they may not have wanted intense reshaping of society, they may be more concerned with preserving law and order. This is a generation that would prefer to help those in need and bring justice to those who were wronged.

Pluto in Scorpio (1984 - 1995): Millennials

While Pluto in Libra may have advocated for balance, this generation would be the one to push the limit. In modern astrology, Pluto co-rules Scorpio along with Mars. During Pluto's transit in Scorpio, there was the Gulf War, the end of the Cold War, the beginning of the World Wide Web, and many other events. Pluto in Scorpio has taught the folks of this generation to become jacks of all trades. This is a generation that is also resourceful, creative, and curious. Pluto here is in a domicile, so the natives know what it is like to constantly transform. They have developed resilience because they become stronger with each metamorphosis. Co-ruled by Mars, it is the generation that also had people view sex differently. They are spirited, empowered, and ambitious.

Pluto in Sagittarius (1995 - 2008): Mid-90s Millennials and Generation Z

This generation closes out the 1900s which shows a parallel from the beginning of the century towards the end. This is the generation tied to the sign of Sagittarius, the philosophers and adventurers. It is also seen in a lot of Gen Z that they represent the bravery of the archer. Pluto in Gemini set the groundwork for the 1900s. We see how more modern technology in the late 1990s ushered us into the 2000s. There is rebellion among these natives. They do not hold back and voice their opinions. The archer has them paving the way because they have strong convictions and fearlessness tied to their fiery element. Sagittarius likes to network and socialize with those from other nations and the internet is a means that has allowed us to stay connected.

Pluto in Capricorn (2008 - 2023): Generation Alpha

Ruled by Saturn, this generation grew up during the Great Recession, the birth of social media, wars, and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it is an era where the government played a great role in everyone's lives. The Pluto in Capricorn era is represented by rules and regulations because Saturn wants structure and order. They will be concerned with making social changes that adhere to Saturn’s code. Transformations have happened from a political and corporate level during Pluto's reign in Capricorn, which we have witnessed, especially throughout the 2020s. The natives born under this transit will be hard-working, not afraid of challenges, and stubborn. Pluto here makes the native meticulous, productive, and determined to achieve victory.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.