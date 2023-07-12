What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 13, During The Moon In Gemini

On July 13, here's how to manifest what your zodiac sign needs with today's daily affirmation for Thursday. You always have the choice to live a completely different life. Today the Moon shifts into Gemini, giving you the perspective to see what part of you has been making decisions and the ability to choose differently.

Gemini rules both your human side and your soul; the parts of you that can become fixated on having what you think you need versus genuinely focusing on what is meant for you in this life. It is a duality that exists within you, which is always working behind the scenes in your choices. To tap into this energy today, communication becomes essential, as Gemini is associated all forms of reflection and conversations that can change the entire course of your life.

The Moon will help you tap into your feelings, which will always be where your truth is found, rather than your thoughts, which can often come from unexpressed fears or doubts about what is possible. Tuning into your innermost emotional world, reflect on what is coming up because of your human, the part of you that must worry about the 3D facets of life, versus your soul, which is only trying to grow so you can elevate into your highest and best self.

Look for the truth, for the answers that nudge you like a long-lost friend, and remember that you can always live a completely different life – you need to choose it.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 13:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Honoring your truth

Please write down your truth on a piece of paper, fold it three times, and place it in a jar of salt with lapis lazuli. Place a blue candle on top of the jar or next to it to symbolize truth as you light it and meditate on your space, repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to honoring and speaking the truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Confidence

Anoint your chakra points with ginger essential oil to increase your confidence. Then lay in savasana with a tiger’s eye on your sacral chakra, the energy points responsible for confidence, and repeat the affirmation eleven times. Keep the tiger’s eye in your clothing throughout the day for greater embodiment.

Daily affirmation: I am confident and optimistic in all areas of my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Inner growth

Light a yellow candle and anoint your pulse points with bergamot essential oil. As you settle your breath, create a series of I am statements representing your inner growth. Once you're finished, please fold this three times, and place it on your altar while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am profoundly honoring my inner growth to live the life I’m meant to.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Closure with the past

Begin by anointing your heart chakra with lemon essential oil and sitting quietly while you reflect on what still holds you to the past. Once you’re ready, light a black candle for protection, and call out what you are releasing and closing out while placing your hands on your heart. Repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Daily affirmation: I release the past with acceptance and peace as I prepare to embrace my future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Advocating for your needs

Take a small photograph of yourself or simply your name written on a slip of paper. Place this in a jar with sugar, cloves, lavender, and basil. Hold your hands over the jar sending in your intention for better advocacy. Once finished, place it outside in the sunlight, and smile while you repeat the affirmation three times.

Daily affirmation: I am worthy of expressing my needs.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Greater soul-alignment

Create a sacred space with white sage incense and a gold candle. As you settle into the space of soul recognition, tie a green thread around the middle finger of your left hand, repeating the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I align with my soul and trust the direction of my higher self.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Stepping out of your comfort zone

Focus on feeling safe to take new opportunities as you anoint the soles of your feet with cedarwood essential oil. Once you have anointed your feet and settled your breath, begin a walking meditation, repeating the affirmation with each step you take. This can be especially effective on stairs, as you visualize each step representing one you must take toward newness in your life.

Daily affirmation: I am prepared to leave behind what was comfortable for a chance at amazing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Transformation

Please write your name down on a slip of paper and bind it with white thread for protection. Follow this by lighting a black candle for safety and safely burning your offering while repeating the affirmation. Scatter the ashes in your garden.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing transformation in all facets of my life with excitement and hope.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Romantic growth

Spend time sitting with your heart as you anoint your chakra points with ylang-ylang essential oil. Reflect on past cycles and choices while focusing on what would encompass a healthy new beginning. Once you have set your intention, go outside and place both hands on a mature tree and speak it into its roots of growth. Finish by touching your heart and repeating the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to end past toxic cycles and begin a healthy new chapter in love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Embodying your lessons

Begin your ritual by anointing your pulse points with cinnamon essential oil. Then, tie a red thread around your right middle finger to represent balance and growth. As you do, repeat the affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I am embodying my lessons so that I can choose to move differently.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Choosing a new chapter

Light a white candle for new beginnings and settle into your sacred space. Write a love letter to yourself congratulating yourself on all you have overcome and all that you will choose in your life. Fold this three times, anoint it with rose essential oil, and place it under your pillow before bed. Repeat the affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to embrace the newness and possibilities surrounding me.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Finding a soul home

Write the word home on a slip of paper, or you can place a picture somewhere that already feels like a soul home. Put this into a jar, adding rosemary, rose petals, basil, and amethyst. Next, light a lavender candle, and while holding your hands in anjali mudra, repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am open to discovering where my soul will finally feel at home.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.